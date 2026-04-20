April special election ballots due April 28

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Grays Harbor residents within the Rochester School District, the city of Hoquiam and Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 12 are voting on propositions proposed by these respective taxing districts. Ballots must be postmarked by April 28 or dropped off at a ballot drop box by 7:59:59 p.m. If you still need to register to vote, the last day of in-person registration is April 28.

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For April’s special election, Grays Harbor residents living within the Rochester School District, the city of Hoquiam and Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 12 are voting on propositions for their respective taxing districts.

The Rochester School District is asking voters to vote on a capital levy for safety and critical infrastructure improvements, which include replacing deteriorating water systems at Rochester High School, Grand Mound Elementary School and Rochester Primary School.

Hoquiam residents are being asked to approve the issuance of bonds in principle amount of not more than $1,200,000 for purchase of a new pumper fire truck.

County residents living in Grays Harbor Fire Protection District No. 12 are voting on renewing the emergency medical services levy.

Ballots must be postmarked by April 28 or dropped off at a ballot drop box by 7:59:59 p.m. If you still need to register to vote, the last day of in-person registration is April 28. Certification of the election will occur May 8, 2026.