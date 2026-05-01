Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: No changes in league race after Elma, Montesano wins

Both Elma and Montesano maintained their current league standings with wins on Thursday with the postseason looming.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Elma 2, Tenino 0

Two second half goals were enough in Elma’s 2-0 victory over Tenino on Thursday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Eagles (11-2-1 overall, 11-1-1 1A Evergreen) and Beavers (4-9, 4-9) were scoreless until 13 minutes into the second half when Elma junior forward Bryan Torres scored for a 1-0 lead.

Eagles junior Luis Torres doubled the lead with a goal in the 66th minute and Elma goalkeeper Trey Yeager and the defense made it stick by holding Tenino scoreless the rest of the way to earn a clean sheet.

With the win, No. 10 Elma sits in second place in the 1A Evergreen League with 34 points, five points behind fourth-ranked Raymond-South Bend and two up on third-place Montesano.

Elma plays at Chief Leschi at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Tenino 0 0 – 0

Elma 0 2 – 2

Scoring

First half – 1, Elma, B. Torres, 53rd minute. 2, Elma, L. Torres, 66th minute.

Second half – none.

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Montesano 2, Rochester 0

Montesano secure no worse than third place in the 1A Evergreen League with a 2-0 win over Rochester on Thursday in Rochester.

The Bulldogs (10-3-2, 10-2-2 1A Evergreen) did all of its scoring in the first half against the Warriors (7-7, 7-6).

Montesano junior midfielder/forward Brady Whipple scored on a corner-kick set piece in the 10th minute followed by an Emery Watson goal off a Cris Tobar assist in the 34th minute.

Monte had 10 shots in the game, five on target, and five corner kicks as the Bulldogs spent much of the game in the Rochester half of the pitch.

Bulldogs goalkeeper Matt Causey made seven saves in the game to preserve the clean-sheet shutout victory.

Montesano has a stranglehold on third place in the 1A Evergreen League with 32 points, 11 ahead of fourth-place Rochester with the victory.

The Bulldogs still have a shot at the league’s No. 2 playoff spot as they trail Elma by two points.

Monte hosts Ilwaco in a league game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Montesano 2 0 – 2

Rochester 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, B. Whipple, 10th minute. 2, Montesano, Watson (Tobar), 34th minute.

Second half – none.

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Other games

Raymond-South Bend 12, Ilwaco 1