Prep Softball Roundup: Montesano looks unbeatable after weekend sweep

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano celebrates after Taylor Galvin (22) hit a home run in a 2-1 win over Adna on Friday at Montesano High School.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano first baseman Regan Wintrip (left) records an out during a 2-1 win over Adna on Friday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano center fielder Taylor Galvin rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Adna in the Bulldogs’ 2-1 win on Friday in Montesano.

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Montesano defeated three high-quality opponents as we review a weekend full of Twin Harbors prep softball games.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Montesano 2, Adna 1

Montesano added another impressive win to its resume, beating three-time defending 2B state-champion Adna 2-1 on Friday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (16-0 overall) trailed the Pirates (14-3) 1-0 after Teagan Baggenstos doubled off starting pitcher Grace Gooding to leadoff the top of the fourth inning and eventually scored on a passed ball.

Monte responded just two batters into the bottom half of the frame when shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield led off with a single followed by center fielder Taylor Galvin’s two-run home run over the right-field fence for a 2-1 lead.

Monte reliever Violet Prince worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the sixth and allowed a base hit to open the seventh before retiring the side to end the game and earn the save.

Bulldogs star third baseman Lex Stanfield had two hits, including a double, to lead the Monte offense.

Gooding earned the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Adna 000 100 0 – 1 6 2

Montesano 000 200 x – 2 6 5

WP: Gooding (4 IP, R, 0ER, 3H, BB, 4K). LP: Myers (6 IP, 2R, 2ER, 6H, 9K). SV – Prince (3 IP, 0R, 3H, 6K).

Leading hitters: Adna – Baggenstos (2-3, R); Gerard (1-4); Carroll (1-4); Strodemier (1-3); LaFontaine (1-1). Montesano – Stanfield (2-3, 2B); Galvin (1-3, HR, R, RBI); Wintrip (1-3, SB); Butterfield (1-3, R); Prince (1-2).

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Montesano 10, Timberline 0

Montesano continued to make a claim its one of the top prep teams in the entire state with a 10-0 win over Timberline on Friday in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (17-0) walked-off with a mercy-rule victory over the Blazers (13-4), the 3A-class’ 9th-ranked team, with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Monte got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the third inning, capped by a Charlee Fairbairn RBI single to right field.

Bulldogs outfielder Taylor Galvin belted her second home run of the day with a leadoff blast to center field in Monte’s eight-run fifth.

Standout shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield smashed a three-run home run over the center-field fence to walk-off with the 10-0 victory.

The Bulldogs were led by third baseman Lex Stanfield, outfielder Charlee Fairbairn, right fielder Grace Gooding and pitcher Violet Prince with two hits apiece.

Prince was one again nearly unhittable in the circle. The sophomore right-hander allowed two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings pitched to earn the victory.

Timberline 000 00 – 0 2 3

Montesano 002 08 – 10 11 0

WP: Prince (5 IP, 0R, 2H, 2BB, 7K). LP: Haagen (4.1 IP, 10R, 8ER, 11H, 3BB, 6K).

Leading hitters: Timberline – Haagen (1-3); Meno-Meyers (1-1). Montesano – Stanfield (2-4, R, RBI, 2SB); Fairbairn (2-3, R, RBI); Gooding (2-2); Prince (2-3, 2RBI); Butterfield (1-4, HR, R, 3RBI); Galvin (1-3, HR, R, RBI); Wintrip (1-3, 2R); Robinson (0-1, 2R, 2SB).

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Montesano 12, Tumwater 1

Montesano completed an impressive three-game weekend set with a 12-1 win over Tumwater on Saturday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (18-0) dominated the Thunderbirds (10-7) in every facet of the game.

Monte got on the scoreboard when star shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield lined a two-run home run over the left-field fence in the bottom of the first inning and opened up on Tumwater with seven runs in the second, capped by an RBI double by catcher Addi Williamsen to take a 9-0 lead.

Speedy second baseman Lainey Robinson and hot-hitting first baseman Regan Wintrip drove in runs with RBI singles in the third for an 11-0 lead.

Robinson added a run-scoring single to plate third baseman Lex Stanfield for a run in the fourth frame to go up 12-0.

Tumwater scored a run on a Riley Smith single in the top of the fifth to round out the scoring.

Monte had 13 hits in the game, led by Stanfield, Robinson and Wintrip with three hits apiece.

The Bulldogs also had four extra-base hits in the game and stole eight bases as a team, led by Stanfield and Robinson with two each.

Montesano staring pitcher Violet Prince earned the win, striking out four in two perfect innings of work.

The Bulldogs’ other ace, Grace Gooding, allowed an unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts in three innings of relief.

Monte faces Tenino at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Tenino.

Tumwater 000 01 – 1 3 2

Montesano 272 1x – 12 13 0

WP: Prince (2 IP, 0R, 0H, 4K). LP: Rich (2.2 IP, 10R, 3ER, 10H, 2BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Tumwater – Schiley (1-2, R); Smith (1-2, RBI); Womach (1-2). Montesano – Wintrip (3-3, 3B, R, 2RBI); Robinson (3-4, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB); Stanfield (3-4, 3B, 3R, 2SB); Butterfield (1-3, HR, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Galvin (1-3, R, 2RBI, SB); Fairbairn (1-2, R, RBI); Williamsen (1-3, RBI); Gooding (0-1, R, 2BB, SB).

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Tumwater 5, Aberdeen 3

Aberdeen’s chances at a 2A Evergreen Conference title took a hit with a 5-3 loss to Tumwater on Friday at Tumwater High School.

