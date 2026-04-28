Girls Prep Tennis Roundup: Aberdeen clinches share of league title with wins

Aberdeen secured a tie for first place in the 2A Evergreen Conference as we review recent girls prep tennis results.

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GIRLS PREP TENNIS

Aberdeen 4, Centralia 2

Aberdeen returned to form with a 4-2 win over Centralia on Thursday in Centralia.

Aberdeen’s three singles players won their matches, with Madi Ritter saving over a dozen match points to win a gritty second set followed by a 10-8 third-set win to take the match from Centralia’s Andi Voetberg.

“Kensie Ervin continued to dig herself out and get back in the match with smart shots and sheer will,” said Aberdeen head coach Ashley Kohlmeier, whose team is now 8-1 on the season. “She showed a lot of grit in that second set after initially being up 3-0 and fighting through her opponent’s comeback.”

The Aberdeen No. 3 singles team of Cyan Sullivan and Iza Frye secure the Bobcats’ victory with a victory in three sets.

Aberdeen’s JV team won 7-0 on Thursday.

Singles: Sophie Knutson (Aberdeen) def. Esther Hopkins (Centralia) 6-0, 6-0. Kensie Ervin (A) def. Andi Voetberg (C) 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 10-8. Madi Ritter (A) def. Stephanie Sanchez-Gomez 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Suki Bringman/Saryn Pelesky (C) def. Hadley Durr/Sawyer Shoemaker (A) 6-2, 6-0. Neela Haywood/Eliyah Rooklidge (C) def. Hailey Fuquay/Leticia Alvarenga (A) 6-3, 6-0. Cyan Sullivan/Iza Frye (A) def. Sam Falkner/Pippa Bonjer (C) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

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Aberdeen 4, Tumwater 2

Aberdeen finished tied atop the 2A Evergreen Conference with a 4-2 win over Tumwater on Senior Night in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats’ three singles players of Sophie Knutson, Kensie Ervin and Madi Ritter won their matches by a combined score of 36-3 to lead the way.

Ritter secured an undefeated league record with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Tumwater’s Bill Su.

“She plays smart, quick points and is playing really good, strategic tennis,” said Aberdeen head coach Ashley Kohlmeier, who provided comments on all three of her standout singles players. “Kensie Ervin played great at net today and didn’t let much get past her on court. She’s moving well and making her opponents make mistakes. Sophie Knutson is hitting her stride as we prepare for postseason play. She hit aggressively today and kept the points short. We are hoping she can take that strategy a long way into May.”

Aberdeen secured the team victory with a win by N0. 3 doubles duo of Cyan Sullivan and Iza Frye, who won 6-3, 6-2 over Tumwater’s Alexandra Parker and Lillie Anne Sanders.

“Frye and Sullivan are playing awesome together and have made huge growth since the start of the season,” Kohlmeier said. “They are a fun duo to watch because they are constantly making on-court adjustments and playing really smart tennis.”

With the win, Aberdeen (9-1 overall) secured a tie for first place in the 2A EvCo with W.F. West.

Aberdeen’s JV team won 8-2 on Monday.

The Bobcats play at Hoquiam on Wednesday to close out the regular season.

Singles: Sophie Knutson (Aberdeen) def. Chloe Henderson (Tumwater) 6-1, 6-1. Kensie Ervin (A) def. Casey Clark (T) 6-0, 6-1. Madi Ritter (A) def. Bill Su (T) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Ashlyn Spencer/Adela Schmiedeberg (T) def. Hadley Durr/Sawyer Shoemaker (A) 6-0, 6-2. Shylee Chang/Belle Binder (T) def. Hailey Fuquay/Leticia Alvarenga (A) 6-0, 6-1. Cyan Sullivan/Iza Frye (A) def. Alexandra Parker/Lillie Anne Sanders (T) 6-3, 6-2.