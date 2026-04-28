Swanson’s has been a mainstay on the Harbor for 120 years

Aerial view of Swanson’s Foods market in South Aberdeen on May 23,1965. The store opened in 1964.

This image shows multiple contest posters around a supermarket display of Sweetheart’s Soap, which is the contest sponsor. From the top: a balloon-shaped sign has colored lettering on a dark background, pleading “Enter Sweetheart’s Dream Come True Contest, Win a $30,000 Home and Car.” This display was evidently at Swanson’s, probably the Hoquiam store but possibly in Aberdeen. Below that sign are placed two large posters of identical infants appreciatively staring at bars of soap in their hands. Below the twins are stacked an estimated 1,900 boxes of soap. Lastly, more posters wrap the bottom of the display, showing a family of five contemplating a ranch-style home with a station wagon parked in the garage. The automobile pictured resembles a circa 1954 General Motors product.

The fried chicken at the South Aberdeen Swanson’s is considered by some to be the best on the Harbor.

Pictured is a vegetable stand at Swanson’s market. Green onions, cauliflower and celery are most recognizable. A wooden basket full of potatoes (at right) is topped off with a pineapple. Note the sign above the basket advertising some canned goods “Extra Special 2 Cans 15¢.” It appears to be an earlier market in Hoquiam. The date of this photograph is not known, but the general appearance and the 15¢ special argue for circa 1920. These men appear to be members of the Swanson family, father and son.

Lewis Bumstead, Operations Manager for Swanson’s, is all smiles while helping customers at the South Aberdeen store.

Editor’s note: The Daily World celebrates the longest-lasting businesses on the Harbor with two pages of listings in this edition on pages A4 and A5. We spotlight Swanson’s SuperValu.

Swanson’s SuperValu has been a staple in the Grays Harbor community for over 120 years, starting in 1905 in Hoquiam.

Founded as a family-owned grocery business, it expanded to include locations in Hoquiam and Aberdeen, known for fresh produce and quality meats. The company was sold by the Swanson family in 2016 to new owners, ending three generations of family operation.

The store’s enduring presence has seen it adapt to changing local economic conditions while remaining a consistent shopping option for residents in the Aberdeen/Hoquiam area.

Judie Short, 80, has worked in the South Aberdeen store for about two years in the produce department.

“Everybody in the store helps everybody else,” she said. “I love it here. This is my second favorite job (she used to be a veterinarian technician, her all-time favorite job). I enjoy all of my customers and helping people find things in the store. It’s always an adventure. … We’re an independent grocer and that gives us versatility. It allows us to respond to customer requests.”

The Swanson family

The family has deep roots in the Harborite community, with records primarily centered around Charles “Chuck” Hughes Swanson (1911–2005). Chuck was the son of Charles Olaf Swanson and Ethel Hughes Swanson. He married Helen Ruth Boag in 1940 at the Aberdeen Presbyterian Church

In 1934, Chuck and his brother, Carl Swanson, bought out their father’s interest to formally establish Swanson’s as a partnership that lasted over 68 years.

The brothers first took over their father’s small store in the old Simpson Hotel in Hoquiam. They opened their first big supermarket in Aberdeen in 1954, built the second one in Hoquiam in 1958, and expanded to South Aberdeen in 1964.

Mark Swanson, third-generation owner of Swanson’s, once had two stores in Aberdeen and one in Hoquiam. One closed, leaving the Hoquiam and South Aberdeen locations.

The now-deceased Cosmopolis resident and amateur historian Sam Talley wrote, “Swanson’s would buy large quantities of an item for a reduced wholesale price and pass the savings on to their customers. That’s how they could always outprice the competition. Swanson’s also had a restaurant supply business. One time in the 1970s Kraft Foods was going to have a $1/box price increase on 50 pound boxes of shortening used for deep frying. Chuck Swanson could make one last purchase at the lower price. He figured he’d buy a whole semi-truck load of 300 boxes which were each about 2 cubic feet square. He ordered six truck loads or 1,800 boxes. We filled the storage room with them at the Aberdeen store on Simpson Avenue, put all we could in the Ice Palace which was shut down but used for Swanson’s storage, and still had one semi-truck load to deliver. There was no place to put it. Chuck said ‘Take it out to my house in Central Park (across from the drive-in theater) and put it in my garage.’ We backed the truck up his home driveway to the garage. Mrs. Swanson came out of her house and we explained Mr. Swanson’s instructions. ‘No you’re not’ she angrily replied. ‘My garage is full of my lawn furniture and stuff. Get that truck out of here.’ We drove down the road a short distance and called Mr. Swanson to explain the situation. He told us to wait one hour and go back to his house and he’d have her out of there. We returned to the home and she was gone, so we took all the lawn furniture out of the garage and set it in the yard. We then stuffed three hundred 50 pound boxes of shortening into the garage, closed the door, and got the hell out of there. I never heard another word about the incident. That was the Swanson way of keeping down prices for his customers.”

Charles Hughes Swanson’s obituary

September 9, 1911 — December 21, 2005

A lifetime Harborite and grocer, Chuck Swanson died on Wednesday, December 21, 2005 in a Hoquiam nursing home. He was born on September 9, 1911 in the Hoquiam General Hospital to Charles Olaf and Ethel (Hughes) Swanson. The family resided in Hoquiam, Raymond, Pe Ell and then Aberdeen. There he completed his basic education, graduating from Weatherwax High School in 1929. While growing up he had a paper route with The Aberdeen World and also delivered milk. As with most of the kids in the area he could often be found swimming at Electric Park. As a teenager he worked at his father’s cannery in Alaska during the fishing seasons. As a youth he attended the area Episcopal Churches.

