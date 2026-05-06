Prep Baseball Roundup: Aberdeen beats Centralia as regular season winds down

Aberdeen and Elma won as the Twin Harbors prep baseball regular season winds down.

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PREP BASEBALL

Aberdeen 11, Centralia 1

Aberdeen rebounded from a previous-day loss to earn an 11-1 run-rule win over Centralia on Tuesday in Centralia.

The Bobcats (11-7, 9-5 2A Evergreen) jumped on the Tigers (3-16, 2-12) for three runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by an RBI single off the bat of shortstop/pitcher Bubba Jones.

Aberdeen took a 6-0 lead with three in the third. Catcher Sam Schreiber drove in infielder Mason Hill with a triple, Jones drove in Schreiber with a fielder’s choice ground ball and later scored on a steal of home.

After the Tigers scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third, the Bobcats posted three more runs in the top of the fourth, capped Jones stealing third and scoring on an error for a 9-1 lead.

A run on a Chad Fretts sacrifice fly in the fifth and an RBI triple by Bruner in the sixth put the game in mercy-rule territory.

Relief pitcher Jones and Fretts did the rest, retiring the Tigers side 1-2-3 in the bottom of the sixth to close out the 11-1 victory.

Schreiber had two hits – a triple and a double – while Bruner and Hill also had multi-hit games for Aberdeen.

Bobcats starter Gabe Matthews allowed three hits and two walks in two scoreless innings to earn the win.

Trent Graham (3 IP, R, ER, 4H, 2K), Jones (0.2 IP, 0R, 0H) and Fretts (0.1 IP, 0R, 0H, K) pitched in relief for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen will be the 2A Evergreen Conference’s No. 3 playoff seed in next week’s district tournament.

The Bobcats play at W.F. West to close out the regular season at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Aberdeen 303 311 – 11 8 0

Centralia 001 000 – 1 7 2

WP: Matthews (2 IP, 0R, 3H, 2BB). LP: Salazar (4 IP, 9R, 6ER, 6H, 3BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Schreiber (2-4, 3B, 2B, 2R, RBI); Bruner (2-3, 3B, 2RBI); Hill (2-4, 2R, RBI, SB); Jones (1-3, 3R, RBI, 4SB); Graham (1-1, R, SB); Baker (0-3, 2R, 4SB); Matthews (0-2, R, RBI, 3SB). Centralia – Lowe (3-3, 2B, R); Johnson (1-2, RBI); Waterfield (1-3); Hoeff (1-3); Consath (1-2).

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Elma 9, Forks 0

Elma closed out its regular-season schedule with a 9-0 win over Forks on Tuesday at Elma’s Legacy Fields.

The Eagles (9-9) broke a scoreless tie with the Spartans (7-7) with four runs in the bottom of the third inning, capped by a clutch two-run single off the bat of infielder Cole Gustafson.

Elma added two in the fourth, highlighted by left fielder Trey Sample scurrying home on a passed ball, and added a run on a Alex Dryden sacrifice fly to go up 7-0 in the fifth.

The Eagles scored on a Bryston Crawford sacrifice fly and a Levi Russell RBI single to drive in center fielder Isaac McGaffey for a 9-0 lead in the sixth.

Elma starting pitcher Blake Benzschawel allowed five hits and a walk with five strikeouts in seven scoreless innings to earn the victory.

McGaffey and Gustafson had three hits apiece to lead an Eagles offense that stole seven bases in the game.

Elma closed the regular season as the No. 3 playoff seed out of the 1A Evergreen League and will compete in a 1A District 4 Tournament game on Monday (opponent, time, location to be determined).

Forks 000 000 0 – 0 5 3

Elma 004 212 x – 9 10 2

WP: Benzschawel (7 IP, 0R, 0ER, 5H, BB, 5K). LP: Clark (4 IP, 6R, ER, 5H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Forks – Hoschar (1-2, 2B); Helvey (1-2, SB); Olson (1-3); Gaydeski (1-3); Highfield (1-3). Elma – McGaffey (3-4, 2B, 2R, 2SB); Gustafson (3-4, 2RBI, 3SB); Russell (2-2, RBI); Young (1-4, 2B, R); Sample (1-3, 3R, 2SB); Rupe (0-2, R, SB); Crawford (0-2, RBI, SF); Dryden (0-0, RBI, SF).

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Other games

Naselle 18, Wishkah Valley 0