WSDOT planning for US 101 Humptulips, Neilton, and Amanda Park paving project

The Washington State Department of Transportation has an upcoming paving project on U.S. Highway 101 to repave 13 miles of roadway in Humptulips, Neilton and Amanda Park.

Repaving preserves the highway structure and reduces the potential for costly emergency repairs. Other work may include permanent striping, drainage, guardrail repair, and sign updates.

Between 2020 and 2025, 42 crashes occurred in the project limits. Of the 42 crashes, two were fatal or serious injury crashes, three possible injury crashes, and three suspected minor injury crashes.

Open house

An open house will be through Wednesday, May 6 at the Amanda Park Library, 6118 U.S. Highway 101, Amanda Park. There is no formal presentation. Attendees are welcome to drop by anytime. Team members will be available to explain the design, answer questions and take comments. The planning input will continue through June of this year.

Humptulips

In Humptulips, WSDOT is proposing a shared use path along the west side of U.S. Highway 101. This connects transit stops to Kirkpatrick Road and Humptulips Grocery and Post Office. A marked crosswalk with a rectangular rapid flashing beacon will be located across U.S. Highway 101 near the WSDOT Park and Ride facility. Plastic curbing is proposed at the northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and Kirkpatrick. The goal of the curbing is to reduce the crossing distance for pedestrians. This new curb line will also help delineate between the gas station and turning vehicles.

Neilton

In Neilton, WSDOT is looking at transit stop improvements. These will be done in coordination with a Grays Harbor Transit facilities study, expected to be completed in 2027.

Amanda Park

In Amanda Park, WSDOT is proposing a shared use path on the north side of U.S. Highway 101. It will connect the Lake Quinault School District to the businesses at Lake Drive North. The current climbing lane in Amanda Park will be removed.

Traffic data shows that large trucks do not significantly slow down as they drive uphill in this area. Traffic data also showed that the climbing lane is not used very much. West of the school, pavement from the climbing lane can remain to form a slow vehicle turn out.

Project background

Pavement preservation work is essential to maintain the roadway’s strength and stability. It ensures the highway continues to move people and goods efficiently. This project will replace the pavement surface to prolong the usable life of the roadway.

U.S. Highway 101 is a critical north-south corridor on the Olympic Peninsula. It connects several communities, including the Quinault Indian Nation, with Forks to the north and Hoquiam to the south.

People travel along U.S. Highway 101 by driving, bicycling, walking, and rolling. Grays Harbor Transit and Jefferson Transit Authority provide transit service. However, the highway currently lacks sidewalks and dedicated bike lanes. Pedestrians and cyclists use the shoulders.

The estimated cost to design and build this project is $13.75 million.