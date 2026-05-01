Grays Harbor Raceway celebrates mothers this Saturday night

On Saturday the Grays Harbor Raceway is holding its annual Mother’s Day Basket Giveaway Saturday night at the raceway in Elma.

There is no cost to be entered in the giveaway. Any mother entering through the pit area or the front gates will receive a free raffle ticket to be entered in the drawings. Throughout the night of racing tickets will be drawn and winners will receive their Mother’s Day Basket. Last year around 30 baskets were given away to the lucky moms in attendance.

IMCA Modifieds are back for the third weekend in a row with early season point totals beginning to stack up. Craig Moore, Austin Rognlin and Jake Sorenson round out the current top three point scorers and are expected to be back at it again Saturday night.

The 360 Sprint Car Summer Challenge Series is back for 2026 hosted by Skagit Speedway and Grays Harbor Raceway. Each location will host four of the sprint car races during the summer and competitors only have to make three at each site to stay in the hunt for prize fund money. This should keep more race teams locked in each weekend until the end of the championship series.

The lovable Hornets class and the season debut of the Northwest Focus Midgets will join the IMCA Modifieds and 360 Sprint Cars racing Saturday. The Northwest Focus Midget Series has become the fastest growing Midget racing series in the United States known for high car counts and exciting side-by-side dirt track racing.

On Saturday the spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m. with Hot Laps at 5 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at graysharborraceway.com.