Injured motorcyclist airlifted after crash on SR 8

East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue and Airlift Northwest respond to an injury accident just outside McCleary.

East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue reported via Facebook that at approximately 12:42 p.m. on Sunday, three of its units responded to a motorcycle accident with injuries on state Route 8, just outside of McCleary in the Grays Harbor Fire District 12 response area.

Medic 51, Medic 52, and Engine 51 responded. While en route, Medic 51 requested that Airlift Northwest be placed on standby.

Shortly after arriving on scene, paramedics confirmed the need for air transport and requested Airlift Northwest to launch to Beerbower Park. Engine 51 established and secured the landing zone while Medic 51 provided patient care and began transport. Care was transferred to Airlift Northwest, and the patient was flown to a regional trauma center for further treatment.

“We would like to thank our partners at Airlift Northwest, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, and the McCleary Police Department for their assistance,” East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue said via Facebook. “We also extend our appreciation to the dispatchers at Grays Harbor — 911 Communications for their coordination and support, which played a critical role in our response.”