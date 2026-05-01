Prep Roundup: Aberdeen beats Hoquiam to retain Ehrhart Trophy

SUBMITTED PHOTO Aberdeen’s tennis team holds the Ehrhart Trophy after defeating Hoquiam 5-1 on Wednesday in Hoquiam.

Aberdeen defeated Hoquiam in a girls tennis match as we review recent prep sports on the Harbor.

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GIRLS PREP TENNIS

Aberdeen 5, Hoquiam 1

Aberdeen completed one of its most successful seasons in recent history with a 5-1 win over Hoquiam on Wednesday at Hoquiam High School.

The Bobcats (10-1) retained the Ehrhart Trophy with the win and were led by standout singles player Sophie Knutson, Kensie Ervin and Madi Ritter, who won by a combined score of 36-0 against the Grizzlies.

The Aberdeen doubles duo of Hadley Durr and Sawyer Shoemaker earned a victory as did the pairing of Cyan Sullivan and Iza Frye.

“Very impressed with how (Durr and Shoemaker) closed out their regular season. They were dialed in today and played smart, quick points,” Aberdeen head coach Ashley Kohlmeier said. “Senior Madi Ritter ended her season undefeated after great, strategic play today. She’s definitely a ringer moving into next week.”

Hoquiam’s win came from the Doubles No. 2 pairing of Juliana Philamalee and Piper Stankavich, which defeated Aberdeen’s Hailey Fuquay and Leticia Alvarenga 6-1, 6-4 in the most competitive match of the event.

Aberdeen now turns its attention to postseason play, which begins on Monday in Tumwater.

“Overall, I am pleased with how the season has gone and proud of the progress we’ve made up and down the ladder,” Kohlmeier said. “Finishing up the regular season against Hoquiam was a fun way to close it out. I can’t look back far enough in any records I have access to to know how long it’s been since we’ve ended the season at the top of the league. We have a great group of young women who are competitive and eager to improve no matter the match score. We are looking forward to a tough postseason and feel up to the challenge ahead.”

Singles: Sophie Knutson (Aberdeen) def. Vrizza Renteria (Hoquiam) 6-0, 6-0; Kensie Ervin (A) def. Monica Garcia (H) 6-0, 6-0; Madi Ritter (A) def. Aleana Watkins (H) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Hadley Durr/Sawyer Shoemaker (A) def. Leslye Sanchez/Julieta Gonzales (H) 6-1, 6-0. Juliana Philamalee/Piper Stankavich (H) def. Hailey Fuquay/Leticia Alvarenga (A) 6-1, 6-4. Cyan Sullivan/Iza Frye (A) def.Ashlynn Amsbury/Nytenia Carlos (H) 6-3, 6-1.

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PREP BASEBALL

Aberdeen 10, Black Hills 6

Aberdeen kept itself in contention for a top postseason spot with a 10-6 win over Black Hills on Wednesday at Black Hills High School.

The Bobcats (10-5 overall, 8-3 2A Evergreen) seized control of the game before the Wolves (3-12, 1-10) stepped to the plate. Aberdeen scored nine runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of starting pitcher Mason Hill.

Leading 9-5 in the top of the third, the Bobcats would add a run when shortstop Bubba Jones singled to drive in center fielder Aidan Baker.

Baker, Jones and first baseman Mylan Bruner had two hits apiece for the Bobcats.

Hill allowed six runs (four earned) on 10 hits with four strikeouts.

Tyce Greene allowed a hit and a walk with five strikeouts in an effective 3 2-3 innings of relief for Aberdeen.

Hill and infielder Gabe Matthews drove in two runs each for the Aberdeen offense.

The Bobcats sit comfortably in third place in the 2A Evergreen Conference, one game behind second-place Tumwater and three games behind league-leading W.F. West.

Aberdeen hosts Tumwater in a key league game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Aberdeen 901 000 0 – 10 11 1

Black Hills 320 100 0 – 6 11 2

WP: Hill (3.1 IP, 6R, 4ER, 10H, 4K). LP: Strauss (0.2 IP, 9R, 2ER, 5H, 2BB).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Baker (2-4, 3R, RBI, 2 SB); Jones (2-4, R, RBI); Bruner (2-4, R); Matthews (1-3, R, 2RBI); Hollingsworth (1-2); Greene (1-1); Hill (1-4, R, 2RBI). BH – Rice (3-3, R, RBI); Parkinson (2-4, 2B, 2R); Marshall (2-4, RBI); Hilden (1-4); Langan (1-4, R); Brannin (1-4, R, SB); Tinsley (1-3, RBI).

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Ocosta 12, Lake Quinault 1

The middle of Ocosta’s lineup did some damage in a 12-1 win over Lake Quinault on Wednesday in Amanda Park.

The Wildcats (9-6) got on the board with a Torence Bonina RBI double to score shortstop Troy Griffith in a three-run top of the first and scored eight runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, capped by a two-run double by right fielder Rustyn Quinby and an RBI triple by left fielder Gehrig Quinby.

Ocosta designated hitter Logan White and Rustyn Quinby, the No. 4-5 hitters in the lineup, went a combined 4-for-8 with four runs and five RBI.

Wildcats starting pitcher Bryce Bottelson got the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Ocosta’s Dominick Hanson-Miranda pitched a clean bottom of the fifth with one strikeout in relief.

The Elks (3-5) were led by infielder Colin Tiemeyer, shortstop Ben Renteria and third basemen Victory Lopez with one hit apiece.

Edwin Morfin took the loss for Lake Quinault, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Ocosta hosts Naselle at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Elks take on North Beach at 4 p.m. on Friday in Amanda Park.

Ocosta 310 44 – 12 8 1

Lake Quinault 001 00 – 1 3 3

WP: Bottelson (4 IP, R, ER, 3H, BB, 6K). LP: Morfin (3 IP, 4R, 2ER, 2H, 3BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – R. Quinby (2-4, 2B, R, 3RBI, SB); White (2-4, 3R, 2RBI, 3 SB); G. Quinby (1-3, 3B, 2RBI, SB); Bonina (1-2, R, RBI); Arbona (1-3); Burns (1-2, R, SB); G riffith (0-0, 3R, SB). LQ – Tiemeyer (1-3, RBI); Renteria (1-2); Lopez (1-2).

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GIRLS PREP GOLF

Montesano 195, Fort Vancouver 284

Montesano defeated Fort Vancouver 195-284 on Tuesday at Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

The Bulldogs were led by Medalist of the Match winner Makenzie Hart, who shot a 45 for her 9-hole round.

Lucy Scott (45), Makena Blancas (50) and Ashley Hill (51) rounded out Monte’s scorecard in a round where the Bulldogs had to find a way to win despite not having their A-game, according to the coaching staff.

“As a team, they keep coming out and finding ways to score. I don’t think anyone played their best golf today, but with a team with this much talent from top to bottom, they just find ways to ham and egg their way to shoot well as a group,” Montesano assistant coach Loyal Linton said. “The par-5 7th hole seemed to be our biggest bugaboo today, and to shoot these scores with some of the scores on that particular hole is impressive and testament to ability to bounce back from the bad moments during the round.”

Fort Vancouver (284): Carys Ridler 54, Melania Broom 68, n/a 81, n/a 81.

Montesano (195): Makenzie Hart 45, Lucy Scott 49, Makena Blancas 50, Ashley Hill 51.