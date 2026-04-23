Montesano teams place first, second at home league track meet

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM North Beach’s Elka Cox won both the girls hurdles races at a 1A/2B/1B League meet on Tuesday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

Swipe or click to see more

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Haley Schweppe competes in the girls 4x400 relay during the 1A/2B/1B League meet on Tuesday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

Swipe or click to see more

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Frank Roberts (third from left) and Benny Anderson lead the pack during the boys 1,600-meter race at a league meet on Tuesday at Montesano High School.

Swipe or click to see more

MONTESANO–Montesano placed first and second in the girls and boys overall team standings, respectively, at a 1A/2B/1B League meet on Tuesday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs girls scored 148 points to win the six-team meet.

Montesano winners included freshman Marissa Schweppe (200 meters, 29.27 personal best), junior Haley Schweppe (800, 2:17.30 PB; 3200, 13:14.27), freshman Kamille Vandevender (high jump, 4-10) and the 4×200-meter relay team of Izabella Page, Marissa Schweppe, Rylee Geelan and Haley Schweppe (1:52.19).

Page (100, 13.80), Marissa Schweppe (400, 1:09.98; high jump, 4-4), Vandevender (1600, 6:09.47; 3200, 13:14.28), Carmen Bennefeld (shot put, 25-10) and Haidan Vandevender (discus, 79-0 PB) all had second-place finishes for the Bulldogs.

North Beach placed second overall with 115 points.

The Hyaks were led by junior Elka Cox (100 hurdles, 17.19; 300 hurdles, 54.16) and sophomore Mackenzie McCrory (100, 13.75), each with event wins, with freshman Alaysha McCrory had a second-place finish in the 200 (29.53 PB).

In the boys competition, Montesano placed second with 122.33 points behind first-place Rainier (137).

Montesano’s Benny Anderson (800, 1:59.54 PB; 1600, 4:29.21), Owen Young (300 hurdles, 43.27) and Levi Wheeler (javelin, 151-3 PB) won events on Tuesday.

Bulldogs senior Jerrell Bayless (200, 24.75), senior Gavin Root (javelin, 142-11), sophomore Levi Wheeler (long jump, 18-2.5) and recent junior transfer from Elma, Frank Roberts (1600, 4:35.7) each placed second in various events.

Monte’s 4×400-relay team of Anderson, sophmore Alexander Bale, Young and Roberts also placed second with a time of 3:48.24.

North Beach placed third overall with 89.67 points.

The Hyaks were led by junior Dorian Middlebrooks (100, 11.85 PB), sophomore Parker Johnson (triple jump, 36-10.25) and the 4×100-relay team of Daiz Aloka, Middlebrooks, Gabriel Rinke and Malik Jackson (47.32) with second-place finishes.

Full results available at athletic.net.