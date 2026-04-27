Interviews scheduled for District 3 County Commissioner

The Grays Harbor Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will conduct interviews for the vacant District 3 commissioner position during an open public meeting Tuesday at 1 p.m. according to a press release issued by the County on Saturday.

The position has been open since longtime District 3 Commissioner Vickie Raines’ resignation from the BOCC and retirement from elected office. Her last day was March 31.

Applications and letters of interest for the vacancy were accepted through March 31. The County received five applications, and the BOCC will interview all five candidates during a public meeting.

As part of the selection process, the Board will ask each candidate a standard set of questions. Board members may also ask follow-up questions when necessary to clarify or better understand a candidate’s response.

The candidates, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Tyson Johnston

Greg Larsen

Gordon Mitchell

James Streifel Jr.

Stanley Sturgeon

The meeting will be open to the public and held in accordance with Washington State open public meeting requirements.

In late December of last year, Raines announced that she would not seek reelection, after stepping down from her position as Chehalis Basin Flood Authority chair in late November.

Raines served as the District 3 County Commisisoner since defeating Keith Olson in the 2014 electionand won reelection twice. Prior to her tenure with the Grays Harbor County Board of Commissioners, Raines was the mayor of Cosmopolis for 12 years and served a Cosmopolis city councilor for three.

In mid-February, Raines announced her resignation, effective March 31.