Prep Baseball Roundup: Montesano secures league crown with twin-bill sweep over Rochester

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano outfielder Mason Fry glides in to make a catch during a twin-bill sweep over Rochester on Tuesday in Montesano.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano infielder Zach Timmons belted a three-run home run in an 18-8 win over Rochester in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in Montesano.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano pitcher Caden Grubb tossed a three-hit shutout to beat Rochester 3-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday at Vessey Field in Montesano.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Carter Ames (right) slides in with a triple during a win over Rochester in a doubleheader on Tuesday in Montesano.

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Montesano secured the 1A Evergreen League title as we review Twin Harbors prep baseball games.

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PREP BASEBALL

Montesano 3, Rochester 0

Montesano took a big step toward locking up the 1A Evergreen League title with a 3-0 win over Rochester in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday at Vessey Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (18-0 overall, 10-0 1A Evergreen) were led by ace left-hander Caden Grubb, who stymied the Warriors (11-5, 9-2) in pitching a complete-game, three-hit shutout.

Grubb retired eight straight Rochester batters to start the game and had eight strikeouts to just one walk. He retired eight of the final nine Warriors he faced to secure the win.

Monte scored a run in the bottom of the first when second baseman Zach Timmons came in to score on a wild pitch and made it 2-0 when catcher Colton Grubb walked with the sacks full to drive in outfielder Carter Ames.

Mason Fry made it 3-0 when he doubled to drive in first baseman Kole Kjesbu with one out in the bottom of the sixth.

Rochester 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

Montesano 100 011 x – 3 3 1

WP: Ca. Grubb (7 IP, 0R, 3H, BB, 8K). LP: Martin (5.1 IP, 3R, 3ER, 2H, 7BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Rochester – Singleton (1-3); Culp (1-3); Huston (1-2). Montesano – Ames (2-3, 3B, R, SB); Fry (1-3, 2B, RBI); Co. Grubb (0-2, RBI); Kjesbu (0-2, R).

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Montesano 18, Rochester 8

Montesano secured a league title with an 18-8 mercy-rule victory over Rochester in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday at Vessey Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (19-0, 11-0 1A Evergreen) trailed the Warriors (11-6, 9-3) 3-1 in the bottom of the second inning before rallying for eight runs, taking the lead on a Zach Timmons three-run home run and capping off the frame with a two-run blast over the left-field fence by pitcher Kolson Hendrickson.

Monte’s offense stayed hot the following frame, scoring seven runs to take a commanding 16-3 lead, highlighted by a Hendrickson double with the bases loaded to drive in three runs.

Rochester scored five runs, four of them unearned, off Monte reliever Brody Williamsen in the fifth, but the Bulldogs would eventually walk off with a six-inning victory on a Kole Kjesbu RBI sacrifice fly followed by a single off the bat of outfielder Mason Fry to drive in Toren Crites for an 18-8 victory.

With the twin-bill sweep, Montesano holds a 2.5 game lead over Rochester with one league game left for both teams, a meeting against each other in Rochester at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Ahead of that game, Monte plays at Naselle at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rochester 300 050 – 8 8 4

Montesano 187 002 – 18 13 1

WP: Hendrickson (4 IP, 3R, 3ER, 4H, 2BB, 5K). LP: Rodriguez (1.2 IP, 9R, 9ER, 6H, 5BB).

Leading hitters: Rochester – Barth (3-3, 2R); Rodriguez (2-4, R); Dahl (1-3, 2B, R, RBI); Martin (1-4, R, RBI); Huston (1-3, RBI); Singleton (0-2, R, RBI); Culp (0-3, R, RBi); Knutson (0-3, R). Montesano – Hendrickson (3-4, HR, 2 2B, R, 5RBI); Timmons (2-3, HR, 2B, 3R, 3RBI, SB); Fry (3-4, 2R, 2RBI); Crites (2-5, 2R, 2RBI); Ca. Grubb (2-2, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Ames (1-2).

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Aberdeen 12, Black Hills 2

Aberdeen’s bottom third of the lineup produced in a 12-2 win over Black Hills on Tuesday at Pioneer Park in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (9-5, 7-3 2A Evergreen) and Wolves (3-11, 1-9) were tied 1-1 when Aberdeen blew the game open as seven straight batters reached base in a six-run bottom of the third inning.

Aberdeen walked off with the run-rule victory with five runs in a fifth inning that included three straight bases-loaded walks and a hit batter to put the Cats up 11-2.

An error on a Carter Kolodzie ground ball allowed Land’n Purdy to score Aberdeen’s 12th run and end the game.

Five of the Bobcats’ six base hits in the game came from Kolodzie and infielders Great Edwards and Mason Hill, Aberdeen’s No. 7-9 hitters.

