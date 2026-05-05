Prep Track & Field Roundup: Hoquiam, Elma lead locals at Grizzlies Senior Night meet

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Gilbert Rodriguez won the boys 400-meter race in a league meet on Thursday at Hoquiam High School.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam senior Sydney Gordon won the girls discus (pictured) and shot put at a league meet on Thursday at Hoquiam High School.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Logan Mullins won both boys hurdles races at a league meet on Thursday at Hoquiam High School.

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Hoquiam hosted a Senior Night meet while an Aberdeen relay team broke a school record as we review recent Twin Harbors prep track events.

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PREP TRACK & FIELD

Hoquiam hosts Senior Night meet

Hoquiam held a Senior Night 1B/2B/1A District 4 meet on Thursday at the Sea Breeze Oval.

The host Grizzlies placed second behind Elma in the boys team competition with 100 points to 151 for the Eagles.

The Eagles were led by two wins from sophomore Logan Mullins (110 hurdles, 16.72; 300 hurdles, 44.95) and an event victory by sophomore Gilbert Rodriguez (400, 54.52).

Hoquiam got wins from senior Andrew Le (100, 11.79; 200, 23.53 personal best), junior Ryker Maxfield (800, 2:08.61; 1600, 4:44.03), senior Aaron Balagot (3200, 10:39.73) and the 4×100 relay team of freshman Samuel Billie Luna, senior Sawyer Getchman, Le and sophomore Connor Schnoor (46.93).

Elma’s girls team placed second behind Naselle with 117 points while Hoquiam took third (113 points).

Elma freshman Annaliese Richey (800, 2:31.16) got an event win and anchored and the girls 4×400 relay team of sophomore Alana Murrieta, sophomore Mikayla Roberts and junior Audreauna Kanios to a win (4:47.50).

Hoquiam was led by senior standout thrower Sydney Gordon with wins in the shot put (35-3.5) and discus (95-0).

Grizzly junior Emily Brodhead (pole vault, 9-0) and freshman Maggi Quigg (long jump, 16-6 PB) also won events at the meet.

Full results available at athletic.net.

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Aberdeen boys place second and Shelton Invitational

The Aberdeen boys track and field team placed second out of 26 teams at the 66th Shelton Invitational on Saturday at Shelton High School.

The Bobcats tallied 79 points, 3.5 behind Olympia and four points ahead of third-place Tumwater.

Aberdeen was led by event winners in senior Isaac Garcia (400 meters, 49.39), sophomore Cecil Gumaelius (3200, 9:46.52 personal best) and the 4×400 relay team of senior Cordell Roberts, sophomore Toby Nelson, sophomore Treven Clarkston and Garcia (3:25.46).

Clarkston (400, 49.39) and Garcia (long jump, 21-11) added second-place finishes for Aberdeen.

Montesano senior Benny Anderson won two events at the meet (1600, 4:21.60 PB; 1 mile, 4:23.12 PB) while Raymond-South Bend senior Chris Banker won the boys high jump (6 feet, 2 inches).

In the girls competition, Montesano junior Haley Schweppe impressed with wins in the 1,600 (5:08.54) and 1 mile (5:10.33 PB) and took second in the 800 (2:21.04).

Hoquiam senior Sydney Gordon (37-10 PB) and Aberdeen senior Rylee Brooks (36-11.75 PB) placed first and second, respectively, in the girls shot put.

Brooks added a third-place finish in the discus (109-01) while teammate Mia Hallak placed third in the 3,200 (11:35.04 PB).

For full results, visit athletic.net.

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Aberdeen relay team sets new school record

The Aberdeen boys 4×100 relay team set a new school record at a league meet on Thursday in Centralia.

Senior Adonis Hammonds, senior Cordell Roberts, sophomore Treven Clarkston and senior Braxton Gozart posted a time of 43.52, breaking the previous-record time of 43.56 set by the same quartet a season ago (43.56).

The group now holds the top three times in school history.

At the meet, the Bobcats boys team scored 112 points to beat Tumwater (98.5) and Centralia (44.5).

Aberdeen got wins from Gozart (100 meters, 11.28), senior Isaac Garcia (200, 22.74 PB), Roberts (400, 51.68 PB), sophomore Toby Nelson (800, 2:04.97 PB), sophomore Cecil Gumaelius (1600, 4:44.77), senior Landon Hamblin (shot put, 55-3), Hammonds (long jump, 20-11), senior Kenyon Crawford (triple jump, 34-9 PB) and the 4×400 relay team of Dillon Grove, Isaac Rivera, Nelson and Clarkston (1:02.24).

Aberdeen’s girls team placed third with 48 points and were led by event wins from junior Mia Hallak (800, 2:34.02), junior Serenity Workman (1600, 6:51.02) and senior Haylee Jahner (high jump, 5-2).

Full results available at athletic.net.