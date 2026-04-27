Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Montesano ties, Elma wins to gain separation in league race

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Elma’s Isaiah Vargo (middle) sends the ball forward during a 12-0 victory over Ilwaco on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Elma’s Jordan Kain (7) gets his head on the ball during a 12-0 win over Ilwaco on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Elma’s Manny Venegas (right) is marked by Ilwaco’s Luca Jimenez during the Eagles’ 12-0 win on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Peter Bruland (7) attempts a header off a corner kick during a 1-1 tie against Forks on Friday at Montesano High School.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Cris Tobar defends a header by Forks’ Pedro Francisco (right) during a 1-1 draw on Friday at Montesano High School.

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Elma and Aberdeen won while Montesano played to a draw in league action on Friday.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Montesano 1, Forks 1

Montesano drew to a 1-1 tie against Forks on Friday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (8-3-2 overall, 8-2-2 1A Evergreen) broke a scoreless tie when freshman Emery Watson scored on an assist from senior midfielder Cris Tobar in the 35th minute.

Five minutes into the second half, the Spartans (5-7-1, 5-6-1) scored to tie the game and despite playing most of the minutes on the Forks end of the field, Monte failed to find the go-ahead goal and settled for the draw.

Monte had nine total shots in the game, four on target, while goalkeeper Matt Causey made six saves for the Bulldogs.

“Up 1-0, we really didn’t create much of a consistent attack on their end,” Montesano head coach Fidel Sanchez said. “We had the ball in their half, but it was not a meaningful attack. It’s one of those things where we should have protected the lead, but we didn’t.”

With the tie, Monte earns a point and sits in third place in the 1A Evergreen League with 21 points, five back of second-place Elma.

“If we can maintain our pace of a tie or win, we’ll be fine,” Sanchez said. “It would’ve been nice to have this one tonight.”

Montesano’s JV team won 1-0 on Friday, with David Mendoza scoring the goal for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs host Chief Leschi at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Forks 0 1 – 1

Montesano 1 0 – 1

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Watson (Tobar), 35th minute.

Second half – 2, Forks, 45th minute.

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Elma 12, Ilwaco 0

Elma had no problems dispatching winless Ilwaco 12-0 on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Eagles (10-2-1, 10-1-1 1A Evergreen) scored six goals in each half against the Fishermen (0-11, 0-11) and were led by junior forward Manny Venegas with two goals and two assists.

Several Eagles had multiple line items on the stat sheet, including sophomore midfielder Carter Arnold (3 assists), senior defender Marcos Duran (2 goals), freshman forward Ian Ahlquist (G, 2A) and junior forward Zane Kieth (G, A).

The Eagles sit in second place with 31 points, two back of first-place Raymond-South Bend and five up on third-place Montesano.

Elma hosts Tenino at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Ilwaco 0 0 – 0

Elma 6 6 – 12

Scoring

First half – 1, Elma, Duran (Venegas), 4th minute. 2, Elma, Wood (Arnold), 9th minute. 3, Elma, Ahlquist (Kieth), 17th minute. 4, Elma, 24th minute. 5, Elma, Kain (Arnold), 27th minute. 6, Elma, B. Torres (Venegas), 38th minute.

Second half – 7, Elma, Duran (Ahlquist), 45th minute. 8, Elma, Vargo (Arnold), 47th minute. 9, Elma, Venegas, 47th minute. 10, Elma, Rodriguez (Ahlquist), 50th minute. 11, Elma, Venegas, 53rd minute. 12, Elma, Kieth (Vargo), 60th minute.

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Aberdeen 2, Shelton 1

Aberdeen snapped a three-game skid in league play with a key 2-1 win over Shelton on Friday at Shelton High School.

As was evident during its recent three-game losing streak, the Bobcats (9-3, 4-3 2A Evergreen) held the majority of prime scoring opportunities against the Highclimbers (2-8-1, 2-5), but an inability to find a consistent finishing touch – including no goals on 10 corner kicks – kept the game close.

Aberdeen got on the board when senior striker Yoanis Chignesse took a long ball from midfielder Ricky Granados and beat the Shelton keeper for a 1-0 lead at the 14:28 mark of the first half.

A little over a minute later, the Bobcats doubled the lead when senior midfielder Gonzalo Blanes was fouled inside the 18-yard box, resulting in a penalty kick. Blanes converted to put Aberdeen up 2-0.

The Bobcats continued to pressure the Highclimbers defense but failed to score.

Shelton was awarded a penalty kick, which was converted in the 70th minute, to cut the score to 2-1.

Aberdeen’s defense, led by goalkeeper Grady Osina, held to secure the 2A Evergreen Conference victory.

“A huge lift for us to be able to get a win on the road,” said Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming, who commended the play of senior Angel Corona on defense and Gibran Garcia on the attack. “A total team effort from the goalkeeper and defenders up to the midfielders and forwards.”

Aberdeen sits in fourth place with 12 points in a league where the top four teams are separated by just four points with three matches left on the conference schedule.

Aberdeen plays at Black Hills at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Aberdeen 2 0 – 2

Shelton 0 1 – 1

Scoring

First half – 1, Aberdeen, Chignesse (Granados), 15th minute. 2, Aberdeen, Blanes, 16th minute.

Second half – 3, Shelton, 70th minute.

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Other games

Raymond-South Bend 12, Chief Leschi 0

Rochester 3, Hoquiam 0