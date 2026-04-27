Live Music Roundup: Plenty of live music to carry you into and through May
Published 1:30 am Monday, April 27, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Curlew’s Call
Friday, May 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Tom Mann Duo
May 1-2 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores
6th Annual May Day on the Harbor
Saturday, May 2 from 8 p.m. to midnight
Grays Harbor Historical Seaport
500 N. Custer St., Aberdeen
Featuring: Toxic Tears, Ave Rats, Stinky Slem, Stink Animal & the Bad Smells, The Moray, and Job Smashing Window Creator. Masks are required and will be provided. Free.
Jacob Jones
Friday, May 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Cody Bartels
Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
The Eclectics
May 8-9 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores
Cronin Tierney
Friday, May 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Two-Minute Miracle
May 15-16
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup
Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.
That Irish Guy
Friday, May 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Rock and Blues Flea Market Festival
Memorial Day Weekend
Ocean Shores Convention Center
May 23: Mark Damsten at noon, Bill Leach and Sue Farrar at 1 p.m., Johnny and the Bay Boys from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Colin Gage at 4 p.m.
May 24: Colin Gage at noon, Bill Leach and Sue Farrar at 1 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino Memorial Weekend
Saturday, May 23
CODA Led Zeppelin Tribute
8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. 21+
$30 entry includes a beverage coupon
Sunday May 24
Heart by Heart
8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. 21+
$30 entry includes a beverage coupon
Danny Boy
Friday, May 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores