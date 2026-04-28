Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Aberdeen, Montesano keep pace with key league victories

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Cooper Delia (left) and Kaden Stott celebrate a goal during a 5-0 win over Chief Leschi on Tuesday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Jayvin Painter (left) battles for possession during a 5-0 win over Chief Leschi on Tuesday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Andy Melendez (left) looks to move the ball up the field during a 5-0 win over Chief Leschi on Tuesday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

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Montesano and Aberdeen won in respective league play as we review Tuesday’s boys prep soccer games on the Harbor.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Montesano 5, Chief Leschi 0

Montesano took care of business with a 5-0 win over Chief Leschi on Tuesday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (9-3-2 overall, 9-2-2 1A Evergreen) got goals by junior midfielder Drew Bruland and senior midfielder Kaden Stott to take a 2-0 lead over the Warriors (1-11, 1-11) just 12 minutes into the game.

Goals by senior forward Cooper Delia in the 54th minute and senior defender Jayvin Painter 10 minutes later had Monte up 4-0.

Standout senior midfielder Cris Tobar scored off an assist from junior Cy Luft in the 66th minute to stake Monte to the 5-0 lead.

Montesano had 23 shots in the game, 11 on target, while Painter and Matt Causey made one save apiece in split-duty in goal for the Bulldogs to share the clean sheet.

With the win, Monte has 29 points, two points behind second-place Elma in the 1A Evergreen League standings.

The Bulldogs face fourth-place Rochester, which lost 1-0 to Forks on Tuesday, in a key league matchup at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Rochester.

Chief Leschi 0 0 – 0

Montesano 2 3 – 5

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, A. Bruland, 5th minute. 2, Montesano, Stott, 12th minute.

Second half – 3, Montesano, Delia, 54th minute. 4, Montesano, Painter, 64th minute. 5, Montesano, Tobar (Luft), 66th minute.

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Aberdeen 5, Black Hills 0

Aberdeen had one of its better all-around performances of the season with a 5-0 win over Black Hills on Tuesday at Black Hills High School.

The Bobcats (10-3, 5-3 2A Evergreen) scored in the first few minutes of the game against the Wolves (2-10, 0-8) when senior forward Yoanis Chignesse scored on an assist by senior winger Tyson Dunlap just 1:35 into the game.

Aberdeen doubled its lead when standout scoring threat Gonzalo Blanes stole the ball, beat a Black Hills defender and ripped a shot from 30-yards out into the low side of the far post for a goal in the 21st minute.

The Bobcats scored 12 minutes into the second half when Blanes sent a ball outside to senior midfielder Toni Wang, who whipped it across goal to Angel Corona. The Cats’ center midfielder adeptly let the ball slip through his legs to Chignesse, who promptly sent the ball into the netting for a 3-0 lead.

A blocked Blanes shot led to a goal on a looping header by midfielder Gibran Garcia in the 73rd minute and Aberdeen completed the scoring approximately 1:30 later when Chignesse headed in a Ricky Granados corner kick for a hat trick and a 5-0 lead.

“The boys have been putting in a lot of effort in practice and they have been focusing on communication and finishing,” said Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming, whose team outshot the Wolves 16-5. “Tonight, they really put it together and, besides a couple of marking issues, played an outstanding game.”

Fleming commended the play of senior defender Edgar Ceja, who “played well in the back” after missing the previous two games due to injury.

The veteran head coach also cited the play of Corona, Dunlap, Omar Garcia off the bench and goal keeper Grady Osina, who earned a clean-sheet shutout victory.

Aberdeen sits in third place in the 2A Evergreen Conference with 15 points, one point behind second-place Centralia and five points behind first-place Tumwater.

The Bobcats host Tumwater at 7 p.m. on Friday at Stewart Field.

Aberdeen 2 3 – 5

Black Hills 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Aberdeen, Chignesse (Dunlap), 2nd minute. 2, Aberdeen, Blanes, 21st minute.

Second half – 3, Aberdeen, Chignesse (Corona), 52nd minute. 4, Aberdeen, Garcia (Blanes), 73rd minute. 5, Aberdeen, Chignesse (Granados), 74th minute.

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Other games

Raymond-South Bend 7, Tenino 1