Prep Softball Roundup: Montesano has tight grip on league title with second win over Elma in two days

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma center fielder Kenna Monroe makes a running catch during a 5-0 loss to Montesano on Friday in Elma.

Swipe or click to see more

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Montesano’s Addi Williamsen cheers after smacking a double during a 5-0 win over Elma on Friday at Elma’s Legacy Fields.

Swipe or click to see more

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Montesano’s Taylor Galvin (right) slides into third against Elma’s Lynsee Bednarik during the Bulldogs’ 5-0 victory on Friday in Elma.

Swipe or click to see more

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano pitcher Violet Prince earned the victory in a 5-0 win over Elma on Friday at Elma’s Legacy Fields.

Swipe or click to see more

Montesano and Elma faced off for the second time in as many days as we review prep softball action on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP SOFTBALL

Montesano 5, Elma 0

Montesano took a big step toward securing another 1A Evergreen League title with a 5-0 win over Elma on Friday at Elma’s Legacy Fields.

The Bulldogs (13-0 overall, 7-0 1A Evergreen) took an early lead when third baseman Lex Stanfield – on board with a leadoff single – scored on a double steal in the top of the first inning.

One batter later, shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield would cross the plate on a sacrifice fly off the bat of first baseman Regan Wintrip to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Eagles (10-3, 5-2) would load the bases with two walks followed by a Lynsee Bednarik single with no outs in the bottom of the first.

But Monte pitcher Violet Prince would get out of the jam with a strikeout, a runner being cut down at the plate trying to score on a passed ball, and a comebacker to end the threat.

Elma had another prime scoring opportunity with two on and none out in the second, but Elma’s Caroline Cole was caught stealing third by Monte catcher Addi Williamsen followed by Prince striking out Mikaya Donais for the second out.

After two more walks loaded the bases, Prince struck out Elma shortstop Aubree Simmons looking to squash another jam.

Monte added two runs in the fourth on a Williamsen RBI doubled and a Lainey Robinson run-scoring single with two outs to go up 4-0.

In the Bulldogs’ sixth, Stanfield singled to drive in courtesy runner Ashlyn Lytle for a 5-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Prince continued to hold Elma’s offense scoreless throughout the game despite not having her A-game.

The standout sophomore right-hander allowed just three hits in the game but walked nine Eagles and had runners on base in five of the game’s seven innings.

But Elma was unable to get the big hit when it needed it, leaving 10 runners on base for the game.

“Today definitely wasn’t my best on the mound,” Prince said. “I’m just so grateful because my team came in with the bats and even though I was struggling, we all got up there and put runs on the board and put us ahead. I’m so thankful we have the lineup that if I’m not having my best day, to still be able to come out there and win.”

“(Elma) is a good team and this is a tough field to play at,” Monte head coach Pat Pace said. “For her to work through and make it all seven innings, I’m pretty proud of her.”

Williamsen had two doubles while Stanfield and Robinson also had multi-hit games to lead the Bulldogs’ offense.

Elma was led by Simmons, Jones and Bednarik with a hit apiece.

Prince earned the win while Elma ace Ashlynn Weld allowed five runs on 10 hits with two walks and three strikeouts to take the loss in her second stint against Monte in two days.

“I thought (Ashlynn) Weld might show a little fatigue, but she didn’t. I thought she came back in the circle and threw a great game. I think she’s got some really good support around her too, especially with her sister behind the plate,” Pace said. “Kudos to what Elma is doing and it’s funny that we won the league title, but it doesn’t seem that way.”

With the win, the Bulldogs now sit a full two games ahead of Elma in the league standings and will claim the league’s top playoff seed if they win out, which they are expected to do.

Elma hosts Rochester at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Montesano faces Aberdeen at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bishop Athletic Complex in Aberdeen.

