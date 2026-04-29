Opponents of Hoquiam wood pellet plant to share information

During this weekend’s Grays Harbor Shorebird Festival, local groups opposed to a proposed wood pellet manufacturing facility in Hoquiam will host a presentation and an informational table to help highlight to festival participants the harms this facility would cause to both people and wildlife.

The site of the plant, proposed by Pacific Northwest Renewable Energy, is adjacent to the Gray Harbor National Wildlife Refuge and within a mile of Hoquiam’s public schools, plus nearby parks and residential areas.

The groups leading this educational effort at the shorebird festival include Friends of Grays Harbor, Grays Harbor Audubon, Twin Harbors Waterkeeper and Natural Resources Defense Council.

“The process of manufacturing wood pellets releases hazardous air pollutants, dust, and fine particles that are harmful to both people and birds. The burning of wood pellets also releases high levels of greenhouse gases – higher than burning coal. The industry has been falsely labeled as green, renewable energy,” according to a press release from the group.

“For migratory birds, harms from wood pellet facilities can include respiratory health impacts, reduced visibility that can affect birds’ ability to navigate and find food, and contamination of food sources from fine particles and toxins.

“Other issues of concern include poor water quality caused by large amounts of wood dust that is expected to drift from the Hoquiam wood pellet facility into nearby estuaries and wetlands. As this dust decomposes in the water, it can cloud the water – making it difficult for birds to find prey – and reduce oxygen levels, introduce toxins, and disrupt the ecosystem in complex ways that harm birds, insects, fish and other wildlife.

“Also, continuous noise and light pollution from the Hoquiam facility operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, would impact the health and well-being of the local community by disrupting sleep, concentration, and learning at nearby schools. It could also affect bird migrations and prevent them from stopping in Hoquiam and at the Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge.”

When: The festival begins at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 1, and ends Sunday, May 3, at 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 2, 1:30 to 4 pm: Van tour with Lee First with Twin Harbor Waterkeeper. Tour existing contaminated sites and learn why these sites pose threats to community/environmental health and water quality.

Sunday, May 3, 9 a.m. to noon: Van tour repeats.

Sunday, May 3, 2 to 3 p.m.: Presentation about the proposed wood pellet plant in Hoquiam by biomass expert Peter Riggs.

Where: Find the plant opponents informational booth at the festival’s registration and headquarters at Hoquiam Middle School, 200 Spencer St., Hoquiam.