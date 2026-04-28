Prep Softball Roundup: Yakovich, Jones lead Aberdeen in win over Centralia

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Aberdeen’s Alyssa Yakovich had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the Bobcats to a 5-2 win over Centralia on Monday in Centralia.

Aberdeen and Elma won in league play as we review recent prep softball games on the Harbor.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Aberdeen 5, Centralia 2

Aberdeen defeated Centralia 5-2 in a 2A Evergreen Conference game on Monday in Centralia.

The Bobcats (9-2, 8-2 2A Evergreen) scored a pair of runs in each of the third and fourth innings against the Tigers (5-9, 2-8).

Aberdeen took a 2-0 lead on a double by standout catcher Alyssa Yakovich that turned into a Little League home run as Yakovich came in to score on an error.

After Centralia’s Brooklyn Sprague cut the Cats lead in half with a solo home run in the bottom of the third, Aberdeen responded when shortstop Ally Adams and outfielder Madi Luce scored on a Rylee Hendrickson double to right for a 4-1 lead.

Leading 4-2 in the top of the seventh, Yakovich showed why she is one of the top clutch hitters in the area when she smacked her second double of the game to drive in third baseman Britten Neal with two outs.

Bobcats pitcher Maysinn Jones did the rest, working around a walk and a single to get Maddalyn “Mad Dog” Rothdeutsch to pop out on the infield and end the game.

Yakovich had three hits and drove in three runs to lead Aberdeen’s offense while Jones allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts to earn the victory.

With the win, Aberdeen remains one game back of W.F. West for the top spot in the 1A Evergreen Conference.

The Bobcats face Montesano in a matchup of two defending state champions at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Aberdeen 002 200 1 – 5 10 1

Centralia 001 100 0 – 2 5 0

WP: Jones (7 IP, 2R, ER, 5H, 3BB, 8K). LP: Smith (6 IP, 4R, 4ER, 9H, BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Yakovich (3-4, 2 2B, R, 3RBI); Adams (2-3, R); Luce (2-3, R, 2SB); Gaddis (1-3, R); C. Kohn (1-3); Hendrickson (1-2, 2RBI). Centralia – Sprague (2-2, HR, 2B, R, RBI); Horst (2-4, SB); Erickson (1-3).

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Elma 13, Rochester 9

Elma’s offense got back on track with a 13-9 win over Rochester on Monday at Elma’s Legacy Fields.

The Eagles (11-3 overall, 6-2 1A Evergreen) had 17 hits in the game, including eight doubles, in the 1A Evergreen League victory over the Warriors (1-13, 0-7).

Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the third, Elma erupted for 10 runs in the inning highlighted by infielder Ashlynn Weld’s two RBI doubles.

Rochester got as close as 12-9 with three runs in the top of the sixth, but a sacrifice fly from infielder Aubree Simmons to score Chloe Donais gave Elma a 13-9 lead entering the final frame.

Eagles reliever Kensi Johanson pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to secure the win.

Catcher Raelynn Weld and third baseman Lynsee Bednarik each had four hits and three runs scored to lead the Elma offense, with Bednarik belting three doubles to go along with a game-high four RBI.

Ashlynn Weld had three hits and three RBI for the Eagles.

Elma starting pitcher Jaycee Dierick allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts to earn the win.

Johanson (4 IP, 4R, 4ER, 7H, 2K) pitched the final four innings for the Eagles.

Elma gained a half-game on idle Montesano in the league standings with the win. The Eagles sit 1.5 games behind the Bulldogs for the top spot in the 1A Evergreen League.

Elma takes on Seattle Christian at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Montesano.

Rochester 203 103 0 – 9 13 2

Elma 10(10) 011 x – 13 17 2

WP: Dierick (3 IP, 5R, 4ER, 6H, 3BB, 3K). LP: Miskimens (3.1 IP, 11R, 8ER, 13H, K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Bednarik (4-5, 3 2B, 3R, 4RBI); R. Weld (4-5, 2 2B, 3R, RBI); A. Weld (3-3, 2 2B, R, 3RBI); Donais (2-4, R, RBI); Simmons (1-3, R, 2RBI); Monroe (1-3, R, RBI); Trudell (1-3, R, RBI); Dierick (1-2, 2B). Rochester – Nygard (3-4, HR, 2R, 3RBI); Morgan (3-3, 2 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Culp (2-4, 2B, 3R); LeBaron (2-3, R, RBI); Lay (1-4, R); Wild (1-4, 2RBI); Dempsey (1-4).

