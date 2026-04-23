Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Aberdeen drops third straight league game with loss to W.F. West

PHOTO BY CINDY MILES Elma midfielder Asher Spencer scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Montesano on Wednesday at Davis Field in Elma.

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PHOTO BY CINDY MILES Elma’s Luis Torres (left) and Montesano’s Brady Whipple compete for possession during the Eagles’ 3-1 win on Wednesday in Elma.

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PHOTO BY CINDY MILES Elma’s Ivan Rodriguez (left) and Manny Venegas celebrate a goal during a 3-1 win over Montesano on Wednesday at Elma High School.

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ALICIA TISDALE PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Yoanis Chignesse (left) rips a shot during a 2-0 loss to W.F. West on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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ALICIA TISDALE PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Tyson Dunlap (right) defends W.F. West’s Isaac Alderson during the Bobcats’ 2-0 loss on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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ALICIA TISDALE PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen defender Ryker Scott battles with W.F. West’s Alex Mathuzima during the Bobcats’ 2-0 loss on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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ALICIA TISDALE PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Gibran Garcia (left) is defended by W.F. West’s Carson Newman during the Bobcats’ 2-0 loss on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

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Aberdeen dropped its third-straight game while Elma beat Montesano in a battle of second-place teams as we review recent boys prep soccer games on the Harbor.

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W.F. West 2, Aberdeen 0

Despite being in control for the majority of the game, Aberdeen suffered a 2-0 loss to W.F. West on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (8-3 overall, 3-3 2A Evergreen) possessed the ball inside Bearcats territory for approximately three-quarters of the match and outshot W.F. West (7-4-1, 4-2) 14-5 over the course of the game.

The Bearcats scored when a corner kick was rebounded out and finished into the top of the net late in the first half.

Aberdeen continued to apply pressure in the second half, but were unable to finish on multiple crosses and what Bobcats head coach Larry Fleming said were “plenty of great shots on goal.”

W.F. West doubled its lead on a long shot that was deflected in halfway through the second half.

“If you looked at just the possession and shots on goal, we totally dominated the match,” Fleming said. “Unfortunately, soccer is cruel sometimes and we just couldn’t seem to get any breaks to go our way. We will continue to try to improve on our finishing for the final four league games.”

Fleming cited the play of Aberdeen defenders Ryker Scott and Josh Alcala, midfielder Ricky Granados and forward Yoanis Chignesse.

The loss was Aberdeen’s third straight 2A Evergreen Conference defeat and drops the Bobcats to fourth place in the league standings with nine points, three behind third-place W.F. West.

The Bobcats junior varsity team won 2-1 on Wednesday.

Gerardo Servellon scored both goals for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen plays at Shelton at 7 p.m. on Friday.

W.F. West 1 1 – 2

Aberdeen 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, W.F. West, 38th minute.

Second half – 2, W.F. West, 60th minute.

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Elma 3, Montesano 1

Elma emerged victorious in a 3-1 win over Montesano in a battle of second-place teams on Wednesday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Eagles (9-2-1, 9-1-1 1A Evergreen) trailed the Bulldogs (8-3-1, 8-2-1) after a goal by senior forward Terek Gunter got Monte off to a good start just five minutes into the game.

But six minutes later, Elma would tie the game when junior forward Manny Venegas scored off an assist from sophomore midfielder Carter Arnold in the 11th minute.

With 10 minutes left to play in the first half, Elma would take the lead when a botched goal kick was collected by forward Luis Torres, who fed the ball to junior forward Manny Venegas for the go-ahead goal.

In the second half, another Monte mistake proved costly as a missed mark on a corner kick led to Elma’s third goal of the game, with junior co-captain Ivan Rodriguez assisting on a goal by junior midfielder Asher Spencer in the 46th minute.

“Those set-piece goals are always nice, but it goes into a greater philosophy of creating those opportunities and putting yourself into a position where we are making defenses make touch decisions,” Elma head coach Carson Seaberg said. “Manny (Venegas) again had a couple of fantastic goals and Carter Arnold is just a really heady player that put the ball right where Manny needed it on our first goal. It was fun to watch.”

Montesano managed five shots the rest of the way, with just one on target as Elma held on for an important 3-1 victory.

“It’s one of those things where you have to do your job when you are marking up and you can’t let people go,” Monte head coach Fidel Sanchez said of Elma’s set-piece goals. “People wander away and they got the ball. The loss is on us. We’re the ones that made the mistakes. The effort is great from us, but the quality was not tonight.”

Montesano had 10 shots in the game, four on target, while Bulldogs goal keeper Matt Causey made eight saves in the loss.

“It was a good rivalry game and tough competition,” Seaberg said. “It was a nice surface without rain pouring down. … It’s always fun to play Monte. Hopefully, we elevate each other in league play as we prepare for district play. The games are big and meaningful and I always enjoy playing them.”

Elma now sits alone in second place in the league standings with 28 points, two points behind Raymond-South Bend.

Montesano is in third with 25 points, well ahead of fourth-place Rochester and Forks with 15 points each.

Elma hosts Ilwaco with Monte hosting Forks, both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.

Montesano 1 0 – 1

Elma 2 1 – 3

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Gunter, 5th minute. 2, Elma, Venegas (Arnold), 11th minute. 3, Elma, Venegas (L. Torres), 30th minute.

Second half – 4, Elma, Spencer (Rodriguez), 46th minute.

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Raymond-South Bend 6, Hoquiam 1

Raymond-South Bend remained unbeaten on the season with a 6-1 win over Hoquiam on Wednesday in South Bend.

The Grizzlies (3-9, 3-8 1A Evergreen) trailed 3-0 after the Ravens (10-0, 10-0) scored three goals in the first 25 minutes of the game.

Hoquiam broke the RSB shutout bid when forward Trey Molina scored on a pass from standout midfielder J.B. Fabian in the 33rd minute.

RSB added three more goals in the second half to secure the victory.

“RSB is no joke, that team will do well in postseason and go a long way,” said Hoquiam head coach Daniel Langer, who felt his team played well despite missing six players due to various reasons. “We made some small mistakes that cost us big against a team of that caliber. Overall though, with third-string goalkeeper Israel Ramirez stepping up and Michael Garcia covering for defensive absences, we competed much better against RSB tonight than we have been competing against other teams.”

The Ravens have 30 points in the league standings and sit two points ahead of Elma in first place.

Hoquiam is in seventh place with nine points.

The Grizzlies host Rochester at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Hoquiam 1 0 – 1

RSB 3 3 – 6

Scoring

First half – 1, RSB, 3rd minute. 2, RSB, 13th minute. 3, RSB, 25th minute. 4, Hoquiam, T. Molina (Fabian), 33rd minute.

Second half – 5, RSB, 43rd minute. 6, RSB, 57th minute. 7, RSB, 58th minute.