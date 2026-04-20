Hoquiam K-6 project gains momentum

Hoquiam School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Villarreal recently shared an update on the district’s school construction plans via the Washington State School Seismic Safety Grant Program. The Aberdeen, North Beach and Taholah school districts are also participating in the seismic grant program. The following was published in the District’s April newsletter.

Junior–Senior High School Project

Early planning, site studies and feasibility work were completed in 2024. Design work has advanced through the Schematic Design phase, meaning we now have a strong initial vision for the future facility. The project team, including district leadership, architects, construction partners, and staff, has been meeting regularly to ensure the design reflects student and staff needs.

The project will undergo a formal Value Engineering process this spring to ensure cost efficiency and long-term value. However, the next phase of design (Phase III) is currently on hold due to state funding timing. The Washington State Legislature has signaled intent to fund the next phase of this project in the 2027–2029 budget cycle.

Design work will be paused after the current phase and construction is now anticipated to begin around 2029, with completion projected around 2031. The project remains a priority at the state level. The team is ready to move forward as soon as funding is released. In the meantime, efforts are shifting to where funding is currently available.

K–6 Elementary School Project

Planning and feasibility work were completed in 2024. Educational programming (what the building needs to support learning) was completed in 2025. Design work is actively progressing and expected to reach a key milestone this summer.

In the recent 2026 Legislative Session, the State approved a budget that includes funding for the next phase of design (Phase III) for the K–6 project. This allows the project to continue moving forward without delay.

A Value Engineering study will take place later this year to refine cost and efficiency. Full design work will continue immediately after. The project is expected to be ready for bidding in Summer 2027. Staff and community will be invited to provide input at key benchmarks during the design process.

Projected timeline:

Anticipated Construction start: Summer 2027

Completion: Summer 2029

Due to decisions at the state level, the K–6 project is now the immediate priority. This shift allows the Hoquiam School District to keep momentum moving forward and deliver a modern, safe learning environment for the youngest students sooner, and continue preparing for the Jr–Sr High School project when additional funding is released.

Because the K-6 Elementary building will be built prior to the Jr-Sr High building, a full-size gym will be available that can be used for athletics during the construction phase. The project team remains fully engaged and aligned, ensuring both projects are positioned for success.

Despite pausing progress on the 7-12 Jr–Sr High School, the District is encouraged by the Legislature’s continued commitment and clear intent to fund the next phase. At the same time, the District is in a strong position to advance the K–6 project immediately.