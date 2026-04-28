Structure fire at Kila Hana Camperland in Westport injures one

On Monday, South Beach Regional Fire Authority (SBRFA) responded to a structure fire at Kila Hana Camperland in Westport.

The occupant was injured and required Life Flight transport to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, SBRFA reported via Facebook.

The fire was contained to a small area of the trailer and a four-legged resident who was trapped in the trailer was safely recovered, while Life Flight landed at Ocosta Field and picked up the victim.

“This outcome was made possible by the response of over a dozen SBRFA personnel supported by our partners. I want to make special mention and extend our thanks to our response partners at Grays Harbor 911, Westport Police Department, Life Flight Network, caring Kila Hana residents and management, and the swift support of the Ocosta Track and Field team for helping prepare a landing zone in the middle of practice,” SBRFA stated via Facebook. “Our thoughts are for the best possible recovery for our neighbor. Thank you all for a true community response.”