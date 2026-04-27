News Briefs

The annual Jeeps Go Topless event is set for May 15-17 in Ocean Shores.

Democracy Alliance holds May Day civic events

The Grays Harbor Democracy Alliance has several events scheduled for Friday, May 1. The events are focused on civic responsibility and supporting workers, families and at-risk residents.

9 to 10:30 a.m. Vance Creek Park in Elma — rally sign making, postcard writing.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Morrison Riverfront Park in Aberdeen — pick up trash, distribute sandwiches to the needy, stage march to Zelasko Park.

1 to 3 p.m. Zelasko Park in Aberdeen — Peaceful rally, food collection for local food banks.

Jeeps Go Topless for Clean Shores 2026

The annual Ocean Shores beach clean-up along with the Barricade National Jeeps Go Topless Day Event is set for May 15-17 in Ocean Shores. This three-day event is filled with activities and a beach clean-up to celebrate National Jeep Go Topless Day, with many family-friendly events throughout the weekend.

The event is a fundraiser for the Ocean Shores VFW and will include a food drive for the Ocean Shores Food Bank.

4th Annual Spring High Tea and Silent Auction

The McCleary VFW 5564 Auxiliary is hosting a spring high tea and silent auction on May 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trays will have a variety of savory and sweet treats. Cost is $10 per person, cash only. The silent auction closes at 2:30 p.m. and bidders need not be present to win. Funds raised will support local community events and programs for veterans, service members and their family members.

Grays Harbor County 4-H Council Scholarship application deadline extended

The deadline for the Grays Harbor County 4-H Council Scholarship has been extended to Friday, May 15. Educational scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors currently enrolled in the Grays Harbor County 4-H Program who have accumulated at least three years of 4-H affiliation. Visit https://extension.wsu.edu/graysharbor/4-h/4-h-scholarship-opportunities/ or the WSU Extension office in Elma for applications.

Signup slots available for Grays Harbor Stream Team Macroinvertebrate Sampling event

There is still room to for the Grays Harbor Stream Team Macroinvertebrate Sampling event that will be held on the east fork of the Wildcat Creek on May 9. At Wildcat Creek, we’ll sample the stream together, see what bugs we find and learn what they tell us about water quality. All are welcome — even if you missed trainings. Visit https://www.facebook.com/GraysHarborStreamTeam for the sign-up link.