GHC students recognized

Grays Harbor College (GHC) students Gina Stinson and Zoey Johnson have been recognized as members of the 2026 All-Washington Academic Team, a national recognition program organized by the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. The All-Washington Academic Team honors individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to success and achievement in academics and in their communities.

Gina Stinson is completing her Associate of Arts – Direct Transfer degree at GHC. After graduating, Stinson will transfer to Washington State University to pursue a Bachelor of Social Science with focuses in Political Science, Anthropology, and Comparative Ethnic Studies. Deeply committed to social justice, Stinson plans to pursue a JD or MPP to advance equitable public policy. Her dedication to community impact includes leading a global business project that funded a microfinance loan for a woman-owned business in Honduras.

Zoey Johnson is a nursing student at GHC. She has been drawn to the medical field since childhood, when caring for her horse sparked an interest in healthcare. After an early career in finance, Johnson returned to her true passion and began pursuing a career in nursing. She plans to transfer to Washington State University to complete her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, with the ultimate goal of earning a doctorate to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist and work in the operating room. Outside of her academic pursuits, Johnson enjoys spending her time outdoors fishing, archery hunting, and hiking.