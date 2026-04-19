Prep Softball Roundup: Aberdeen bounces back with shutout win over Centralia

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano’s Regan Wintrip collected seven hits combined in two wins on Saturday in Walla Walla.

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Montesano pitcher Violet Prince threw a no-hitter in a 13-0 win over College Place on Saturday in Walla Walla.

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Aberdeen Cheyanna Kohn had three hits in a 6-0 win over Centralia on Friday in Aberdeen.

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Aberdeen catcher Alyssa Yakovich had a triple and drove in three runs in a 6-0 win over Centralia on Friday in Aberdeen.

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Aberdeen earned an important league victory while Montesano continued to show why it’s the clear 1A-class favorite as we review a weekend full of Twin Harbors prep softball games.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Aberdeen 6, Centralia 0

Aberdeen bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 6-0 win over Centralia on Friday at the Bishop Athletic Complex in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (5-1, 4-1 2A Evergreen) took the lead over the Tigers (5-5, 2-4) with four runs in the bottom of the second inning capped by a bases-loaded triple off the bat of standout catcher Alyssa Yakovich.

Aberdeen added a run in the third on an Ally Adams RBI sacrifice fly and one in the fifth when Adams tripled to drive in second baseman Cheyanna Kohn for a 6-0 lead.

Bobcats pitcher Maysinn Jones got the win, scattering seven hits and three walks while striking out six in a complete-game shutout performance.

Kohn had three hits to lead the Cats offense with Yakovich also recording a multi-hit game for Aberdeen.

With the win, third-ranked Aberdeen sits a half-game behind W.F. West for the top spot in the 2A Evergreen Conference.

Aberdeen was scheduled to host winless Black Hills at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Centralia 000 000 0 – 0 7 0

Aberdeen 041 010 x – 6 9 0

WP: Jones (7 IP, 0R, 7H, 3BB, 6K). LP: Lynch (2 IP, 4R, 4ER, 5H, 3BB).

Leading hitters: Centralia – Saucedo (3-3, 2B); Rothdeutsch (3-3); Sprague (1-2). Aberdeen – C. Kohn (3-3, 2B, R); Yakovich (2-4, 3B, 3RBI, SB); Adams (1-2, 3B, R, 2RBI, SB); Neal (1-3, R, RBI); Jones (1-3); Hendrickson (1-3, R); Baker (0-2, R); Gaddis (0-3, R).

Montesano 9, Klahowya 3

Montesano opened up a weekend trip to Walla Walla with a 9-3 victory over Klahowya Saturday morning at the Mill Creek Sportsplex in Walla Walla.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (10-0) manufactured most of its runs in the game against the Eagles (3-5).

Montesano scored four in the top of the fourth despite just one base hit – a single by first baseman Regan Wintrip – taking advantage of a hit batter, two walks and two passed balls in the frame.

Monte manufactured more magic in the sixth, adding four more runs with just one hit in the inning, an RBI double off the bat of third baseman Lex Stanfield to extend the lead to 8-1.

The Bulldogs added a run in the seventh when Wintrip scored on a wild pitch before the Eagles rallied for two in the bottom of the seventh on a Shyanne Kilmer single to close out the scoring at 9-3.

Monte had just four hits in the game, led by Wintrip with two, but drew seven walks, stole five bases and benefited from six passed balls and two wild pitches from Klahowya.

Grace Gooding earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and five walks with four strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Violet Prince pitched one inning of scoreless, hitless relief with one strikeout for Monte.

Montesano 000 404 1 – 9 4 4

Klahowya 000 100 2 – 3 5 1

WP: Gooding (6 IP, 3R, 2ER, 5H, 5BB, 4K). LP: O’Brien (6.1 IP, 8R, 2ER, 3H, 6BB, 8K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Wintrip (2-3, 2B, 2R); Stanfield (1-4, 3B, RBI, ); Galvin (1-2, 3B, 2R, SB); Gooding (0-2, 2RBI, SF); Butterfield (0-3, R, SB); Prince (0-1, RBI); Fairbairn (0-3, RBI); Robinson (0-3, 2SB). Klahowya – O’Brien (1-4, R, SB); Kilmer (1-4, RBI); Washington (1-4, R); Persall (1-4, RBI); Keil (1-3).

