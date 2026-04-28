Capitol State Forest brush fire a sign of the coming times

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A brush fire started in the Capital State Forest over the weekend. (East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue photos)

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Over the weekend, East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue responded to a reported brush fire in the Capitol State Forest on the C-Line.

Initial reports indicated the fire was approximately 20 feet wide, with flames visible in the trees.

Brush 52 and Tender 51 responded, arriving on scene to find a 200 foot by 200 foot brush fire slowly moving through light fuels. Firefighters were able to stop the forward spread of the fire, secure the perimeter, and extinguish remaining hot spots within the interior. The scene was eventually turned over to the Department of Natural Resources.

As weather conditions continue to dry out, the risk of fire will increase. Please follow all local burning regulations and ensure burning materials are fully extinguished and properly disposed of.