Montesano 200 201 0 – 5 10 1

Elma 000 000 0 – 0 3 1

WP: Prince (7 IP, 0R, 3H, 9BB, 11K). LP: A. Weld (7 IP, 5R, 5ER, 10H, 2BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Williamsen (2-3, 2 2B, R, RBI); Stanfield (2-4, R, RBI); Robinson (2-4, RBI, 2SB); Butterfield (1-3, R, 2SB); Galvin (1-2); Wintrip (1-3, RBI, SF); Fairbairn (1-3, R). Elma – Simmons (1-3); Jones (1-3); Bednarik (1-4).

~~~

Aberdeen 10, Shelton 0

Aberdeen avenged one of its losses with a 10-0 mercy-rule drubbing over Shelton on Friday at the Bishop Athletic Complex in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (8-2, 7-2 2A Evergreen) offense wasted little time getting to work against the Highclimbers (8-6, 4-5) with six runs in the bottom of the first inning, capped by a two-run home run by shortstop Ally Adams.

Aberdeen walked off with the five-inning, run-rule victory with four runs in the fifth, highlighted by an Adams RBI double to score second baseman Cheyanna Kohn.

Courtesy runner Victoria Bull crossed the plate with Aberdeen’s 10th run on outfielder Audree Gaddis’ sacrifice fly to left field to end the game.

Aberdeen’s top seven hitters each had a base hit in the game, led by Adams who went 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBI.

Maysinn Jones earned the win for the Cats. allowing no runs on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts in a five-inning gem.

Aberdeen sits a game behind W.F. West for the top spot in the 2A Evergreen Conference and is two games up on third-place Tumwater.

Aberdeen has four games in five days this week, starting with a game at Centralia at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Bobcats host Montesano in a non-league game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shelton 000 00 – 0 2 1

Aberdeen 600 04 – 10 8 0

WP: Jones (5 IP, 0R, 2H, BB, 5K). LP: Rix (4.1 IP, 6R, 5ER, 5H, 2BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Shelton – Schuffenhauer (1-1, 2B); Rowland (1-2). Aberdeen – Adams (2-2, HR, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Yakovich (1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Neal (1-1, R, RBI); Gaddis (1-4, R, RBI, SF); Jones (1-3, RBI); C. Kohn (1-3, R); E. Kohn (1-3, 2R, RBI); Bull (0-0, 2R).

~~~

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 25, Hoquiam 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley feasted on Hoquiam pitching with a 25-0 victory on Friday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

The Titans (11-5) scored three or more runs in every frame of the five-inning game while collecting 20 hits and seven walks as a team.

An RBI triple by standout center fielder Lauren Matlock highlighted the Titans’ nine-run top of the third as PWV went up 16-0 after three innings of play.

Hot-hitting outfielder Jillian Hodel went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and four RBI to lead the Titans offense.

Right fielder Izzy Milanowski went 4-for-4 with a double and four runs scored for PWV.

Eliza Barnum got the win, allowing two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings pitched.

The Grizzlies (7-8) were led by pitcher/outfielder Hallie Burgess with a double and catcher Mya Standstipher with a single.

Presley Wallin took the loss, allowing seven runs on six hits with three walks and a strikeout in 1 1-3 innings pitched.

Burgess allowed 18 runs on 14 hits and seven walks with a strikeout in 3 2-3 innings in the circle.

Nine Hoquiam errors led to 14 unearned runs for PWV.

Hoquiam hosts Napavine at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

PWV faces North Beach in a doubleheader set to start at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Pe Ell.

PWV 439 54 – 25 20 2

Hoquiam 000 00 – 0 2 9

WP: Barnum (5 IP, 0R, 2H, 3BB, 5K). LP: Wallin (1.1 IP, 7R, 3ER, 6H, 3BB, K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Hodel (4-5, 2B, 3R, 4RBI); I. Milanowski (4-4, 2B, 4R, RBI); Matlock (3-4, 3B, 2R, RBI); Keeton (2-4, R, 3RBI); S. Milanowski (3-5); Andrews (2-4, 2R, 2RBI); Channell (1-4, 2R, 3RBI); Ashley (1-2, 3R, 2RBI); Sipp (0-4, 3R, RBI). Hoquiam – Standstipher (1-3); Burgess (1-3, 2B).

~~~

Other games

Ocosta 17, Taholah 7