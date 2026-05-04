Prep Baseball Roundup: Aberdeen’s hopes of top-two postseason spot dampen with loss to Tumwater

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Bubba Jones throws a pitch during an 8-1 loss to Tumwater on Friday at Pioneer Park.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Parker Hollingsworth drives in a run with a base hit during an 8-1 loss to Tumwater on Friday in Aberdeen.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen infielder Greg Edwards (left) catches Tumwater’s Peyton Davis trying to steal during the Bobcats’ 8-1 loss on Friday at Pioneer Park.

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Aberdeen lost to Tumwater while Montesano wrapped up a perfect league schedule as we review recent prep baseball games on the Harbor.

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PREP BASEBALL

Tumwater 8, Aberdeen 1

Aberdeen’s hopes of a top-two playoff spot took a hit with an 8-1 loss to Tumwater on Friday at Pioneer Park in Aberdeen.

Entering the contest one game back of Tumwater for second place in the 2A Evergreen Conference, the Bobcats (10-6 overall, 8-4 2A Evergreen) struggled to find much offense against the Thunderbirds (14-4, 10-2).

Tumwater staring pitcher Jimmy Womach held the Bobcats without a hit through the first three innings and combined with T-Birds relievers Braeden Konrad and Charlie Crawford to just one hit while striking out 11 in the game.

Aberdeen’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning when left fielder Parker Hollingsworth stroked a single to right field to drive in shortstop/pitcher Bubba Jones with two outs, cutting the T-Birds lead to 5-1.

Bobcats starting pitcher Gabe Matthews took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits with two strikeouts in two innings pitched.

Jones (4 IP, 3R, 3ER, 5H, BB, 3K) and Land’n Purdy (IP, 0R, H, BB) pitched in relief for Aberdeen.

Womach led the T-Birds with a solo home run to lead off the second inning, a double and four RBI.

With the loss, the Bobcats sit in third place and trail Tumwater by two games with three games left on the conference schedule.

Aberdeen hosts Centralia at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Tumwater 032 012 0 – 8 11 0

Aberdeen 000 100 0 – 1 1 4

WP: Womach (4 IP, R, ER, H, 3BB, 8K). LP: Matthews (2 IP, 5R, 3ER, 5H, 2K).

Leading hitters: Tumwater – Womach (3-4, HR, 2B, R, 4RBI); Overbay (2-4, 2R, SB); Chase (2-4, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Gustafson (2-4, R); Acker (1-3, RBI); Crawford (1-3, R). Aberdeen – Hollingsworth (1-2, RBI, SB); Jones (0-2, R, 2BB); Matthews (0-2, 2BB, SB).

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Montesano 13, Rochester 0

Montesano completed a perfect league season with a 13-0 win over Rochester on Friday in Rochester.

The Bulldogs (20-0, 12-0 1A Evergreen) completed its romp through the 1A Evergreen League with their sixth 10-plus run victory over a league opponent this season.

Monte scored five in the top of the second, highlighted by a three-run double off the bat of catcher Colton Grubb, and seven in the third paced by a two-run double by second baseman Zach Timmons.

The Bulldogs added a run on a Colton Grubb RBI single in the fourth to go up 13-0 on the Warriors (11-7, 9-4).

Monte starting pitcher Kole Kjesbu allowed one hit and one walk with five strikeouts in four scoreless innings to earn the win.

Damon Bird gave up a hit in one scoreless inning of relief for the Bulldogs.

Colton Grubb and right fielder Carter Ames had two hits apiece to lead a Bulldogs offense that drew more walks (12) than base hits (8) in the game.

Top-ranked Montesano, one of just two undefeated teams left in the state along with 1B-class No. 1 Liberty Christian (Richland), is set to face No. 13 Overlake in the season-finale at 3 p.m. on Monday at Marymoor Park in Redmond.

Montesano 057 10 – 13 8 0

Rochester 000 00 – 0 2 2

WP: Kjesbu (4 IP, 0R, H, BB, 5K). LP: Singleton (2 IP, 10R, 10ER, 6H, 6BB, K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Co. Grubb (2-2, 2B, 2R, 4RBI, SB); Ames (2-3, 2R, RBI); Timmons (1-3, 3R, RBI, 2SB); Crites (1-2, 2B, R, 2RBI); Ca. Grubb (1-3, 2B, 2RBI); Fry (1-3, R); Kjesbu (0-0, R, 4BB); Hendrickson (0-0, R, RBI, 2BB, SF); Perry (0-2, R, RBI, BB, SF). Rochester – Barth (2-3, 3B).

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Hoquiam 13, Tenino 3

The Hoquiam Grizzlies celebrated Senior Night with a 13-3 run-rule victory over Tenino on Friday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

The Grizzlies (3-13, 3-9 1A Evergreen) jumped out to a big lead in the bottom of the first inning, keyed by an RBI double by Ethan Byron, to take a 4-1 lead over the Beavers (3-16, 2-10).

