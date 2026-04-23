Montesano teams place first, second at home league track meet
Published 1:30 am Thursday, April 23, 2026
MONTESANO–Montesano placed first and second in the girls and boys overall team standings, respectively, at a 1A/2B/1B League meet on Tuesday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.
The Bulldogs girls scored 148 points to win the six-team meet.
Montesano winners included freshman Marissa Schweppe (200 meters, 29.27 personal best), junior Haley Schweppe (800, 2:17.30 PB; 3200, 13:14.27), freshman Kamille Vandevender (high jump, 4-10) and the 4×200-meter relay team of Izabella Page, Marissa Schweppe, Rylee Geelan and Haley Schweppe (1:52.19).
Page (100, 13.80), Marissa Schweppe (400, 1:09.98; high jump, 4-4), Vandevender (1600, 6:09.47; 3200, 13:14.28), Carmen Bennefeld (shot put, 25-10) and Haidan Vandevender (discus, 79-0 PB) all had second-place finishes for the Bulldogs.
North Beach placed second overall with 115 points.
The Hyaks were led by junior Elka Cox (100 hurdles, 17.19; 300 hurdles, 54.16) and sophomore Mackenzie McCrory (100, 13.75), each with event wins, with freshman Alaysha McCrory had a second-place finish in the 200 (29.53 PB).
In the boys competition, Montesano placed second with 122.33 points behind first-place Rainier (137).
Montesano’s Benny Anderson (800, 1:59.54 PB; 1600, 4:29.21), Owen Young (300 hurdles, 43.27) and Levi Wheeler (javelin, 151-3 PB) won events on Tuesday.
Bulldogs senior Jerrell Bayless (200, 24.75), senior Gavin Root (javelin, 142-11), sophomore Levi Wheeler (long jump, 18-2.5) and recent junior transfer from Elma, Frank Roberts (1600, 4:35.7) each placed second in various events.
Monte’s 4×400-relay team of Anderson, sophmore Alexander Bale, Young and Roberts also placed second with a time of 3:48.24.
North Beach placed third overall with 89.67 points.
The Hyaks were led by junior Dorian Middlebrooks (100, 11.85 PB), sophomore Parker Johnson (triple jump, 36-10.25) and the 4×100-relay team of Daiz Aloka, Middlebrooks, Gabriel Rinke and Malik Jackson (47.32) with second-place finishes.
Full results available at athletic.net.