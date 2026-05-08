Prep Baseball Roundup: Aberdeen closes out regular season with loss to W.F. West

The postseason is just around the corner as we review Twin Harbors prep baseball games.

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PREP BASEBALL

W.F. West 7, Aberdeen 5

Aberdeen closed out its regular season with a 7-5 loss to W.F. West on Thursday in Chehalis.

The Bobcats (11-8 overall, 9-6 2A Evergreen) took an early 1-0 lead over the Bearcats (18-3, 13-2) with an RBI single off the bat of catcher Sam Schreiber to drive in Aidan Baker in the top of the first inning.

After W.F. West took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first, Aberdeen tied the game when left fielder Parker Hollingsworth scored thanks to a fielder’s choice ground out by Baker.

The Bearcats would add five runs over the third and fourth innings to put Aberdeen in a 7-2 hole.

Schreiber singled to drive in Baker for a run in the fifth and Aberdeen drew to within two runs on a Baker RBI singles followed by Trent Graham scoring on an error to make it 7-5 in the seventh.

With the Bobcats down to their final out and tying run at the plate, Schreiber lined out to Bearcats second baseman Hiro Smaciarz to end the game.

Schreiber had two hits while Baker had two runs and two RBI to lead Aberdeen.

Bobcats starting pitcher Tyce Greene took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and three walks in three innings pitched.

Land’n Purdy (IP, 3R, ER, 3H, BB) and Graham (2 IP, 0R, H) pitched in relief for the Bobcats.

Aberdeen hosts Woodland in a 2A District 4 pigtail game on Saturday (time to be determined).

Aberdeen 110 010 2 – 5 4 4

W.F. West 202 300 x – 7 11 2

WP: McCallum (4 IP, 2R, 2ER, 2H, 2BB, 2K). LP: Greene (3 IP, 4R, 4ER, 7H, 3BB).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Schreiber (2-4, 2RBI, SB); Baker (1-2, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB); Bruner (1-3); Hollingsworth (0-2, 2R). WFW – Martin (3-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Hoffman (2-3, 2B, R, SB); Stafford (2-4); Potter (2-3, 3RBI); Smaciarz (1-4, R, RBI); Coleman (1-2, R, SB).

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Ocosta 28, North Beach 0

Ocosta’s offense hammered North Beach pitching in a 28-0 win on Wednesday in Ocean Shores.

The Wildcats (10-9) pounded 17 hits in the win over the Hyaks (6-12) and led 18-0 after two innings.

Ocosta scored five in the top of the first, highlighted by a three-run triple by left fielder Gehrig Quinby, and 13 in the second keyed by RBI doubles from first baseman Caden Arbona and right fielder Rustyn Quinby.

Arbona had two doubles and four runs scored, White had three hits and Rustyn Quinby drove in five runs in the Wildcats’ win.

Dominick Hanson-Miranda earned the win for Ocosta, allowing two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two scoreless innings pitched.

Hudson Hartill (3 IP, 0R, 4H, BB, 5K) pitched in relief for the Wildcats.

Four North Beach pitchers combined to allow 26 runs (21 earned) on 18 hits and five walks with six strikeouts.

Ocosta 5(13)6 02 – 26 17 0

North Beach 000 0x – 0 3 4

WP: Hanson-Miranda (2 IP, 0R, 2H, BB, 2K). LP: 23 (IP, 11R, 11ER, 6H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Arbona (3-6, 2 2B, 4R, 2RBI, SB); White (3-4, 3R, 2RBI); Griffith (2-5, 3R, RBI, SB); Bonina (2-4, R, 2RBI); R. Quinby (2-3, 2B, 4R, 5RBI, SB); Hartill (2-3, 2B, 4R, 3RBI); G. Quinby (1-2, 3B, 2R, 4RBI); Bottelson (1-2, R, RBI); Burns (1-2, 2R, RBI). NB – Carpenter (1-3, 2SB); Delagne (1-2); Frank (1-1).

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Onalaska 6, North Beach 2

North Beach fell to Onalaska 6-2 in a 2B District 4 play-in game on Thursday in Ocean Shores.

The Hyaks (6-13) took a 2-0 lead over the Loggers (3-18) on an Aiden Delagne doubled to drive in Houston Pope and Owen O’Hare in the bottom of the third inning.

A walk and an error opened the door for an Onalaska four-run fourth inning that included a two-run triple by Rowdy Lyons.

The Loggers would add two runs in the seventh, helped along by two Hyaks errors, to take a 6-2 lead.

North Beach was held scoreless over the final four innings by Loggers starting pitcher Maddox McKinley.

Owen O’Hare took the loss for North Beach, allowing four runs (two earned) on two walks with 10 strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Davy Carpenter (2 IP, 2R, 0ER, H, 4K) pitched in relief for North Beach.

Delagne led the Hyaks with two hits and two RBI.

Carpenter also had a multi-hit game for North Beach.

The Hyaks defense committed seven errors in the game, leading to four unearned runs for Onalaska.

Onalaska 000 040 2 – 6 5 2

North Beach 002 000 0 – 2 5 7

WP: McKinley (7 IP, 2R, 0ER, 5H, 2BB, 12K). LP: O’Hare (5 IP, 4R, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 10K).

Leading hitters: Onalaska – Vickers (2-4, 2R, 2RBI); Lyons (1-3, 3B, 2R, 2RBI); D. Kramer (1-4, 2B, RBI). NB – Delagne (2-3, 2B, 2RBI); Carpenter (2-4); Marston (1-3).

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Other games

Lake Quinault 19, Mary M. Knight 1

Oakville 12, Wishkah Valley 0