Hoquiam added six runs in the fifth – highlighted by run-scoring singles from pitcher Joey Bozich, Luke Montoure and Daymond Cole – and ended the game when Ty Thao scored on a ground out by Luke Montoure in the bottom of the sixth.

Bozich earned the win, allowing three earned runs on 12 hits without a walk while striking out four in a complete-game performance.

Hoquiam outfielder Moses DeShazer and Byron had three hits and a double each while Thao also had three base hits in the win.

“We usually give a game ball to an individual, but it was a team win,” Hoquiam head coach Steve Jump said. “We faced some adversity early in our season, but we are proud of the kids’ resilience and we are peaking at the right time.”

Hoquiam finished fourth in the 1A Evergreen League and will play in a district play-in game at 4 p.m. on Friday (opponent, location to be determined).

The Grizzlies take on Lake Quinault at 4 p.m. on Monday in Amanda Park.

Tenino 101 010 – 3 12 5

Hoquiam 410 062 – 13 13 3

WP: Bozich (3R, 3ER, 12H, 4K). LP: Johnson (2.1 IP, 5R, 3ER, 6H, BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Tenino – J. Werner (2-3, 2B, RBI); E. Miller (2-4, R, RBi); Noonan (2-3); Bennett (2-3, R, 2SB); Johnson (1-2, R, RBI, SF); McKendall (1-3); Sheldon (1-2); Hussey (1-3, SB). Hoquiam – DeShazer (3-4, 2B, R, RBI); Byron (3-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); Thao (3-4, 2R); Bozich (2-3, 3R, RBI); Day. Cole (1-4, 2R, RBI); Hartt (0-2, 2R, RBI, 2SB).

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River Ridge 13, Elma 10

Elma never caught up after a first-inning blitz in a 13-10 loss to River Ridge on Friday at River Ridge High School.

The Eagles (8-9) allowed 10 runs to the Hawks (10-9) in a bottom of the first inning that included eight singles and three walks.

Elma clawed back into the game with four runs in the third on a two-run single from outfielder Isaac McGaffey and RBI singles by Troy Rupe and Cole Gustafson.

The Eagles followed up with four more runs in the top of the fourth inning, including an RBI triple from McGaffey and an RBI single from infielder Cole Gustafson to cut the Hawks lead to 12-8.

Elma would add two more runs in the sixth, highlighted by a run-scoring base hit by pitcher/third baseman Bryston Crawford, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles fell 13-10.

McGaffey recorded a rare 5-for-5 day at the plate with a double, triple, three runs scored and three RBI to lead Elma.

Crawford took the loss, allowing eight earned runs on five hits and three walks in 1-3 of an inning pitched.

Blake Benzschawel (2.2 IP, 4R, 2ER, 5H, 2K) and Rupe (3 IP, R, ER, 3H, 3K) pitched in relief for Elma.

The Eagles host Forks in a postseason tune-up game set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Elma 004 402 0 – 10 14 3

River Ridge (10)11 010 x – 13 13 2

WP: Leu (2.2 IP, 4R, 4ER, 6H, 2BB, K). LP: Crawford (0.1 IP, 8R, 8ER, 5H, 3BB).

Leading hitters: Elma – McGaffey (5-5, 3B, 2B, 3R, 3RBI, SB); Gustafson (2-4, 2RBI); Russell (2-4); Rupe (2-3, RBI); Young (1-3, 2R, 2SB); Sample (1-5, 2B, 2R); Crawford (1-4, 2R, 2RBI). River Ridge – Larkin (3-4, 2B, 2R, SB); Fulton (2-3, 3R, 2RBI, 4SB); Middleton (2-4, R, 3RBI); Kopp (2-4, R, 2RBI, SB); Leu (1-4, RBI, SB); Kramer (1-4, R); Lentz (1-2, 2R, RBI); Sellman (1-2, 2B, R, 2R BI).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 20, Raymond-South Bend 5

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley led big early in a 20-5 rout of Raymond-South Bend in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday in Pe Ell.

The Titans (10-6, 5-2 2B Pacific) did all of its scoring in the first three innings against the Ravens (6-10, 4-5), including eight runs in the second – highlighted by a two-run triple by second baseman Braden Neva – and nine in the third capped by a two-run double from standout shortstop Max Jarvis to go up 20-0.

RSB scored two runs in the top of the fourth on a two-run single by second baseman/pitcher Lucas Sedy and three in the fifth on a Caiden De Los Santos two-run single and an Edgar Chavez RBI base hit.

Blain had three hits and drove in six runs while Jarvis had two doubles and four RBI for the Titans.

Blain earned the win, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings pitched.

Mauricio Morales relieved Blain in the fifth and got the final three outs two end the game, one being a strikeout.

RSB 000 23 – 5 9 2

PWV 389 0x – 20 11 0

WP: Blain (4 IP, 5R, 5ER, 9H, 2BB, 4K). LP: Chavez (1.1 IP, 9R, 8ER, 7H, 3BB, K).