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Ocosta 17, Taholah 7

Led by a big day at the plate by Elly Mirante, Ocosta defeated Taholah 17-7 on Saturday in Taholah.

The Wildcats (6-2) led 8-3 after three innings of play and were paced by Mirante, who was a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs scored and four RBI against the Chitwhins (0-2).

Of Ocosta’s eight hits in the game, five were triples, four alone by Mirante who had 12 total bases in the victory.

Wildcats first baseman Khloe O’Hagan had two hits, including a triple, and scored three runs for the Wildcats.

Ocosta pitcher Allie Byers earned the win while Joanah Rosander (IP, R, 0ER, 0H, BB, 3K) pitching an inning of relief for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats scored eight unearned runs on 11 Taholah errors.

Ocosta 143 133 2 – 17 8 4

Taholah 300 012 1 – 7 5 11

WP: Byers (6 IP, 6R, 2ER, 5H, 3BB, 11K). LP: Smith (7 IP, 17R, 9ER, 8H, 5BB, 6K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Mirante (4-5, 4 3B, 4R, 4RBI); O’Hagan (2-4, 3B, 3R, 2RBI); Byers (1-5, 2R, RBI, SB); Cooke (1-5, R, RBI, SB); Rosander (0-4, 2R, RBI, SB); Lamm (0-2, 2R, SB); Weimar (0-2, 2R, 4SB). Taholah – A. Kowoosh (1-4, 2R); Grover (1-4, R, RBI, SB); Martin (1-3, R, RBI); Markishtom (1-2, R); Brown (1-4).

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Ocosta 12, Ilwaco 11

Ocosta held off a late rally from Ilwaco for a 12-11 win on Monday in Ilwaco.

The Wildcats (7-2) held a 9-0 lead over the Fishermen (X) after three and a half innings thanks in large part to a two-run ground-rule double by third baseman Ava Weimer in the top of the fourth.

RBI extra-base hits from catcher Elly Mirante (a double) and pitcher Joanah Rosander (a triple) in the fifth had Ocosta up 11-2, but Ilwaco wouldn’t go away, scoring four in the fifth and a pair or runs in the sixth to trail 12-8 after six innings.

A double by Mirante – her third extra-base hit of the game, drove in shortstop Khloe O’Hagan for the Wildcats’ 12th run of the game, which would turn out to be a key insurance run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ilwaco rallied for three runs, cutting the Ocosta lead to 12-11 after an error allowed two runs to score with two outs.

After Rosander intentionally walked Emma Frame with an open base, Emily Morris strode to the plate with the tying and game-winning runs on second and first, respectively.

Sage Womack would advance to third while Frame moved to second on a passed ball, putting the Wildcats’ lead in serious jeopardy. But Rosander locked in, getting Morris to strike out swinging to end the game and preserve the victory.

“We jumped out and played probably our best four innings all year, then we just fell asleep and couldn’t field,” said Ocosta head coach Mike Cummings, whose team had four errors that led to seven unearned runs for the Fishermen. “Rosander pitched a great game and kept us in it. We just kind of fell asleep in the fifth inning and didn’t wake back up. We kind of waddled our way through it.”

Rosander earned the win, allowing 11 runs (four earned) on 11 hits and six walks with twelve strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Mirante continued her red-hot hitting with her second consecutive four-hit game, including a triple, two doubles, four runs scored and a team-high five RBI.

”Our first four innings were just amazing. We played really well, hit the ball hard and fielded well,” Cummings said. “Joanah pitched amazing and Elly Mirante just keeps crushing the ball hard.”

Ocosta plays at Oakville at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ocosta 320 420 1 – 12 7 4

Ilwaco 000 242 3 – 11 11 5

WP: Rosander (7 IP, 11R, 4ER, 11H, 6BB, 12K). LP: Graves (4 IP, 9R, 5ER, 4H, 4BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Mirante (4-5, 3B, 2 2B, 4R, 5RBI, SB); Rosander (2-4, 3B, R, 2RBI); Weimar (1-4, 3B, 2RBI). Ilwaco – B. Womack (2-4, 3B, R, RBI); Patana (2-4, 3R, RBI); Frame (2-4, 2R, 2RBI); Petry (2-4, R, RBI); S. Womack (1-4, 2R, 2RBI).

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Other games

Quilcene 26, Wishkah Valley 3