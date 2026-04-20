Damaske sentenced to life in prison

Michael Timothy Damaske was sentenced to life in prison under Washington’s “three strikes law” by Judge Katherine L. Svoboda in Grays Harbor Superior Court in Montesano on Friday. In 1994, Washington voters approved Initiative 593, commonly referred to as the three strikes law. The law requires courts to impose a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of release when a person is deemed to be a persistent offender. A persistent offender is someone convicted of a most serious offense and who has at least two prior and separate convictions for most serious offenses.

Damaske most recently was convicted of three counts of assault on March 4.

“[Damaske] has spent most of his life victimizing the citizens of this community. Because of the dedication of the Aberdeen Police Department and the courage of the citizens who came forward, the people of Grays Harbor no longer have to fear being harmed by him again,” Prosecuting attorney Daniel Crawford said. “Accountability like this strengthens public trust and one case at a time, we make our commute safer again.”

According to Crawford, Damaske spat on the lead investigator in the most recent case, Aberdeen Police Lieutenant Gary Sexton, on his way out of the courtroom after sentencing. Crawford said that Damaske will now be prosecuted for assaulting a police officer.