The Bobcats (10-4, 9-3 2A Evergreen) took an early 2-0 lead over the Thunderbirds (10-7, 7-5) on an RBI double by center fielder Rylee Hendrickson and a Britten Neal run-scoring base hit in the top of the second inning.

Tumwater would tie the game in the bottom of the second and took a 3-2 lead on a two-run home run by Chloe Johnson in the third.

Trailing 5-2 in the top of the seventh, back-to-back doubles by second baseman Cheyanna Kohn and standout catcher Alyssa Yakovich made it a 5-3 game.

Bobcats shortstop Ally Adams followed with a single to put the tying runs on base and the winning run at the dish in the form of Emelia Kohn.

But Kohn’s liner in front of second base was snagged by diving T-Birds shortstop Megan Barrett to end the game.

Maysinn Jones took the loss for Aberdeen, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in a complete-game performance.

Cheyanna Kohn and Hendrickson had two hits apiece to lead the Bobcats offense, which outhit Tumwater 10-6.

With the loss, Aberdeen sits in second place in the 2A EvCo standings, two back of first-place W.F. West with three league games left on the Bobcats’ schedule.

Aberdeen plays at Centralia at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Aberdeen 020 000 1 – 3 10 2

Tumwater 012 020 x – 5 6 0

WP: Stevens (7 IP, 3R, 3ER, 10H, 2BB, 5K). LP: Jones (6 IP, 5R, 5ER, 6H, 2BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – C. Kohn (2-4, 2B, R); Hendrickson (2-3, 2B, R, RBI); Yakovich (1-4, 2B, RBI); Adams (1-2); Jones (1-3); Neal (1-4, RBI); Baker (1-3). Tumwater – Womach (2-3, 2B, R); Johnson (1-3, HR, R, 2RBI); Barrett (1-4, R); Rich (1-1, RBI); Skillman (1-3, RBI).

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Elma 8, Forks 6

A big seventh inning broke a tie game en route to Elma’s 8-6 win over Forks on Friday in Forks.

The Eagles (13-3) and Spartans (11-5) were tied at 4-4 when Elma scored four runs in the top of the seventh.

Eagles standout shortstop Aubree Simmons doubled to drive in star catcher Raelynn Weld for a 5-4 lead followed later by a two-run home run off the bat of pitcher Ashlynn Weld.

Forks scored two runs and had the tying run on base with two outs in the seventh, but Ashlynn Weld got Fynlie Peters to line out to Kenna Monroe in center field to end the game.

Ashlynn Weld had a huge day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two runs scored and a game-high five RBI.

Simmons and outfielder Sophie Jones had two hits apiece for the Eagles.

Ashlynn Weld earned the win, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out 12 in seven innings.

Elma 000 202 4 – 8 12 2

Forks 200 002 2 – 6 7 1

WP: A. Weld (7 IP, 6R, 3ER, 7H, 2BB, 12K). LP: Gaydeski (7 IP, 8R, 7ER, 11H, BB, 6K).

Leading hitters: Elma – A. Weld (4-4, HR, 2 2B, 2R, 5RBI); Simmons (2-4, 2 2B, 3R, RBI); Jones (2-3, 2R); Cole (1-4, 2B, RBI); Monroe (1-4, RBI); Trudell (1-3, SB); R. Weld (1-3, R). Forks – Johnson (3-4, 2B, R, RBI); Peters (2-4, HR, 2R, 3RBI); Hull (1-3); Crowder (1-3).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 11, Elma 6

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley star outfielder Lauren Matlock led the Titans hit parade in an 11-6 win over Elma on Saturday at Elma’s Legacy Fields.

The Titans (14-5) took a 9-0 lead over the Eagles (13-4) with six runs in the top of the second and three in the third, highlighted by a Matlock RBI double and a two-run triple by standout left fielder Jillian Hodel.

Matlock belted a two-run home run to right field for an 11-1 lead in the top of the fifth.

Elma staved off the mercy-rule defeat with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and made the score a bit more respectable with three in the sixth, keyed by a two-run double from catcher Raelynn Weld and a run-scoring single by Sophie Jones.

Matlock finished with four hits – including a home run and a double – three runs scored and three RBI.

Hodel and right fielder Izzy Milanowski had two hits apiece for PWV.

Titans pitcher Eliza Barnum allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts in a complete-game victory.

Raelynn Weld led Elma with three doubles, three runs scored and two RBI.

Three Elma pitchers combined to allow 11 runs on 11 hits and five walks with six strikeouts.

Two Elma errors snowballed into eight unearned runs for PWV.

The Eagles face Adna at 4 p.m. on Monday in Adna.

PWV takes on Raymond-South Bend in a doubleheader set to start at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

PWV 063 020 0 – 11 11 1

Elma 001 023 0 – 6 8 2

WP: Barnum (7 IP, 6R, 5ER, 8H, 3BB, 6K). LP: Johnson (2 IP, 6R, ER, 7H).

Leading hitters: PWV – Matlock (4-5, HR, 2B, 3R, 3RBI); Hodel (2-4, 3B, R, 2RBI); I. Milanowski (2-4, 2B, R); Keeton (1-4, R, RBI); Andrews (1-3, R); S. Milanowski (1-4, 3RBI); Sipp (0-2, 2R, RBI, 2BB). Elma – R. Weld (3-3, 3 2B, 3R, 2RBI, SB); Jones (2-3, R, 2RBI); Donais (2-3, R); Monroe (1-4, RBI).

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Other games

Naselle 16, Ocosta 9