Leading hitters: RSB – De Los Santos (3-3, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Morris (2-3, R); Nichols (1-2, 2B, 2R); Sedy (1-3, 2RBI); Rumbles (1-3); Chavez (1-3, RBI). PWV – Blain (3-4, 3B, 2R, 6RBI); Ruddell (2-2, 4R, RBI); Clements (2-2, 3B, 3R, 2RBI); Jarvis (2-2, 2 2B, 3R, 4RBI); Neva (1-2, 3B, R, 2RBI); Lennox (1-2, R).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 11, Raymond-South Bend 1

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley completed a doubleheader sweep with an 11-1 mercy-rule victory over Raymond-South Bend in the nightcap on Friday in Pe Ell.

The Titans (11-6, 6-2 2B Pacific) took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a two-run single by designated hitter Camden Wetterauer.

PWV added three runs in the second on a two-run double by Max Jarvis and an RBI double from Mauricio Morales to take an 8-1 lead.

Javis singled to drive in Liam Lennox to take a 10-1 lead in the third followed by a Roman Dominguez RBI single in the fourth to go up 11-1.

The Ravens (6-11, 4-6) scored a run in the top of the first when first baseman Preston Toepelt was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score pitcher/third baseman Keeton Nichols.

Jarvis and Lennox had two hits apiece to lead PWV while Morales earned the win on the mound, striking out five while allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk in four innings pitched.

Jarvis pitched one scoreless, hitless inning of relief, allowing one walk with one strikeout.

The Titans finish league play in second place while the Ravens sit in fourth place.

RSB plays at Rainier at 4 p.m. on Monday.

PWV plays at Naselle at 5 p.m. on Monday.

RSB 100 00 – 1 4 1

PWV 532 1x – 11 10 1

WP: Morales (4 IP, R, 0ER, 4H, BB, 5K). LP: Nichols (2.1 IP, 10R, 8ER, 6H, 4BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Nichols (1-2, R); De Los Santos (1-3); Chavez (1-1); Sedy (1-2). PWV – Jarvis (2-3, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Lennox (2-2, 2R, SB); Ruddell (1-3, 2R); Morales (1-2, 2B, R, RBI, SB); Wetterauer (1-3, 2RBI); Magruder (1-1, RBI); Neva (1-3, 2B, 3R); Dominguez (1-2, RBI).

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Naselle 5, Ocosta 1

Ocosta lost to Naselle 5-1 on Friday in Westport.

The Wildcats (9-7) managed just one run in the game against the Comets (10-1), which led 5-0 after scoring three runs on singles by Leith Chadwick and Trajen Ford in the top of the sixth inning.

The Wildcats scored a run without a base hit when center fielder/pitcher Logan White reached on an error and scored on an error on a ground ball by right fielder Rustyn Quinby.

Ocosta pitcher Dominick Hanson-Miranda allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts to take the loss.

White allowed three earned runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in two innings of relief.

White and catcher Torence Bonina led the Wildcats with two hits apiece.

Ocosta hosts Northwest Christian (Lacey) at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Naselle 200 003 0 – 5 9 3

Ocosta 000 000 10 – 1 6 1

WP: Ford (7 IP, R, 0ER, 3H, 10K). LP: Hanson-Miranda (5 IP, 2R, 2ER, 6H, 2BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Naselle – Chadwick (3-4, 2B, R, RBI); Ford (2-3, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Troffer (1-3, 2RBI); Gardner (1-4); Pakenon (1-3); Engelson (1-3, R). Ocosta – Bonina (2-3, SB); White (2-3, R); Griffith (1-3); R. Quinby (1-3).

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North Beach 15, Lake Quinault 5

North Beach earned a 15-5 mercy-rule victory over Lake Quinault on Friday in Amanda Park.

The Hyaks (5-11) blew the game wide open with 11 runs in the top of the third inning on eight singles and three doubles, capped by Aiden Delange’s two-run double to give North Beach a 12-1 lead over the Elks (4-6).

Delagne and pitcher/third baseman Davy Carpenter had three hits apiece for the Hyaks, which had nine players with a base hit and eight players drive in a run in the game.

Carpenter earned the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 3 2-3 innings pitched.

Owen O’Hare allowed four unearned runs on three hits with four strikeouts in 1 1-3 innings of work.

The Hyaks play at Winlock at 4 p.m. on Monday.

North Beach 01(11) 03 – 15 16 3

Lake Quinault 100 04 – 5 6 2

WP: Carpenter (3.2 IP, R, ER, 3H, BB, 6K). LP: n/a

Leading hitters: North Beach – Carpenter (3-4, 2B, 3R, 4RBI); Delagne (3-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI, SB); Cooper (2-4, 2B, R, RBI); Garcia (2-2, 2R, RBI); Pope (2-3, 2R, RBI); O’Hare (1-4, 2R); Palmer (1-3, R, 2RBI); Marston (1-3, R, RBI); Frank (1-3, R, RBI).

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Other games

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 1, Chief Leschi 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 1, Chief Leschi 0