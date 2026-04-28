Guns, drugs seized in high-stakes Raymond bust following citizen tip

A helpful tip from a citizen resulted in the arrest of a man that had been on the radar of the Raymond Police Department (RPD) and South Bend Police Department (SBPD).

The agencies conducted a high-stakes operation on April 22 that seized guns and a substantial quantity of drugs — including an estimated three-quarters of a pound of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The SBPD received a tip from a resident on April 19 that Dwayne J. Parkins, 34, reached out to them wanting to sell some firearms. The tipster was formally interviewed by the agency on April 20.

The tipster reportedly advised SBPD Officer Jordan Dockter that Parkins was selling a .40 caliber pistol, .22 revolvers, 12-gauge antique shotguns, a 30-30 Winchester lever-action rifle, a .308 rifle, .22 caliber rifles, and a semi-automatic rifle.

“[The tipster] advised he told Dwayne he was interested in all of the guns, but Dwayne didn’t respond yet,” RPD Sgt. Brittany Stigall said in court documents. [The tipster] advised he was also in contact with Falan Disney, who is Dwayne’s girlfriend.

“[The tipster] advised that after Dwayne had text him about the guns on Sunday, he received a message from Falan saying Dwayne had to go but he had asked her to ‘take care of the business he was going with you.’”

“Falan went on to say that the ‘guy’ was asking $3,500 but that someone else had ended up buying the 30-30 so he was asking for $2,500 for all the rest. [The tipster] told Falan that he wouldn’t pay more than $1,500 for the rest of the guns, only a couple of them were $300, the rest were between $100-$150 apiece,” Stigall added.

According to court documents, Dockter suspected that the duo was attempting to sell the firearms for another person. Pictures that were sent of the items reportedly showed them inside a travel trailer rather than a home. The tipster let Dockter document the communications for evidence.

Hours later, the tipster was reportedly hit up again about the purchase and was told to contact another individual, Joshua D. Perkinson, 34, who lives in a travel trailer at the trailer park located at the 101 Quickstop in Raymond. Perkinson is also a felon.

“Perkinson has been the subject of a joint investigation [between our agencies] into the sale of illegal narcotics within the city limits of Raymond,” Stigall said. “During the course of this investigation, we have been in contact with multiple confidential informants who have been reliable as they have previously assisted the Pacific County Drug Task Force, and their assistance has led to the seizure of controlled substances, multiple arrests, and convictions of violations of the uniform controlled substance act.”

“During my contacts with the CI’s, multiple have deemed Joshua Perkinson as someone that [they] could buy fentanyl powder from, and that they know he has guns inside his trailer. I was advised by one of these informants — approximately one month ago — that a male had gone to Perkinson’s residence to purchase fentanyl powder, and Perkinson met him outside with a pistol in his hand due to not knowing who he was,” Stigall added.

According to court documents, the tipster arranged for a purchase of the firearms and was reportedly told they were “being held for him” and that Parkins wanted a “finders fee” for hooking up the tipster.

Stigall along with other officers from the RPD and the SBPD conducted the high-stakes operation on April 22 after acquiring enough evidence for a search warrant. Stigall conducted surveillance and was able to see Parkins and Disney going to and from the suspected drug operation on wheels.

“At one point, [the tipster] did advise that he was just told by [Parkins] that [Parkins] would be bringing the guns to him so he could check them out,” Stigall said in court documents. “At that time, we had an undercover officer who observed the goings on near the Perkinson trailer. That officer advised that they had observed Parkins come out of the trailer and go to his car, with what looked like something concealed under his clothing.

“The same officer then advised that they had seen Parkins do the same thing again, and this officer was reasonably sure Parkins was again concealing a firearm to get it out to the car. I was then advised that Parkins and Disney got into a silver Ford sedan, and were getting ready to leave the parking lot,” Stigall added.

According to court documents, officers converged on the vehicle as it attempted to leave the area. Parkins reportedly admitted to having one firearm in the vehicle — under the dashboard — and alleged it belonged to Perkinson. Disney reportedly told officers there were three.

One of the firearms that was seized was determined to have been reported stolen.

“I further applied for a search warrant addendum to include any evidence of use or sale of narcotics in Perkinson’s trailer,” Stigall said in court documents. “After the approval of this addendum, we removed multiple items from the trailer, including large and small bags of white [powdery] substance.

“These bags were all over the trailer, and in small pieces of plastic that were tied off at the top. Due to my training and experience, I believe that white [powdery] substance to be fentanyl powder. Also seized [were] several ‘tooters’ or smoking devices, and large amounts of cash, and a green scale covered in the same white powdery residue,” Stigall added.

Parkins was subsequently booked into the Pacific County Jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and an unrelated traffic warrant. Perkinson was subsequently booked for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

During a preliminary hearing on April 22, Parkins was ordered to be held in lieu of $200,000 bail and Perkinson was also ordered to be held in lieu of $200,000.

According to court documents, Perkinson now faces 12 counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. Parkins now faces twelve counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

“We are thankful for the collaboration between our agencies,” RPD Chief Pat Matlock said. “I must commend all the officers involved for their hard work. We know there is still a major drug problem in our area. With the ending of the drug task force, we want to try and remedy this ongoing issue the best we can, as a team.”

“Drugs do not know any boundaries and will continue to be an issue,” he added. “Teamwork is what got the job done this time and is what will continue to get the job done.”