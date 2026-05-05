Prep Softball Roundup: Aberdeen locks up second place with win, Tumwater loss

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Hoquiam catcher Mya Standstipher went 5-for-5 with four RBI in a 13-1 win over Ocosta on Monday in Westport.

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DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Elma pitcher Ashlynn Weld had two home runs and struck out nine in a 12-2 win over Adna on Monday in Adna.

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DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Aberdeen’s Britten Neal had two extra-base hits in a 10-8 win over Centralia on Monday in Centralia.

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Aberdeen locked up second place in the 2A Evergreen Conference as we review Monday’s Twin Harbors prep softball games.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Aberdeen 10, Centralia 8

Aberdeen locked up second place in the 2A Evergreen Conference with a 10-8 win over Centralia on Monday in Centralia.

The Bobcats (11-4 overall, 10-3 2A Evergreen) overcame five errors to beat the Tigers (5-12, 2-11), mostly due to an offense that had 10 hits in the game, four for extra bases.

Aberdeen got on the scoreboard when clutch-hitting center fielder Rylee Hendrickson doubled in shortstop Ally Adams and pitcher Maysinn Jones in the top of the second inning.

Trailing by a run in the top of the fourth, the Bobcats regained the lead with a Madi Luce RBI single followed by a two-run base hit off the bat of standout third baseman Britten Neal to go up 5-3.

Centralia took advantage of Aberdeen defensive errors in the Tigers’ five-run fifth, but the Cats tied the game on a three-run error in the sixth.

In the top of the seventh, the Bobcats took a 9-8 lead when Jordyn Mills scored on a Madi Baker sacrifice fly and went up 10-8 on a clutch triple by Neal.

Bobcats pitcher Maysinn Jones worked around a one-out single to retire the side in the seventh and give Aberdeen the win.

Neal had three hits and three RBI while Hendrickson also had a multi-hit game for the Bobcats.

Jones earned the complete-game victory, allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Just one of Jones’ runs allowed was earned as Aberdeen committed five errors in the game.

The Bobcats win combined with a Tumwater loss to W.F. West means Aberdeen locked up no worse than second place in the conference standings.

Aberdeen plays at Shelton at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Aberdeen 020 303 2 – 10 10 5

Centralia 030 050 0 – 8 8 1

WP: Jones (7 IP, 8R, ER, 8H, 2BB, 7K). LP: Smith (7 IP, 10R, 6ER, 10H, 5BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Neal (3-4, 3B, 2B, R, 3RBI); Hendrickson (2-3, 2B, 2R, RBI); Adams (1-4, R); Jones (1-3, 3B, 2R); Luce (1-3, R, RBI); Mills (1-4, R); Baker (1-3, R, RBI, SF). Centralia – Rothdeutsch (2-4, 2B, 2R, RBI); Erickson (1-4, 2R, 2RBI); Lynch (1-4, R); Sprague (1-3, 2B, R); Lowe (1-2, R); Smith (1-3, RBI); Johnson (1-3, RBI).

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Elma 12, Adna 2

Elma earned a quality win over a non-league opponent with a 12-2 victory over Adna on Monday in Adna.

The Eagles (14-4) got a huge game from junior pitcher Ashlynn Weld, who dominated the Pirates (14-4) in the circle and at the plate.

Weld belted a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning for a 9-0 lead and drove a solo shot over the right-field fence to go up 10-1 in the top of the seventh.

The junior right-hander who pitches as if she’s a sprinter coiled to take off held the three-time defending 2B state champs to one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out nine in a complete-game performance.

Elma’s offense had 14 hits in the game, six being for extra bases.

The Eagles host Cedar Park Christian in another non-league test at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in Elma.

Elma 013 500 3 – 12 14 3

Adna 000 010 1 – 2 5 2

WP: A. Weld (7 IP, 2R, ER, 5H, BB, 9K). LP: Myers (4 IP, 9R, 8ER, 9H, BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: Elma – A. Weld (3-4, 2 HR, 4R, 3RBI); R. Weld (2-5, 2B, R, 2RBI); Bednarik (2-3, R, RBI); Jones (2-3, 3B, 2R, 2RBI); Donais (2-4, R, RBI); Trudell (2-4, 2B, R); Cole (1-4, R, 2RBI). Adna – Strodemier (1-3, 3B, RBI); McCloskey (1-3, 2B); Shannon (1-2, 2B, R); Huber (1-2, RBI); Baggenstos (1-3, R).

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Hoquiam 13, Ocosta 1

Hoquiam rode three big innings to a 13-1 non-league win over Ocosta on Monday in Westport.

The Grizzlies (9-9) scored four in the top of the third inning, capped by a Stella Olsen RBI single to go up 4-1 on the Wildcats (7-5).

Hoquiam added three more runs in the fourth, highlighted by a Hallie Burgess RBI triple, and added six runs in the seventh, capped by a Burgess RBI double to score standout catcher Mya Standstipher for a 13-1 lead.

Ocosta’s lone run of the game came in the bottom of the first inning on an Ava Weimar single to drive in Elly Mirante.

Hoquiam had 16 hits in the game, led by Standstipher’s 5-for-5, four RBI game.

Hoquiam’s Avery Brodhead had four hits and three stolen bases while both Lexi LaBounty and Burgess tripled in the game.

Presley Wallin earned the win, allowing one run on 11 hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

Ocosta was led by Weimar, Joanah Rosander and Brooklyn Blake with three hits apiece.

Ocosta faces Rochester at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Rochester.

Hoquiam hosts Raymond-South Bend at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Hoquiam 004 300 6 – 13 16 1

Ocosta 100 000 0 – 1 11 6

WP: Wallin (7 IP, R, ER, 11H, 2BB, 6K). LP: Rosander (7 IP, 13R, 9ER, 16H, 3BB, 8K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Standstipher (5-5, 3R, 4RBI, 2SB); Brodhead (4-5, 2R, 2RBI, 3SB); LaBounty (2-5, 3B, 3R, RBI, SB); Burgess (2-4, 3B, 2B, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Olsen (2-3, R, 2RBI, SB); Kruger (1-4, R, RBI). Ocosta – Rosander (3-4, 2B); Weimar (3-4, RBI); Blake (3-3); Britton (1-4); O’Hagan (1-3).

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Other games

Ilwaco 8, North Beach 6

North Beach 16, Ilwaco 14