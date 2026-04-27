Live Music Roundup: Plenty of live music to carry you into and through May

Curlew’s Call will perform at Galway Bay in Ocean Shores this weekend.

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Curlew’s Call

Friday, May 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Tom Mann Duo

May 1-2 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

6th Annual May Day on the Harbor

Saturday, May 2 from 8 p.m. to midnight

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport

500 N. Custer St., Aberdeen

Featuring: Toxic Tears, Ave Rats, Stinky Slem, Stink Animal & the Bad Smells, The Moray, and Job Smashing Window Creator. Masks are required and will be provided. Free.

Jacob Jones

Friday, May 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Cody Bartels

Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

The Eclectics

May 8-9 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

Cronin Tierney

Friday, May 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Two-Minute Miracle

May 15-16

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup

Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre

Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.

That Irish Guy

Friday, May 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Rock and Blues Flea Market Festival

Memorial Day Weekend

Ocean Shores Convention Center

May 23: Mark Damsten at noon, Bill Leach and Sue Farrar at 1 p.m., Johnny and the Bay Boys from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Colin Gage at 4 p.m.

May 24: Colin Gage at noon, Bill Leach and Sue Farrar at 1 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino Memorial Weekend

Saturday, May 23

CODA Led Zeppelin Tribute

8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. 21+

$30 entry includes a beverage coupon

Sunday May 24

Heart by Heart

8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. 21+

$30 entry includes a beverage coupon

Danny Boy

Friday, May 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores