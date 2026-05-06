Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Aberdeen closes out season in style with win over Centralia

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Toni Wang moves through the Centralia defense during the Bobcats’ 6-1 win on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Gonzalo Blanes (20) celebrates a goal with Toni Wang during a 6-1 victory over Centralia on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Yoanis Chignesse (left) and Gibran Garcia celebrate a goal during a 6-1 win over Centralia on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Gonzalo Blanes (left) and Centralia’s Adrian Hernandez Ceja play the ball during the Bobcats’ 6-1 win on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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Aberdeen closed out the regular season in style as we review recent Twin Harbors boys prep soccer games.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Aberdeen 6, Centralia 1

Aberdeen locked up second place with one of its better performances of the season with a 6-1 win over Centralia on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (13-3 overall, 7-3 2A Evergreen) found the finishing touch against the Tigers (9-7, 5-5), which presented a challenge to the Bobcats as Centralia had the majority of possession in the game.

The Aberdeen defense of Ryker Scott, Edgar Ceja, Cris Lopez, Angel Corona and Josh Alcala kept the Tigers offense from getting an abundance of shots through to goalkeeper Grady Osina.

Aberdeen broke the scoreless tie when junior midfielder Gibran Garcia scored on a through ball from senior forward Yoanis Chignesse from 12-yards out in the 16th minute.

Five minutes later, a throw-in from Alcala was controlled by Chignesse, who crossed to senior forward Gonzalo Blanes for a one-timer goal and a 2-0 lead.

The Bobcats got a three-goal lead when a Chignesse header got through to senior midfielder Tyson Dunlap, who crossed to Blanes for a goal in the 34th minute.

After the break, Aberdeen made it 4-0 on a Chignesse goal off a through ball from Blanes in the 44th minute and led 5-0 Blanes sent a split pass to a sprinting Dunlap, who beat the oncoming Tigers keeper in the 56th minute.

Blanes completed the hat trick when he scored off another Chignesse assist in the 66th minute.

Centralia scored a garbage-time goal off a corner kick with 2:30 left to play in the match.

“Unlike most games this campaign when we dominated in the final third and didn’t have a lot of goals to show for it, in this match it seemed like just about every time we created an opportunity in transition, we were able to finish it,” said Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming, whose team outshot Centralia 10-7. “What an outstanding finish to the regular season for our squad. We dominated a good team, defended well and we finished our chances with precision. Really proud of how the boys have turned things around late in the season.”

Aberdeen honored seniors Grady Osina, Ryker Scott, Omar Garcia, Cristhian Lopez, Tyson Dunlap, Angel Corona, Edgar Ceja, Yoanis Chignesse, Kevin Torres, Tony Wang and Gonzalo Blanes before the match.

Due to the 2A Evergreen Conference using a points-based system to determine league position, the Bobcats finished the regular season in second place with 20 points despite having a better league record than first-place Tumwater (6-4), which finished with 21 points after dropping a 2-1 game to W.F. West on Tuesday.

But all four of Tumwater’s losses in league play were via a penalty-kick shootout, so the T-Birds got a point for each overtime loss and finished with 21 points.

The Bobcats will host a 2A District 4 playoff game against the Greater St. Helen’s League No. 3 seed on Saturday (time, opponent to be determined).

Aberdeen’s junior varsity team won 2-0 on Tuesday, with Andres Tello and Gerardo Servellon scoring a goal apiece for the Bobcats.

Seniors Evan Ziesing and Kevin Truong “played well” for the Bobcats, according to the Aberdeen coaching staff.

Aberdeen JV finished with a record of 10-3-1.

Centralia 0 1 – 1

Aberdeen 3 3 – 6

Scoring

First half – 1, Aberdeen, Garcia (Chignesse), 16th minute. 2, Aberdeen, Blanes (Chignesse), 21st minute. 3, Aberdeen, Blanes (Dunlap), 34th minute.

Second half – 4, Aberdeen, Chignesse (Blanes), 44th minute. 5, Aberdeen, Dunlap (Blanes), 56th minute. 6, Aberdeen, Blanes (Chignesse), 66th minute. 7, Centralia, 77th minute.