Aberdeen pitcher Bubba Jones got the win, allowing an earned run on a hit and two walks with four strikeouts in 2 2-3 innings pitched.

Purdy allowed an unearned run on two walks with three strikeouts in 2 1-3 hitless innings of relief.

Aberdeen sits in third place in the 2A Evergreen Conference, a game back of second-place Tumwater.

The Bobcats face Black Hills at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Black Hills High School.

Black Hills 001 01 – 2 1 2

Aberdeen 016 05 – 12 6 2

WP: Jones (2.2 IP, R, ER, H, 2BB, 4K). LP: Brannin (1.1 IP, 5R, 3ER, H, 6BB).

Leading hitters: BH – Brannin (1-2, R, RBI). Aberdeen – Hill (2-3, R, RBI); Edwards (2-3, R); Kolodzie (1-3, R, 3RBI); Hedgpeth (1-3, R, RBI); Baker (0-1, R, RBI, SB, 2BB); Jones (0-1, 2R, RBI, 3BB, SB); Schreiber (0-1, R, SB).

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Hoquiam 6, Tenino 3

Hoquiam rallied in its final at-bat to beat Tenino 6-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in Tenino.

The Grizzlies (2-12, 2-8 1A Evergreen) trailed the Beavers (2-15, 1-9) 3-0 and were down to their final out with nobody on base in the top of the seventh before embarking on a comeback for the ages.

Aden Hartt reached on a single and after and error and a walk, the bases were loaded for Danton Cole, who was hit by a pitch to force in Hoquiam’s first run.

One batter later, Ethan Byron singled to drive in Daymond Cole and Moses DeShazer to tie the game at 3-3.

An error on a Joey Bozich ground ball allowed two more runs to score to make it 5-0 and two batters later Talan Abbott singled to drive Bozich for a 6-3 lead.

Hoquiam reliever Luke Montoure pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to seal the victory.

Abbott had two hits to lead the Grizzlies while Bozich started on the bump, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Hoquiam 000 000 6 – 6 5 2

Tenino 003 000 0 – 3 7 2

WP: Montoure (2 IP, 0R, H, K). LP: Metcalf (0.1 IP, 3R, 0ER, 3H).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Abbott (2-3, RBI); Byron (1-2, R, 2RBI, 2SB); Hartt (1-3, R, SB); Thao (1-4). Tenino – Miller (2-4, R, SB); Sheldon (2-3); Johnson (1-4, R, RBI, SB); Bennett (1-3, R, 2SB); McKendall (1-2, RBI).

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Tenino 6, Hoquiam 1

Hoquiam had no miraculous comeback in a Game 2 6-1 loss to Tenino on Tuesday in Tenino.

The Grizzlies (2-13, 2-9 1A Evergreen) got behind 4-0 after two innings of play before scoring a run on an Ethan Byron single to score Moses DeShazer in the top of the third innings.

But the Beavers (3-15, 2-9) added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth and held the Hoquiam offense scoreless over the last four innings of the game.

Daymond Cole and Moses DeShazer had two hits apiece for the Grizzlies.

Hoquiam and Tenino are for fourth place in the 1A Evergreen League and will face each other in the rubber match at 4 p.m. on Friday in Hoquiam.

Hoquiam 001 000 0 – 1 7 1

Tenino 310 020 x – 6 12 3

WP: Miller (7 IP, R, ER, 7H, 6K). LP: Howard (3 IP, 4R, 3ER, 4H, 2BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Day. Cole (2-4); DeShazer (2-3, R); Bozich (1-3, 2B); Byron (1-4, RBI); Dan. Cole (1-4). Tenino – Noonan (3-4, 2B, 3RBI); Miller (2-3, R); Werner (2-4); Bennett (2-3, RBI); Sheldon (1-3, R); McKendall (1-2).

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Raymond-South Bend 18, Chief Leschi 1

Raymond-South Bend had plenty of offense in defeating Chief Leschi in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in South Bend.

The Ravens (5-9, 3-4 2B Pacific) needed just three innings to beat the Warriors (0-8, 0-7) as the RSB offense collected 15 hits in the game, four for extra bases.

Center fielder Johan Rumbles and catcher Keeton Nichols had three hits apiece to lead the Ravens, with Nichols collecting a triple and driving in a game-high five runs.

Preston Toepelt earned the win for RSB, allowing one earned run on four walks without giving up a hit and striking out six in two innings.

Edgar Chavez pitched two scoreless innings of relief, walking one with two hits and three strikeouts.

RSB stole nine bases in the game, with four different players swiping two bags in the game.