Montesano 13, College Place 0

Led by a spectacular outing from pitcher Violet Prince, on Saturday at the Mill Creek Sportsplex in Walla Walla Montesano shutout College Place, 15-0.

In a matchup of two of the state’s top-three teams in the latest WIAA RPI rankings, the No. 1 Bulldogs (11-0) dominated the No. 3 Hawks (12-2) in every way.

Prince, a sophomore right-hander, was brilliant in the circle, tossing a seven-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts. Her only blemish in the game was a pair of walks to College Place first baseman Payton Moore, who was the only Hawks batter to not strikeout against Prince.

While Prince was putting up zeros on the scoreboard, the Bulldogs offense placed crooked numbers.

Monte took the lead with three runs in the top of the third capped by a two-run single from first baseman Regan Wintrip and were in complete control with six in the sixth, highlighted by RBI singles from catcher Addi Williamsen, pinch-hitter Dakota Prince, center fielder Taylor Galvin and Wintrip.

Run-scoring singles by standout third baseman Lex Stanfield, second baseman Lainey Robinson and Galvin put Monte up 13-0 in the seventh.

Monte scored nine unearned runs on four Hawks errors and were led by Stanfield, Galvin and Wintrip with three hits apiece.

The Bulldogs now look ahead to a key 1A Evergreen matchup against East County rival Elma, the state’s 4th-ranked team that is tied with Monte atop the league standings.

The two state powerhouses square off at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Elma’s Legacy Fields.

Montesano 003 006 4 – 13 15 0

College Place 000 000 0 – 0 0 4

WP: Prince (7 IP, 0R, 0H, 2BB, 14K). Ortega (6 IP, 9R, 4ER, 12H, 2BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Stanfield (3-5, 3B, 2R, RBI); Galvin (3-4, 2B, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB); Wintrip (3-4, 2B, 3RBI); Robinson (1-3, 2R, 3RBI); Butterfield (1-5, 2B, 2R); Fairbairn (1-3, 2R); Williamsen (1-4, RBI); V. Prince (1-5); D. Prince (1-1, RBI). College Place – Moore (0-0, 2BB).

Seattle Christian 14, Hoquiam 2

Hoquiam lost the first of its two-game weekend set with a 14-2 defeat to Seattle Christian on Saturday at the Mill Creek Sportsplex in Walla Walla.

Mistakes were a major factor for the Grizzlies (3-7) as a season-high 10 errors led to eight unearned runs for the Warriors (4-5).

Hoquiam scored its two runs in the bottom of the first inning as standout catcher Mya Standstipher doubled to drive in shortstop Lexi LaBounty and later came in to score on a single by third baseman Aaliyah Kennedy.

Hoquiam pitcher Hallie Burgess took the loss, allowing 13 runs (six earned) on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Relief pitcher Presley Wallin allowed an unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts in an inning pitched for Hoquiam.

LaBounty and Kennedy finished with two hits apiece for the Grizzlies.

Seattle Christian 400 37 – 14 8 0

Hoquiam 200 00 – 2 7 10

WP: Sutphin (5 IP, 2R, 2ER, 7H, 2BB, 3K). LP: Burgess (4 IP, 13R, 6ER, 7H, 4BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: SC – Koontz (2-4, 3B, 2R, 4RBI, 4SB); Knight (2-4, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB); Hunt (1-2, 2B, 3R, 2RBI, SB); Blase (1-3, 2RBI); Filgins (1-3, 2RBI); Sutphin (1-4, 2R, 2SB). Hoquiam – LaBounty (2-3, R); Kennedy (2-3, RBI, SB); Standstipher (1-3, 2B, R, RBI, SB); Thompson (1-2); Olvera-Obi (1-2).

Hoquiam 10, Nooksack Valley 0

Hoquiam snapped a three-game skid with a 10-0 run-rule victory over Nooksack Valley on Saturday at the Mill Creek Sportsplex in Walla Walla.

The Grizzlies (4-7) had the game in control early against the Pioneers (6-6). Hoquiam scored three in the bottom of the first capped by an Emily Smith RBI single and three in the second on a two-run error and a passed ball that allowed catcher Mya Standstipher to cross the plate for a 6-0 lead.

The Grizzlies added a run in the bottom of the sixth on a Standstipher single and walked off with the mercy-rule victory with three in the sixth, highlighted by a LaBounty RBI double and a run-scoring single from Standstipher, who later scored on an error to end the game.

