Prep Track & Field Roundup: Aberdeen boys win inaugural Beaver Dam Jam meet

SUBMITTED PHOTO Hoquiam’s Ryker Maxfield dropped 12 seconds off his previous best time to place 22nd in the 3K race at the Nike Relays on Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

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PHOTO BY DENNIS NELSON Aberdeen’s Mia Hallak (right) competes at the Beaver Dam Jam Invitational on Saturday in Woodland.

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PHOTO BY DENNIS NELSON Aberdeen’s Adonis Hammonds won the boys 300-meter hurdles at the Beaver Dam Jam Invitational on Saturday in Woodland.

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PHOTO BY DENNIS NELSON Aberdeen sprinter Braxton Gozart (4) won both the boys 100 and 200-meter races at the Beaver Dam Jam Invitational on Saturday in Woodland.

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Aberdeen’s boys track and field team won the first ever Beaver Dam Jam as we review recent prep track results.

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PREP TRACK & FIELD

Aberdeen boys win Beaver Dam Jam

The Aberdeen boys track and field team beat a field of 16 schools to win the team title at the inaugural Beaver Dam Jam Invitational on Saturday at Woodland High School.

Aberdeen’s boys team finished with 163 points to cruise to victory over second-place W.F. West (112.5 points) and host Woodland (75).

The Bobcats got two event wins apiece from seniors Braxton Gozart (100 meters, 200), Isaac Garcia (400, triple jump) and Adonis Hammonds (300 hurdles, long jump) to lead the way.

Aberdeen’s Cecil Gumaelius (1,600), Kevin Sedgwick (high jump) and the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams also won on Saturday.

Hoquiam placed 10th out of 17 teams with 24 points.

The Grizzlies were led by Ryker Maxfield with a victory in the boys 3,200 meters.

North Beach finished in 14th place with 14 points and were led by Jeremiah Eastman, who finished second in the high jump.

In the girls competition, Hoquiam tied for sixth overall with Woodland, both teams finishing with 48 points.

Grizzlies thrower Sydney Gordon placed first in the shot put while freshman sprinter Maggi Quigg took second in both the 100 and 200-meter races.

Hoquiam’s Emily Brodhead cleared nine feet, six inches in the pole vault – a new personal best – to finish second.

Aberdeen placed eighth led by a victory in the high jump from senior Haylee Jahner (5-0).

Mia Hallak took second in both the 1,600 and 3,200, recording a new personal-best time in the former (5:13.93), to help the Bobcats’ cause.

North Beach’s Elka Cox placed third in the 100 hurdles to lead the Hyaks to a 12th-place result.

Full results available at athletic.net.

Results (local top three)

Boys

100 meters: 1, Braxton Gozart, Aberdeen, 11.30.

200: 1, Gozart, Aberdeen, 23.69.

400: 1, Isaac Garcia, Aberdeen, 49.36 PB. 2, Treven Clarkston, Aberdeen, 50.43 PB.

800: 2, Toby Nelson, Aberdeen, 2:07.85.

1600: 1, Cecil Gumaelius, Aberdeen, 4:35.00. 3, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 4:40.48.

3200: 1, Maxfield, Hoquiam, 10:26.67.

300 hurdles: 1, Adonis Hammonds, Aberdeen, 41.09.

4×100 relay: 1, Aberdeen (Clakston, Hammonds, Cordell Roberts, Gozart), 44.19.

4×400 relay: 1, Aberdeen (Roberts, Nelson, Clarkston, Garcia), 3:27.07.

Shot put: 2, Landon Hamblin, Aberdeen, 54-2.5.

High jump: 1, Kevin Sedgwick, Aberdeen, 5-8. 2, Jeremiah Eastman, North Beach, 5-6. 3, Hammonds, Aberdeen, 5-6.

Long jump: 1, Hammonds, Aberdeen, 21-1. 2, Garcia, Aberdeen, 20-9.

Triple jump: 1, Garcia, Aberdeen, 43-8.

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Girls

100 meters: 2, Maggi Quigg, Hoquiam, 13.29.

200: 2, Quigg, Hoquiam, 27.83.

1600: 2, Mia Hallak, Aberdeen, 5:13.93 PB.

3200: 2, Hallak, Aberdeen, 11:52.20.

100 hurdles: 3, Elka Cox, North Beach, 18.09.

Shot put: 1, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, 35-9. 3, Alyse Rossback, Aberdeen, 32-0.5.

High jump: 1, Haylee Jahner, Aberdeen, 5-0.

Pole vault: 2, Emily Brodhead, Hoquiam, 9-6 PB.

Long jump: 3, Quigg, Hoquiam, 15-5.5.

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Hoquiam’s Maxfield runs at Nike Relays

Hoquiam junior distance runner Ryker Maxfield ran a new best time while competing at the Nike Relays on Thursday at Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon.

Competing in the Thursday Twilight 3,000-meter race, Maxfield placed 23rd out of 57 runners with a time of 9:18.49, shaving off 12 seconds from his previous best mark.

Hoquiam’s Sydney Gordon placed in a tie for 22nd place in the shot put with a mark of 10.16 meters.

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Montesano’s Schweppe places sixth at Eason Invitational

Montesano junior Haley Schweppe placed sixth overall in a race at the gearUP Eason Invitational on Saturday at the Snohomish Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

Competing in the women’s 800-meter varsity race, Schweppe placed sixth out of 12 competitors with a time of 2:18.40.

Full results available at athletic.net.