Chief Leschi 100 0 – 1 2 1

RSB 576 x – 18 15 0

WP: Toepelt (2 IP, R, ER, 0H, 4BB, 6K). LP: n/a.

Leading hitters: RSB – Rumbles (3-4, 2B, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB); Nichols (3-4, 3B, 2R, 5RBI); Morris (2-2, 3R, 2RBI); De Los Santos (2-3, 2B, 3R, 3RBI, 2SB); Chavez (2-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Toepelt (1-3, R, 2RBI); Sedy (1-1, R, RBI, SB); Davila (1-1, 2R, RBI); Nelson (2SB).

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Raymond-South Bend 14, Chief Leschi 0

Raymond-South Bend completed the sweep with a 14-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in South Bend.

The Ravens (6-9, 4-4 2B Pacific) had nine hits and drew eight walks against the Warriors (0-9, 0-8) to take the nightcap.

RSB scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning, capped by a Lukas Sedy RBI single to drive in shortstop Caiden De Los Santos for an 11-0 lead.

Edgar Chavez and Sedy had two hits apiece to lead an RSB offense that had seven different players with a hit and eight batters drive in at least one run in the game.

Chavez allowed just one hit and a walk with four strikeouts to win the two-inning game.

The Ravens sit in fourth place in the 2B Pacific League, one game back of third-place Forks.

RSB plays at Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in a twin bill set to start at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Chief Leschi 00 – 0 1 0

RSB (11)3 – 14 9 0

WP: Chavez (2 IP, 0R, H, BB, 4K). LP: n/a.

Leading hitters: RSB – Chavez (2-2, R, 3RBI); Sedy (2-2, R, 2RBI); Rumbles (1-1, 2R, RBI); Morris (1-2, R, SB); Nichols (1-1, 2R, 3RBI, SB); De Los Santos (1-1, 2R, RBI); Richards (1-2, R, RBI).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 17, North Beach 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley brought its offense in a 17-0 win over North Beach in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in Ocean Shores.

The Titans (7-6, 2-2 2B Pacific) had 14 hits in the game and had five different Titans record multi-hit games in the win over the Hyaks (4-9, 2-6).

PWV infielder Kaeden Blain led the way, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.

Catcher Eddie Clements, shortstop Max Jarvis, second baseman Braden Neva and left fielder Camden Wetterauer each had two hits in the game, with Wetterauer driving in a game-high four runs.

Mauricio Morales allowed no runs or hits with seven strikeouts in three innings to earn the win.

Neva completed the five-inning no-hitter with one strikeout in two scoreless innings of relief.

PWV 631 07 – 17 14 1

North Beach 000 00 – 0 0 5

WP: Morales (3 IP, 0R, 0H, 7K). LP: O’Hare (2.2 IP, 10R, 8ER, 9H, 2BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Blain (3-4, 2 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Clements (2-5, 2B, R, 2RBI); Jarvis (2-2, 3R, 3SB); Wetterauer (2-3, R, 4RBI); Neva (2-4, 2R, 3RBI, SB); Green (1-2, R); McGrath (1-1, RBI); Magruder (1-2, RBI).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 21, North Beach 4

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley completed the twin-bill sweep with a 21-4 win over North Beach in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in Ocean Shores.

The Titans (8-6, 3-2 2B Pacific) recorded 11 hits in the game, including five doubles, to beat the Hyaks (4-10, 2-7) in the nightcap.

PWV left fielder Cody Dawson, shortstop Max Jarvis and first baseman Roman Dominguez had three hits apiece as 10 different players had a hit for the Titans.

Kaeden Blain earned the win, allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in two innings pitched.

North Beach was led by catcher Houston Pope, shortstop Owen O’Hare and second baseman Max Marston with two hits apiece.

PWV hosts Raymond-South-Bend in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Friday.

North Beach plays at Lake Quinault at 4 p.m. on Friday.

PWV 531 (11)1 – 21 17 2

North Beach 030 01 – 4 5 8

WP: Blain (2 IP, 3R, 3ER, 3H, 2BB, 5K). LP: Cooper (2 IP, 10R, 5ER, 10H, BB).

Leading hitters: PWV – Dominguez (3-3, 3R, RBI); Jarvis (3-5, 2B, 3R, 2RBI); Dawson (3-3, 2R, RBI); Neva (2-5, 2B, R, 2RBI); Clements (1-5, 2R, 3RBI); Morales (1-3, 2R, RBI); Blain (1-2, 2R, 2RBI); Green (1-1, 2B, R, 3RBI); Wetterauer (1-2, 2B, R, 2RBI); Magruder (1-1, 2B, RBI). NB – Pope (2-3, R, RBI, SB); O’Hare (2-3, R, 2RBI); Marston (1-2, R, SB).