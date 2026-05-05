Prep Baseball Roundup: Aberdeen’s chance at top playoff spot dashed after upset loss to Centralia

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Mason Hill throws a pitch during a 9-7 loss to Centralia on Monday at Pioneer Park in Aberdeen.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Sam Schreiber slides in to home plate during a 9-7 loss to Centralia on Monday in Aberdeen.

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Aberdeen lost to Centralia as we review Monday’s prep baseball games on the Harbor.

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PREP BASEBALL

Centralia 9, Aberdeen 7

Aberdeen was on the wrong end of a 9-7 upset loss to Centralia on Monday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (10-7 overall, 8-5 2A Evergreen) fell further back in the race for a 2A Evergreen Conference top-two playoff spot with the loss to the fifth-place Tigers (3-15, 2-11).

Tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the third, Aberdeen regained the lead when shortstop Bubba Jones drove in catcher Sam Schreiber with a sacrifice fly.

Tied at 2-all, the Bobcats saw the game get out of hand in the top of the fifth.

Centralia scored five runs on four singles, a double, a walk and two key errors to take a 6-2 lead.

Aberdeen got three runs back in the bottom half of the frame, highlighted by an Aidan Baker two-run double and capped by a Schreiber bunt single to score Baker to make it a 6-5 ballgame.

But the Bobcats defense struggled to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard.

Centralia added two runs on a two-out base hit by Gabe Salazar in the fifth and took a 9-6 lead when Kadin Yeung drove in a run in the seventh with a single.

Aberdeen rallied for a run in the bottom of the seventh when second baseman Chad Fretts singled to drive in third baseman Gabe Matthews with two outs.

Down to its last out with the tying run on base, Aberdeen pinch-hitter Greg Edwards popped out to Lane Markstrom in left field to end the game, and the Cats’ hopes of a top-two playoff spot.

Matthews led Aberdeen’s offense with two hits and a triple.

Mason Hill took the loss for Aberdeen, allowing five earned runs on three hits and two walks with a strikeout in 3 1-3 innings pitched.

Tyce Greene (1.2 IP, 3R, 2ER, 6H, K) and Land’n Purdy (2 IP, R, ER, 2H, 2BB, 2K) pitched in relief for the Bobcats.

With the loss, Aberdeen fell three games back of second-place Tumwater in the 2A Evergreen Conference with two games left on the league schedule.

The Bobcats take on Centralia at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Aberdeen finishes up the regular season against W.F. West at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Chehalis.

Centralia 010 520 1 – 9 11 3

Aberdeen 101 310 1 – 7 6 6

WP: Yeung (3.2 IP, 2R, 2ER, 3H, 2BB, 2K). LP: Hill (3.1 IP, 5R, 5ER, 3H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: Centralia – Holmes (2-4, 2B, R, RBI, SB); Erickson (2-3, 2R, RBI, 2SB); Waterfield (2-4, R); Conzatti (2-3); Salazar (2-4, R, 3RBI); Van der Hoeff (1-2, 3R, 2SB).

Aberdeen – Matthews (2-3, 3B, 2R); Baker (1-2, 2B, 2R, RBI, SB); Schreiber (1-2, R, RBI, 2SB); Bruner (1-2); Fretts (1-4, 2RBI); Hedgpeth (0-2, R, SB).

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Montesano 7, Overlake 2

Montesano closed out an impressive regular season with a 7-2 victory over Overlake on Monday at Marymoor Park in Redmond.

The Bulldogs (22-0) formula of solid pitching and hitting up and down the lineup was prevalent in the non-league win over the 14th-ranked Owls (12-8).

Montesano opened the scoring on RBI doubles from third baseman/pitcher Kolson Hendrickson and center fielder Tyson Perry in the top of the second inning.

The Bulldogs extended the lead to 5-0 with three runs in the third, highlighted by a Hendrickson run-scoring single.

Leading 5-2 in the top of the seventh, Monte added two insurance runs, capped by a Perry sacrifice fly to drive in outfielder Mason Fry.

Monte had 14 hits as a team with seven different players recording a hit in the game.

First baseman Kole Kjesbu led Monte, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored.

Crites, Hendrickson and catcher Colton Grubb also had multi-hit games for the Bulldogs.

Standout Montesano ace Caden Grubb earned the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Hendrickson struck out six in two scoreless, hitless innings of relief to earn the save.

Top-ranked Montesano will host a District 4 playoff game at 4 p.m. on Monday (opponent to be determined, subject to change).

Montesano 023 000 2 – 7 14 0

Overlake 000 200 0 – 2 4 1

WP: Ca. Grubb (5 IP, 2R, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 9K). LP: Ghosted (2 IP, 2R, 2ER, 5H, BB, 2K). SV – Hendrickson (2 IP, BB, 6K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Kjesbu (4-4, 2B, 3R); Crites (3-4, 2B, R); Co. Grubb (2-5); Hendrickson (2-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Perry (1-4, 2B, 2RBI, SF); Fry (1-3, R, RBI); Ames (1-3, RBI). Overlake – Winkler (1-3, 2B, R); Komola (1-3, RBI); Hoss (1-2, RBI); Tian (1-1, R).