Chuck attended Grays Harbor Junior College on a football scholarship for one year and then the University of Oregon, where he studied business administration. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Following his college education he returned to the harbor.

He began working with his brother, Carl and they bought out their father and established the Swanson’s Grocery Stores in 1934 and they were close working partners for over 68 years.

Charles Hughes Swanson was married to Helen Ruth Boag on October 6, 1940 in the Aberdeen Presbyterian Church and they have since resided in Hoquiam.

He enjoyed working in his yard, making his rock and concrete retaining wall, fishing, clam digging and playing golf.

Chuck was a longtime member of the Elks, Eagles, Masonic Lodge, the Shriners and the Footprinters. He had been named as the “Athlete of the Century” by The Daily World.

Charles was survived by his wife, Helen R. Swanson of the family home in Hoquiam; two sons, Steven Swanson of Hoquiam and Mark Swanson of Summit Lake; one daughter, Charlene Thompson of Gresham, Oregon and four grandchildren. His brother Carl O. Swanson and sisters Louise Peterson, Ethel M. Lyden and Lois Swanson died previously.

Swanson’s changes ownership

Swanson’s changed ownership in October of 2016.

“It was with great care and consideration that I have made the difficult decision to retire at this time,” Mark Swanson wrote in a letter to his employees dated Sept. 30, 2016. “This was not an easy decision for me as Swanson’s has been my life and my family history.”

He also assured workers of the two grocery stores their employee status would remain the same and they’d remain members of the local unions.

“I know this will be a big change for all of us,” he also wrote. “I have done my best to see that you are all taken care of during this transition.”

Swanson decided to sell the business because there was no one in the family’s fourth-generation to take over the stores.

Swanson was the third generation operator of the stores. He started out pushing and gathering carts when he was young and said that he still helps with such tasks from time to time.

Swanson said his retirement will allow him more time to go fishing.

He added in his letter, “I will still be in the area and remain a loyal Swanson’s customer.”

Aberdeen Swanson’s welcomes new UPS Store

As of May 2024, Swanson’s opened a UPS Store at their Aberdeen location, as reported in The Daily World.

Lewis Bumstead, Operations Manager for Swanson’s, said, “Our aim was to address a growing need within the community for easier access to parcel and postal services, especially for dropping off Amazon packages.”

Previously, the nearest drop-off was a considerable drive away, approximately 45 minutes to an hour in Olympia. Now, Aberdeen residents can enjoy these services much closer to home.

By combining grocery shopping with postal services, the store allows customers to tick multiple errands off their list in one go, saving time and effort.

“Integrating UPS services within our store not only meets a logistical need but also enhances our customer service, providing an all-in-one solution to our customers’ shopping needs,” said Bumstead.

Community engagement and support have been pillars of Swanson’s business philosophy. The store has consistently supported local activities and initiatives, fostering a strong bond with residents.

“The community’s support and trust in us have been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for it,” said Bumstead.

Q&A with Lewis Bumstead:

The Daily World: What sets Swanson’s apart from larger chain grocery stores in Aberdeen and Hoquiam?

Bumstead: What sets us apart is that we’re truly local. Decisions are made here not in a corporate office somewhere else — so we can react quickly to what our customers want. We focus on service, relationships, and flexibility. Our team knows our customers by name, and we take pride in creating a shopping experience that feels personal rather than transactional.

TDW: How does the store tailor its product selection to meet the specific needs of this local community?

Bumstead: We pay close attention to what our customers are asking for and buying. Because we’re independent, we can adjust our product mix quickly — whether that’s bringing in more value-driven items, local products, or specific brands people request. We’re constantly listening to feedback and making changes that reflect the needs of Aberdeen and Hoquiam shoppers.

TDW: What do you believe is the biggest factor contributing to the long-term success of the Aberdeen and Hoquiam locations?

Bumstead: Consistency and trust. Customers know what to expect when they walk through our doors, friendly service, fair pricing, and a store that’s committed to the community. That trust has been built over time, and we don’t take it for granted.

TDW: How would you describe the company culture and team atmosphere here?

Bumstead: We’re a team-first environment. A lot of our employees have been with us for years, and that says a lot. We focus on respect, accountability, and creating opportunities for people to grow. It’s a workplace where people look out for each other, and that shows in how they treat customers.

TDW: How has Swanson’s been able to stay in business for so long?

Bumstead: By adapting while staying true to who we are. The grocery industry has changed a lot, but we’ve continued to evolve whether that’s adjusting pricing strategies, improving operations, or expanding services — while still maintaining that local, customer-first mindset.

TDW: What makes Swanson’s such a great grocery chain?

Bumstead: It comes down to people, our employees and our customers. We’re deeply connected to the communities we serve, and that drives everything we do. We’re not just a place to shop, we’re part of people’s daily lives.

TDW: What is key to your success with customers?

Bumstead: Listening and consistency. We make sure customers feel heard, and then we follow through. Whether it’s product selection, pricing, or service, we aim to deliver a reliable and positive experience every time.

TDW: What is key to your success with your employees?

Bumstead: Respect, communication, and opportunity. We invest in our team, give them the tools to succeed, and recognize the work they do. When employees feel valued, they take pride in their work — and that directly impacts the customer experience.

TDW: What are you most proud of about your company?

Bumstead: I’m most proud of the role we play in the community and the people who make it happen every day. From long-time employees to loyal customers, we’ve built something that goes beyond just a business — it’s something people count on.