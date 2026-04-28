Round 2 at Grays Harbor Raceway delivers new winners, one repeat

Jim Ragsdale’s #22 IMCA Modified car is towed from the track after a collision ended his racing Saturday night at the Grays Harbor Raceway. No one was injured in the collision.

The Whitneys Chevrolet Pace Truck guides the IMCA Modifieds around the raceway prior to the start of the final.

Fantastic weather greeted the Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma again for week number two in the season, and drivers were quick to build momentum on the fast track. It also caused problems for some with numerous spin outs and re-starts as drivers adjusted to the track.

Brad Martin was a repeat winner from last weekend in the NW Dwarf Car final after a near wreck scare early in the race. After an early duel with Kyle Pope, Martin took the lead and never gave it up for his second Dwarf car win in as many weeks.

“I thought I did myself in early when I caught some water in the backstretch, but I got out of it,” Martin said.

The popular Dwarf cars will return on Memorial Day weekend.

In the Hornet division Austin Kerrigan dominated the race from start to finish in his newly rebuilt AK 47 car. Nick Miles finished second followed by B main winner Brent Richards who worked his way all the way up from the 15th position to finish third in his first ever dirt track race. This was the first race under the new class rules where the top 14 cars out of qualifying go to the A group and the rest go to the B main race. The top 2 placers out of the B main can choose to race in the A main race or collect B points.

Kerrigan was grateful to be able to race Saturday night, saying his “car was completely destroyed from last year and it just got done getting totally rebuilt, and I’m thankful for all the help to get it ready for tonight.”

Devon Reed would earn his second career win at Grays Harbor Raceway in the IMCA Modifieds in the raceway’s finale. After some early contact and spin outs that forced some competitors into the pits, Reed used some opportunistic driving to take the lead from Zane Miner and never relinquish it for the win.

“I was looking for an opportunity to get by him and I got it,” noted the humble Reed.

Miner and Craig Moore rounded out the top three finishers on the night.

The IMCA Modifieds will return next week, and they’ll be joined by the 360 Limited Sprints, Hornets, and the Midgets will make their season debut at the raceway.

Next Saturday the Grays Harbor Raceway will host a Mother’s Day Basket Drawing where each mom will get a ticket upon admission at the gate. Tickets will be drawn throughout the night. Last year approximately 30 baskets were given out to the lucky mothers. Spectator gates are open at 4:30 p.m., Hot Laps at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 6 p.m. For more race information go to graysharborraceway.com.

Grays Harbor Raceway April 25 results

IMCA Modified

A Feature

58-Devon Reed[2]; 2. 31Z-Zane Miner[3]; 3. M14-Craig Moore[10]; 4. 28S-Jake Sorenson[7]; 5. 87K-Brenton Schnitzer[1]; 6. 81R-Austin Rognlin[9]; 7. 28-Brian Harding[11]; 8. 34-Jason Tole[12]; 9. 97-Rodger Perry[15]; 10. 25-Will Taylor[16]; 11. (DNF) 34K-Jason St Paul[8]; 12. (DNF) 53H-John Higgenbottom[4]; 13. (DNF) 42V-Kevin Valen[6]; 14. (DNF) 26-Scott Miller[5]; 15. (DNF) 22-Jim Ragsdale[14]; 16. (DNF) 0-Zach Dalrymple[13]; 17. (DNS) 42-Aiden Rishel

Heat 1

87K-Brenton Schnitzer[1]; 2. M14-Craig Moore[5]; 3. 53H-John Higgenbottom[3]; 4. 28S-Jake Sorenson[4]; 5. 0-Zach Dalrymple[2]; 6. 25-Will Taylor[6]

Heat 2

58-Devon Reed[1]; 2. 26-Scott Miller[3]; 3. 34K-Jason St Paul[4]; 4. 28-Brian Harding[5]; 5. 22-Jim Ragsdale[2]; 6. (DNF) 42-Aiden Rishel[6]

Heat 3

31Z-Zane Miner[2]; 2. 81R-Austin Rognlin[4]; 3. 34-Jason Tole[5]; 4. 42V-Kevin Valen[3]; 5. 97-Rodger Perry[1]