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Hoquiam 4, Forks 2

Hoquiam won for the second-straight game with a 4-2 win over Forks on Monday at Forks High School.

The Grizzlies (5-10, 5-9 1A Evergreen) opened the scoring when freshman wing Carlos Lopez smashed a shot into the far corner off a J.B. Fabian cross to take a 1-0 lead over the Spartans (6-8-1, 6-7-1) in the second minute of the game.

After a failed defensive clearance led to a Forks goal in the 8th minute, Hoquiam regained the lead when Fabian played a line-splitting pass behind the Forks defense that Lopez ran on to. Lopez then sent it across the 18-yard box to junior Alan Torres, who had a tap-in goal in the 14th minute.

Hoquiam made it 3-1 with a curling Fabian freekick goal from 34-yards out in the 26th minute and caught a break when a Spartans player got a red card for unsportsmanlike conduct just before the half, putting Forks down a man the rest of the game.

The Spartans scored on a tap-in on a long ball over the defense in the 62nd minute to make it a one-goal game.

But Hoquiam responded when Fabian launched a ball forward from just inside the Grizzlies half of the center line toward Lopez, who slotted a shot home from just outside the 18-yard box for a 4-2 lead in the 67th minute.

With five minutes left to play, Forks was awarded a penalty kick, but Hoquiam reserve goalkeeper Israel Ramirez made the save to keep the two-goal lead.

“Tonight we really got into our flow and showed what we are capable of,” Grizzlies head coach Daniel Langer said. “This win was a great showing of the ability this group has. We have had a very rocky season with big ups and downs, but we are building for the greater picture beyond just this year.”

The Grizzlies sit in a tie with Tenino for sixth place in the 1A Evergreen League.

Hoquiam plays at Tenino at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies close out the season with a home match against Ilwaco at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Hoquiam 3 1 – 4

Forks 1 1 – 2

Scoring

First half – 1, Hoquiam, C. Lopez (Fabian), 2nd minute. 2, Forks, 8th minute. 3, Hoquiam, A. Torres (C. Lopez), 14th minute. 4, Hoquiam, Fabian, 26th minute.

Second half – 5, Forks, 62nd minute. 6, Hoquiam, C. Lopez (Fabian), 67th minute.

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Elma 13, Chief Leschi 0

Elma had no troubles in trouncing Chief Leschi 13-0 on Monday in Puyallup.

The Eagles (12-2-1, 12-1-1 1A Evergreen) scored three goals in the first 15 minutes of play against the Warriors (1-13, 1-13) and led by a comfortable 9-0 at halftime.

Eagles senior defender Marcos Duran had four goals and two assists while junior midfielder Ivan Rodriguez had three goals and a game-high four assists to lead Elma.

Junior forward Zane Kieth had a goal and three assists while Luis Torres (2G, A) and Bryan Torres (G, 2A) also got on the stat sheet for Elma.

The Eagles sit in second place, five points ahead of idle Montesano in the 1A Evergreen League standings with 37 points.

Elma is five points back of first-place Raymond-South Bend and will face the Ravens in a key 1A Evergreen League matchup at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in South Bend.

Elma 9 4 – 13

Chief Leschi 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Elma, Duran (L. Torres), 2nd minute. 2, Elma, Rodriguez (B. Torres), 8th minute. 3, Elma, Venegas (Rodriguez), 15th minute. 4, Elma, Rodriguez, 21st minute. 5, Elma, L. Torres (Rodriguez), 27th minute. 6, Elma, L. Torres (B. Torres), 31st minute. 7, Elma, Duran (Rodriguez), 34th minute. 8, Elma, B. Torres (Kieth), 37th minute. 9, Elma, Kieth (Duran), 38th minute.

Second half – 10, Elma, Rodriguez, 42nd minute. 11, Elma, Duran, 48th minute. 12, Elma, Duran (Kieth), 53rd minute. 13, Elma, Kieth, 55th minute.

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Other games

Raymond-South Bend 2, Rochester 0