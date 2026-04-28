Timberland Regional Library announces revised location hours

In an effort to dig out of a $3.8 million budget crisis, Timberland Regional Library [TRL] has enacted several cost-cutting measures in recent weeks including slashing nearly $1.9 million from books and materials.

Initially, TRL planned to layoff 61 frontline workers, 17 of whom took a voluntary layoff option. Negotiations between TRL and AFSCME Local 3758, the union that represents many TRL employees, resulted in 36 layoff notices being rescinded.

TRL had also announced that the McCleary, Amanda Park and Hoodsport branches would be converted to Expanded Access Hours (EAH) models, essentially becoming staffless operations.

On Monday, TRL announced via press release that 17 branches will soon operate on revised open hours. Libraries will begin transitioning to their new hours beginning the second week of May with all changes to be completed by May 19.

Regional managers were asked to review local staffing levels and usage patterns and to recommend changes to open staffed hours. The new hours ensure sustainable staffing and operations while TRL continues to develop a plan to increase its revenue.

Of TRL’s 29 libraries, 12 will continue to maintain their current staffed open hours while 13 will reduce open staffed hours by one to eight hours per week. The remaining four libraries — Hawks Prairie, Hoodsport, North Mason (Belfair) and Shelton — will implement reductions of between 10 and 16 hours per week.

Patrons are encouraged to call or visit their local branch, subscribe to library emails at TRL.org, or check TRL.org/locations for the most up-to-date information on hours of operation.

No changes to current open staffed hours:

McCleary

Westport

Revised open staffed hours:

Aberdeen

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Changes: Closed Mondays

Effective May 16

Amanda Park

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

Changes: Closed Saturdays

Effective May 16

Elma

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Effective May 19

Hoquiam

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Effective May 16

Montesano

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Effective May 19

Oakville

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

Changes: Open Thursdays; closed Saturdays

Effective May 16

Raymond

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Effective May 19