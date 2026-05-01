Prep Softball Roundup: Montesano, Elma take turns beating Seattle Christian

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano’s Addi Williamsen hit a home run in a 10-0 run-rule victory over Seattle Christian on Thursday in Montesano.

Swipe or click to see more

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Elma’s Raelynn Weld was one of three Eagles with multi-hit games in a 7-1 win over Seattle Christian on Thursday in Montesano.

Swipe or click to see more

Elma and Montesano welcomed Seattle Christian to East County for a pair of games featuring three of the top 10-ranked teams in the 1A class on Thursday.

~~~

PREP SOFTBALL

Montesano 10, Seattle Christian 0

Montesano added another victory over a top-10 team with a 10-0 run-rule victory on Thursday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (15-0 overall) scored a run in the bottom of the first on a Jaelyn Butterfield sacrifice fly to take an early lead over the Warriors (10-6) and added a run in the second when first baseman Regan Wintrip scored on an error.

Monte added five runs in the fourth, capped by a two-run double from Butterfield and an RBI double off the bat of center fielder Taylor Galvin to go up 7-0.

In the fifth, Monte catcher Addi Williamsen stayed hot at the dish with a two-run home run over the center-field fence for a 9-0 lead.

Wintrip drove in Galvin with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to earn the 10-0 mercy-rule victory.

Monte third baseman Lex Stanfield and Wintrip had three hits each while outfielder Charlie Fairbairn went 2-for-3 with two runs in the game.

The Bulldogs stole six bases in the game, led by Galvin (3) and Stanfield (2).

Monte pitcher Grace Gooding earned the win, allowing three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six scoreless innings of work.

Montesano will look to remain the only unbeaten team in the state with games against Adna and Timberline at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, on Friday in Montesano.

Seattle Chr. 000 000 – 0 3 3

Montesano 110 521 – 10 13 5

WP: Gooding (6 IP, 0R, 3H, BB, 6K). LP: Knight (5 IP, 9R, 3ER, 12H, BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: SC – Hunt (1-3); Figgins (1-3, 2B); Sutphin (1-3). Montesano – Stanfield (3-4, 2R, RBI, 2SB); Wintrip (3-4, R, RBI, SB); Fairbairn (2-3, 2R); Williamsen (1-3, HR, R, 2RBI); Butterfield (1-4, 2B, R, 3RBI); Robinson (1-2, R); Galvin (1-2, 2B, R, RBI, 3SB); Prince (1-2, RBI, SF).

~~~

Elma 7, Seattle Christian 1

Elma strung some hits together to pull away from Seattle Christian with a 7-1 win on Thursday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

The fifth-ranked Eagles (12-3 overall) led 2-1 over the No. 10 Warriors (10-7) after a run in the bottom of the third when catcher Raelynn Weld, on board with a double, scored on a wild pitch and took the lead when pitcher Ashlynn Weld scored on a two-out RBI single by center fielder Kenna Monroe.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Eagles lineup recorded six consecutive hits, all with two outs, to take a 7-1 lead, highlighted by first baseman Jordan Trudell’s RBI triple to drive in Kensi Johanson.

Elma star pitcher Ashlynn Weld got the win after allowing one run on five hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts in the complete-game performance.

The junior right-hander retired 20 of the final 21 batters she faced in the game after the Warriors opened with three of the first four batters singling to drive in the game’s first run.

Raelynn Weld, Monroe and third baseman Lynsee Bednarik had two hits apiece for the Eagles.

Elma faces Forks at 5 p.m. on Friday in Forks.

Seattle Chr. 100 000 0 – 1 5 0

Elma 001 105 x – 7 10 0

WP: A. Weld (7 IP, R, ER, 5H, BB, 10K). LP: Knight (2 IP, 2R, 2ER, 3H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: SC – Hunt (2-3, R); Knight (2-3); Blase (1-3, RBI). Elma – R. Weld (2-4, 2B, R, RBI); Bednarik (2-3, R); Monroe (2-3, R, 2RBI); Trudell (1-2, 3B, R, RBI); A. Weld (1-2, 2B, R); Cole (1-3, R); Johanson (1-3, R, RBI).

~~~

Hoquiam 14, Forks 1

Hoquiam played well in all facets en route to a 14-1 win over Forks on Thursday at Forks High School.

The Grizzlies (8-9) jumped out to an early lead with five runs in the top of the first inning against the Spartans (11-4), highlighted by RBI doubles from catcher Mya Standstipher and third baseman Stella Olson.

Hoquiam’s Ronni Thompson drove in Aaliyah Kennedy with a sacrifice fly in the third and Standstipher added a two-run single in the fourth for a 8-0 lead.

The Grizzlies put the game to rest with six runs in the sixth, paced by an RBI double by Standstipher and run-scoring singles from pitcher Hallie Burgess, Tompson, right fielder Kacee Kruger and shortstop Lexi LaBounty.

LaBounty had four hits and three runs scored while Standstipher drove in four runs to lead the Grizzlies.

Burgess allowed one earned run on three hits without a walk while striking out 15 Spartans to earn the win.

Hoquiam plays at Ocosta at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Hoquiam 501 206 – 14 14 0

Forks 000 100 – 1 3 3

WP: Burgess (6 IP, R, ER, 3H, 15K). LP: Dilley (6 IP, 14R, 9ER, 14H, 5BB, 7K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – LaBounty (4-5, 2 2B, 3R, RBI); Standstipher (3-5, 2 2B, 2R, 4RBI); Burgess (2-4, 2R, 2RBI); Kruger (2-4, R, RBI); Thompson (1-3, 2R, 3RBI); Olson (1-3, 2B, RBI); Kennedy (1-3, 2R). Forks – Hull (2-4, R, 2 SB); Rondeau (1-2, RBI).

~~~

Rainier 10, Raymond-South Bend 9

Raymond-South Bend’s final inning rally fell just short in a 10-9 loss to Rainier on Thursday in South Bend.

The Ravens (7-6) trailed 10-7 to the Mountaineers (8-7) in the bottom of the seventh inning and rallied with a solo home run by catcher Ava Pine and an RBI single by third baseman Madi Boothe to drive in Josie Houk to make it a 10-9 ballgame.

With Boothe representing the tying run on first base with one out, Ravens right fielder Erika Kelley laced a pitch to Rainier shortstop Mia Naval, who snagged the liner and fired to first to catch Boothe off the bag for an game-ending double play.

In addition to Pine’s round-tripper, the Ravens got home runs from shortstop/pitcher Madi San in the first and center fielder Emma Glazier in the fifth.

RSB pitcher Macey Enlow took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts in five innings pitched.

San allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in two innings of relief.

The Ravens defense committed a costly six errors in the game, leading to four earned runs for Rainier.

RSB faces Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in a 2B Pacific League doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rainier 410 220 1 – 10 12 3

RSB 204 010 2 – 9 11 6

WP: Cruse (7 IP, 9R, 5ER, 11H, BB, 3K). LP: Enlow (5 IP, 6R, 4ER, 9H, 3K).

Leading hitters: Rainier – Hill (3-4, 2B, 2R); Cruse (3-5, 2B, R, 2RBI); Lee (2-3, 2R); Tsagris (2-4, RBI); Lantz (1-5, R, 2RBI); Naval (1-5, 2R). RSB – Glazier (3-4, HR, 2R, RBI, SB); Boothe (2-3, 3RBI); Houk (2-4, 2R, RBI, 4SB); San (1-4, HR, R, RBI); Pine (1-4, HR, R, RBI); Mark (1-4, 2B, R, RBI, SB); Lewis (1-4, R, SB).