That was plenty of run support for pitcher Presley Wallin, who allowed three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in tossing a six-inning shutout.

Standstipher and LaBounty each had multi-hit games and the Grizzlies had five stolen bases as a team, led by Standstipher with three.

“Super proud of their mental toughness and ability to stay positive throughout the weekend,” Hoquiam head coach Brandon Templer said.

The Grizzlies face Ilwaco at 4 p.m. on Monday in Ilwaco.

Nooksack Valley 000 000 – 0 3 7

Hoquiam 330 103 – 10 6 1

WP: Wallin (6IP, 0R, 3H, 2BB, 5K). LP: Bartl (3 IP, 6R, 3ER, 3H, 2BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: NV – Watger (1-2, 2B); Van Liew (1-6); DeHoog (1-3). Hoquiam – Standstipher (3-4, 3R, 4RBI, 2SB); LaBounty (2-3, 2B, 3R, RBI, SB); Smith (1-1, RBI); Brodhead (0-2, R, BB); Kruger (0-2, R).

Toledo 6, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 1

One big inning turned out to be the difference in Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s 6-1 loss to Toledo on Friday in Pe Ell.

The Titans (8-4) took the lead on a Tylar Keeton double in the third with Toledo (9-1) tying the game when Audrey Cooper scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

The game turned in the top of the sixth as back-to-back doubles by Camryn Hurley and Cooper put Toledo up 4-1 followed later by a big two-out, three-run triple from Taysia Miller had PWV in a 6-1 hole.

PWV had the leadoff runner on in each of the sixth and seventh innings, but failed to score in suffering the 6-1 loss.

Titans pitcher Eliza Barnum took the loss, allowing six runs (two earned) over 5 2-3 innings pitched.

Hodel allowed a walk and a hit in 1 1-3 innings of scoreless relief for PWV.

The Titans had just three hits in the game and committed three errors, leading to four unearned runs for the Riverhawks.

Toledo 000 015 0 – 6 5 0

PWV 001 000 0 – 1 3 3

WP: Holter (6 IP, R, ER, 2H, 3BB, 3K). LP: Barnum (5.2 IP, 6R, 2ER, 4H, 3BB, 9K).

Leading hitters: Toledo – Miller (1-4, 3B, 2RBI); Norberg (1-4, R); Hurley (1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); Cooper (1-3, 2B, 2R, RBI). PWV – Keeton (1-3, 2B, RBI); Hodel (1-1, R); Channell (1-2, 2B).

Adna 15, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 5

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley lost to top-ranked Adna for the second time this season, falling 15-5 on Saturday in Pe Ell.

The Titans (8-5) held the early lead over the Pirates (9-1), jumping on Adna starting pitcher Avery Lafontaine for four runs in the bottom of the first inning. PWV tied the game on a single by catcher Sophia Milanowski and capped off the frame with a C.J. Sipp RBI single to score right fielder Izzy Milanowski for a 4-1 lead.

But Adna would score in every inning of the game, taking a 5-4 lead in the third and proceeding to score 10 runs over the final four innings.

PWV would add a run in the fourth when first baseman/pitcher Jillian Hodel scored on a wild pitch, but never got closer in suffering its second loss to the Pirates in eight days.

Eliza Barnum took the loss, allowing nine runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3 2-3 innings pitched.

Hodel allowed two earned runs on six hits with a strikeout in 3 1-3 innings of relief.

The Titans plays a doubleheader at Chief Leschi starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Adna 122 432 1 – 15 12 1

PWV 400 100 0 – 5 7 6

WP: Lafontaine (3 IP, 4R, 4ER, 7H, BB, 2K). LP: Barnum (3.2 IP, 9R, 4ER, 6H, 2BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: Adna – McCauley 4-5, HR, 2B, 3R, 4RBI); Dollarhyde (3-4, 2B, 2R); Lowrey (2-4, 2R, RBI); Lafontaine (2-4, 2RBI); Myers (1-5, R); Hunt (0-3, 2R); McCloskey (0-3, R, RBI). PWV – Sipp (2-3, RBI); Hodel (1-2, 3B, 2R, SB); Matlock (1-4, R); Keeton (1-3, R); S. Milanowski (1-2, RBI); Magruder (1-2); I. Milanowski (0-4, R, RBI).

Other scores

Morton-White Pass 15, North Beach 7