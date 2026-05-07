Prep Softball Roundup: Aberdeen, Montesano pick up league wins as districts draw near

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano’s Grace Gooding had three hits and three runs scored in an 11-1 win over Tenino on Wednesday in Tenino.

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DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Aberdeen’s Ally Adams hit a two-run home run in an 8-5 victory over Shelton on Wednesday in Shelton.

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DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Aberdeen right fielder Madi Baker had three hits and three RBI in an 8-5 win over Shelton on Wednesday in Shelton.

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Aberdeen and Montesano won league games as we review Wednesday’s Twin Harbors prep softball action.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Aberdeen 8, Shelton 5

Aberdeen defeated Shelton 8-5 in a 2A Evergreen Conference game on Wednesday in Shelton.

The Bobcats (12-4 overall, 11-3 2A Evergreen) opened the scoring with an RBI single by second baseman Cheyanna Kohn to drive in Britten Neal for a 1-0 lead over the Highclimbers (10-9, 6-8) in the top of the third inning.

The Bobcats got some separation with four runs in the top of the fourth, highlighted by a two-run double from outfielder Madi Baker and a Neal RBI single.

Shelton got back in the game with some help of two Aberdeen errors to score three in the sixth, cutting the Cats lead to 5-3.

With one out and Bobcats catcher Alyssa Yakovich on board with a walk, shortstop Ally Adams drove a pitch over the left-field fence for a clutch two-run home run, extending the lead to 7-3.

With two outs in the frame, left fielder Audree Gaddis and first baseman Emelia Kohn singled followed by a Rylee Hendrickson walk to load the bases.

Banker followed with a single to drive in Gaddis for an 8-3 lead.

Shelton responded with the first three batters reaching base and trailed 8-5 after an RBI fielder’s choice groundout by Jonni Gouley.

But Aberdeen pitcher Maysinn Jones locked in to get Riley Rowland on a foul pop out to Yakovich behind the plate and a Lexi Rowland line out to Baker in right field to end the game.

Baker led the offense with three hits and three RBI as Aberdeen had seven different hitters collect a base knock in the win.

Jones allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits with two walks and six strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Elevnth-ranked Aberdeen will be league’s No. 2 playoff seed in next week’s district tournament.

The Bobcats close out the regular season against league-champion and 2nd-ranked W.F. West at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen 001 400 3 – 8 11 4

Shelton 000 003 2 – 5 9 0

WP: Jones (7 IP, 5R, 3ER, 9H, 2BB, 6K). LP: Rix (7 IP, 8R, 7ER, 11H, 5BB).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Baker (3-4, 2B, R, 3RBI); Gaddis (2-3, 2R, SB); E. Kohn (2-2, SB); Adams (1-4, HR, R, 2RBI); Jones (1-3); C. Kohn (1-4, 2RBI); Neal (1-4, R, RBI); Yakovich (0-3, R). Shelton – Fauula (3-4, R); Schuffenhauer (2-4, 2 2B, R, RBI); Gouley (2-4, RBI); Rowland (1-4, RBI); Rix (1-3).

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Montesano 11, Tenino 1

Montesano closed out a perfect league record with an 11-1 win over Tenino on Wednesday in Tenino.

The Bulldogs (19-0, 8-0 1A Evergreen) continued to roll through its competition, defeating the Beavers (7-13, 2-6) with another mercy-rule victory.

Monte blew the game open with seven runs in the second.

Standout shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield got the Dogs on the board with a double to left to drive in center fielder Taylor Galvin.

Infielder Lainey Robinson, catcher Addi Williamsen and outfielder Grace Gooding followed with run-scoring single and a Charlee Fairbairn RBI sacrifice fly put Monte up 5-0.

Bulldogs first baseman Regan Wintrip capped off the inning with a single to right to score Piper Brule and Gooding for a 7-0 lead.

Gooding would score on wild pitch followed by a Wintrip RBI groundout to plate Brule for a 9-0 lead in the fourth.

The Bulldogs put the game in run-rule territory with two runs in the fifth on a Gooding double to score Tully Wilson and a Prince RBI single for an 11-0 lead.

Monte starting pitcher Violet Prince allowed an unearned run on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth for Tenino’s only run of the game.

The sophomore right-hander allowed just two hits and walked six with 12 strikeouts.

Gooding and Prince had three hits each for a Bulldogs offense that had all nine players in the lineup record a hit in the win.

Monte remains the only softball team in the state with an undefeated record.

Never one to shy away from a challenge the Bulldogs will face the 3A class’ 15th-ranked team, the Kelso Hilanders, at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Kelso High School.

Montesano 070 22 – 11 14 0

Tenino 000 01 – 1 2 0

WP: Prince (5 IP, R, 0ER, 2H, 6BB, 12K). LP: Burkhardt (5 IP, 11R, 11ER, 14H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Gooding (3-4, 2B, 3R, 2RBI); Prince (3-4, RBI); Butterfield (2-3, 2B, R, RBI); Fairbairn (1-2, RBI); Wintrip (1-4, 3RBI); Galvin (1-2, R); Robinson (1-3, R, RBI); Stanfield (1-3, R); Williamsen (1-2, RBI). Tenino – Fisher (2-3).

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Rochester 8, Ocosta 5

Ocosta let a lead slip away in an 8-5 loss to Rochester on Wednesday in Rochester.

The Wildcats (7-6) led 3-0 after a two-run double by third baseman Ava Weimar and an RBI single by first baseman Brooklyn Blake in the top of the third inning.

The Warriors (2-16) responded with two runs in the third before the Wildcats regained the lead with two in the fourth, capped by an RBI double by standout catcher Elly Mirante.

Leading 5-3 heading to the sixth inning, the Wildcats saw the game get away from them.

The first five Warriors batters reached base in the inning and an RBI single by Rochester’s Kyanna Estrada with two outs put Ocosta in an 8-5 hole.

Blake singled with one out in the top of the seventh to give the Wildcats some hope, but Warriors pitcher Kennadee Dempsy got the final two outs of the inning to end the game.

Blake went a perfect 4-for-4 to lead the Ocosta offense, which had nine of its 10 hits from the top five hitters in the lineup.

Joanah Rosander took the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits and five walks with seven strikeouts in six innings pitched.

The Wildcats host Quilcene at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Ocosta 003 200 0 – 5 10 3

Rochester 002 015 x – 8 12 6

WP: Dempsy (3 IP, 0R, H, BB, 2K). LP: Rosander (6 IP, 8R, 7ER, 12H, 5BB, 7K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Blake (4-4, RBI); Mirante (2-3, 2B, R, RBI); Weimar (1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); Byers (1-4, R); Rosander (1-4); Britton (1-3); Lamm (0-3, R, SB); O’Hagan (0-3, R). Rochester – Wild (3-4, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Morgan (2-3, 2R, 2RBI); Dempsy (2-4, 2B); Culp (1-4, R, RBI); LeBaron (1-4, RBI); Estrada (1-3, RBI); Evans (1-2, 2B, R).