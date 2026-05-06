Prep Softball Roundup: Pe Ell-Willapa Valley closes out perfect league record with sweep of Raymond-South Bend

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley swept Raymond-South Bend in a key 2B Pacific League doubleheader on Tuesday.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 7, Raymond-South Bend 3

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley stayed hot with a 7-3 win over Raymond-South Bend in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in South Bend.

The Titans (15-5, 9-0 2B Pacific) took the lead over the Ravens (7-7, 6-3) with four runs in the top of the third inning, highlighted by a two-run single by outfielder Izzy Milanowski and capped by a Layla Andrews RBI base hit to drive in shortstop Tylar Keeton.

Keeton belted a two-run double to extend the lead to 6-0 in the top of the fourth before RSB broke the shutout bid.

The Ravens scored a run in the bottom of the fifth on a Kami Harriman single to drive in second baseman Josie Houk.

Standout catcher Ava Pine got the Ravens even closer in the sixth, driving a pitch over the center-field fence for a two-run home run to cut the PWV lead to 6-3.

The Titans cashed in an insurance run on a Rilyn Channell sacrifice fly to plate Andrews for a 7-3 lead in the seventh.

PWV reliever Jillian Hodel pitched around a two-out single by left fielder Ryann Mark in the bottom of the seventh to earn the save.

Milanowski had three hits to lead the Titans offense.

PWV starting pitcher Eliza Barnum earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 5 1-3 innings pitched.

Madi San took the loss for RSB, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 13 hits and three walks with five strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

PWV 004 200 1 – 7 13 2

RSB 000 012 0 – 3 5 0

WP: Barnum (5.1 IP, 3R, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 8K). LP: San (7 IP, 7R, 6ER, 13H, 3BB, 5K). SV: Hodel (1.2 IP, 0R, H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: PWV – I. Milanowski (3-4, 2RBI); Hodel (2-4, RBI); Andrews (2-4, R, RBI); Sipp (2-4); Channell (1-3, 2R, RBI); Keeton (1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Magruder (1-2, 2R). RSB – Pine (1-3, HR, R, 2RBI); Mark (2-4); Harriman (1-3, RBI); Houk (0-2, R, SB); E. Lewis (0-2, R).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 7, Raymond-South Bend 5

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley closed out a perfect league schedule with a 7-5 win over Raymond-South Bend in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in South Bend.

The Titans (16-5, 10-0 2B Pacific) led 3-0 over the Ravens (7-8, 6-4) after a run in the first on a run-scoring single from catcher Sophia Milanowski and a Tylar Keeton two-run base knock in the bottom of the second.

The Ravens responded with five runs in the top of the third to take the lead, highlighted by a two-run triple from standout center fielder Emma Glazier and RBI doubles from pitcher Macey Enlow and catcher Ava Pine.

PWV rallied to take the lead in the fourth, scoring a run on a Keeton fielder’s choice ground out and a two-run home run off the bat of catcher Sophia Milanowski to go up 6-5.

The Titans added an insurance run when Layla Andrews scored on a Rilyn Channell sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the fifth.

PWV relief pitcher Eliza Barnum got Glazier to fly out to Izzy Milanowski in right with two on to end the sixth and retired the side in order in the seventh to complete the twin-bill sweep of the Ravens.

Barnum earned the win, giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out seven in four scoreless innings of relief.

PWV starter Jillian Hodel (3 IP, 5R, 0ER, 5H, BB, K) pitched three innings for the Titans.

Enlow took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with two strikeouts in three innings of relief of starter Madi San (3 IP, 3R, 3ER, 6H, BB, K).

With the win, the 2B Pacific League champion Titans close out their regular-season schedule on an eight-game winning streak.

The Ravens play at Hoquiam in a non-league postseason tune-up match at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

RSB 005 000 0 – 5 5 1

PWV 120 310 x – 7 11 4

WP: Barnum (4 IP, 0R, H, 2BB, 7K). LP: Enlow (3 IP, 4R, 3ER, 5H, 2K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Glazier (1-3, 3B, R, 2RBI); Enlow (1-4, 2B, R, RBI); Pine (1-4, 2B, RBI); Mark (1-4, R); San (1-2, R, 2SB). PWV – S. Milanowski (2-4, HR, R, 3RBI); Matlock (2-3, 3R, SB); Hodel (2-3, R); I. Milanowski (2-4); Magruder (2-3, R); Keeton (1-4, 3RBI).

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Other games

North Beach 23, Winlock 3