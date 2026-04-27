Bicyclist injured in collision with Ocean Shores PD

At approximately 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, an Ocean Shores Police vehicle driven by Officer Matthew Papac struck a bicyclist at the intersection of Ensign Ave. NW and Pacific Blvd. NW. The cyclist, 23-year-old Danika Bills of Ocean Shores, was injured and transported to Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen.

A Washington State Patrol press memo indicated that Bills was not wearing a helmet and was cited for “failure to yield.”

The Ocean Shores Police Department released a statement via Facebook.

According to the Washington State Patrol’s preliminary findings, the collision was caused by failure to yield by the bicyclist as they entered the intersection. The officer, operating a fully marked patrol vehicle, was not found to be at fault based on the information available at this time.

“Our thoughts are with them, and we are wishing them a full recovery,” OSPD said via Facebook. “We understand incidents like this can generate strong reactions. We ask our community to rely on confirmed information and allow the investigative process to guide understanding. It’s important that we approach these situations with care and fairness to everyone involved. Our officers are trained to CJTC [Criminal Justice Training Commission] standards with a strong emphasis on safe vehicle operation, accountability, and protecting the public.”