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Rainier 13, Raymond-South Bend 1

Raymond-South Bend closed out its season with a 13-1 loss to Rainier on Monday in Rainier.

The Ravens (6-11) were no-hit in the game by Rainier starting pitcher Kaymen Larman and reliever Blake Fennell (2 IP, 0H, 4K).

RSB scored its lone run of the game when leadoff hitter Jonah Rumbles was hit by a pitch and later scored on an error off a Keeton Nichols ground ball in the top of the first inning.

The Mountaineers (9-9) responded with two runs in the bottom of the first followed by three in the third.

The Ravens struggled to get out of the sixth as Rainier scored six runs, all with two outs, in the frame.

Nichols took the loss, allowing 13 runs (11 earned) on 10 hits and five walks with four strikeouts in four innings pitched.

RSB 100 00 – 1 0 2

Rainier 236 2x – 13 10 2

WP: Larman (3 IP, R, 0ER, 0H, 2K). LP: Nichols (4 IP, 13R, 11ER, 10H, 5BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Rumbles (0-1, R, HBP). Rainier – Guernsey (3-., 2B, 3R, RBI); McIntyre (2-3, R, 3RBI); Sheaffer (1-3, R, RBI); Cughan (1-3, R); Larman (1-2); Sawyer (1-2, 2B, R, RBI); Maggard (1-1, R, RBI); Goodman (0-0, 2R, RBI, 3BB).

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North Beach 7, Winlock 5

North Beach did its damage over the final three innings to earn a 7-5 win over Winlock on Monday at Winlock High School.

The Hyaks (6-11) trailed the Cardinals (6-12) 1-0 through four innings before taking the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth, taking a lead on an RBI single by third baseman/pitcher Davy Carpenter.

After Winlock regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, the Hyaks responded with three in the sixth, highlighted by a Malik Patton RBI single to score first baseman Liam Palmer.

North Beach’s Aiden Delagne scored on an error in the seventh to give the Hyaks a 7-5 lead.

Cooper had two hits to lead North Beach.

Carpenter earned the win, allowing three unearned runs on three walks with four strikeouts in 1 1-3 innings pitched.

Owen O’Hare started for North Beach, allowing an unearned run on one hit and two walks with six strikeouts in 3 2-3 innings pitched.

Cooper allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings of relief.

All five of Winlock’s runs were unearned thanks to six errors by the North Beach defense.

The Hyaks host Ocosta at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

North Beach 000 033 1 – 7 5 6

Winlock 010 031 0 – 5 3 3

WP: Carpenter (1.1 IP, 3R, 0ER, 0H, 3BB, 4K). LP: n/a. SV: Cooper (2 IP, R, 0ER, 3H, BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: North Beach – Cooper (2-3, R); Carpenter (1-3, RBI); Patton (1-2, 2R, RBI); Delagne (1-4, R); Marston (0-2, 2R, 2BB).

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Northwest Christian 12, Ocosta 11

Ocosta’s rally fell short in a 12-11 loss to Northwest Christian on Monday at Grand Army Memorial Park in Westport.

The Wildcats (9-8) trailed the Wolverines (11-5) 12-10 in the bottom of the seventh inning before pitcher/shortstop Troy Griffith scored on a passed ball to bring Ocosta within a run.

After a walk to Rustyn Quinby, the Wildcats loaded the bases with one out.

But first baseman Caden Arbona was picked off at third followed by outfielder/pitcher Logan White getting thrown out trying to steal third for the final out of the game.

Ocosta was led by Arbona, who had three hits and drove in three runs.

White took the loss, allowing four earned runs on a hit and six walks in two innings of relief.

Troy Griffith started for Ocosta (3.1 IP, 5R, 4ER, 6H, 3BB, 5K) with Bryce Bottelson (1.2 IP, 3R, 3ER, 3H, 4BB, 3K) also pitching in relief for the Wildcats.

Ocosta faces North Beach at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at North Bay Park in Ocean Shores.

NWC 001 406 1 – 12 9 1

Ocosta 005 203 1 – 11 4 3

WP: Cox (3.2 IP, 5R, 5ER, 3H, 7BB, 3K). LP: White (2 IP, 4R, 4ER, H, 6BB). SV: Paresa (IP, R, 0ER, 2H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: NWC – Hall (2-3, R, 2RBI); Paresa (2-4, R, 3RBI); McLain (2-2, 3R, RBI); Nickel (1-4, RBI); Dillingham (1-4, 2R); Coleman (1-3, 2R). Ocosta – Arbona (3-4, 2R, 3RBI, SB); G. Quinby (1-2, 2SB); Hanson-Miranda (0-1, R); Hartill (0-1, RBI, SF); R. Quinby (0-3, 2RBI).