NW Dwarf Cars

A Feature

19O-Brad Martin[2]; 2. 8KO-Kyle Pope[1]; 3. 23O-Jeremy Weatherbee[4]; 4. 99O-Jeremy Martin[6]; 5. 54O-Dave Brune[11]; 6. 92-Steve Hyson[8]; 7. 21O-Teagan Fischer[7]; 8. 77-Chris Bigelow[13]; 9. 44O-Robert Rush[5]; 10. 42O-Dennis Tower[10]; 11. 7-Ed Green[15]; 12. 9-Jeremy Champagne[14]; 13. 10-Chris Champagne[16]; 14. 13-Jay Elliott[9]; 15. 24O-Justin DeMars[3]; 16. 35-Wyatt Speck[17]; 17. (DNF) 26-Dustin Hawkinson[12]

Heat 1 8 Laps

19O-Brad Martin[4]; 2. 23O-Jeremy Weatherbee[5]; 3. 21O-Teagan Fischer[1]; 4. 42O-Dennis Tower[3]; 5. 77-Chris Bigelow[2]; 6. 10-Chris Champagne[6]

Heat 2 8 Laps

8KO-Kyle Pope[2]; 2. 99O-Jeremy Martin[5]; 3. 92-Steve Hyson[3]; 4. 54O-Dave Brune[4]; 5. 9-Jeremy Champagne[1]

Heat 3 8 Laps

24O-Justin DeMars[2]; 2. 44O-Robert Rush[3]; 3. 13-Jay Elliott[4]; 4. 26-Dustin Hawkinson[6]; 5. 7-Ed Green[1]; 6. 35-Wyatt Speck[5]

Hornets

A Feature

AK47-Austin Kerrigan[1]; 2. 23N-Nick Miles[3]; 3. 43-Brent Richards[15]; 4. 215-John Johnson[7]; 5. 325-Joel Baxter[9]; 6. 77P-Reuben Pruett[10]; 7. 21K-Kenny Miles[12]; 8. 166-Seth Catterson[8]; 9. 73-Nik Sheats[6]; 10. (DNF) 33-Dale Vacknitz Jr[4]; 11. (DNF) 15T-Trustin Sansom[2]; 12. (DNF) 20P-Landon Pruett[5]; 13. (DNF) 88-Ryan Stevens[11]; 14. (DNF) 11M-Carter Biggs[16]; 15. (DNS) 1C-Cory Sweatman; 16. (DNS) 18-Brandon Tyler

A Heat 1

AK47-Austin Kerrigan[6]; 2. 23N-Nick Miles[7]; 3. 20P-Landon Pruett[4]; 4. 215-John Johnson[5]; 5. 325-Joel Baxter[3]; 6. 88-Ryan Stevens[1]; 7. (DNS) 18-Brandon Tyler

A Heat 2

15T-Trustin Sansom[2]; 2. 33-Dale Vacknitz Jr[4]; 3. 73-Nik Sheats[6]; 4. 166-Seth Catterson[1]; 5. 77P-Reuben Pruett[3]; 6. 21K-Kenny Miles[5]; 7. (DNS) 1C-Cory Sweatman

Group Qualifying

23N-Nick Miles[10]; 2. 1C-Cory Sweatman[4]; 3. AK47-Austin Kerrigan[7]; 4. 73-Nik Sheats[17]; 5. 215-John Johnson[8]; 6. 21K-Kenny Miles[19]; 7. 20P-Landon Pruett[12]; 8. 33-Dale Vacknitz Jr[1]; 9. 325-Joel Baxter[6]; 10. 77P-Reuben Pruett[11]; 11. 18-Brandon Tyler[3]; 12. 15T-Trustin Sansom[15]; 13. 88-Ryan Stevens[18]; 14. 166-Seth Catterson[14]; 15. 90-Dale Vacknitz[20]; 16. 43-Brent Richards[2]; 17. 11M-Carter Biggs[13]; 18. 423-Randy Goodman[5]; 19. TK47-Tawni Kerrigan[22]; 20. 88D-Daisha Stevens[9]; 21. 44M-Henry Higgins[24]; 22. 5H-Payton Higgenbottom[25]; 23. 89H-Matt Hamrick[23]; 24. 85X-Ryan Downing[21]; 25. 85-David Ridgway[16]

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