Prep Softball Roundup: Elma shuts out Hoquiam for second time this week

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Hoquiam outfielders Hailee Burgess (left) and Avery Brodhead track a fly ball during a 6-0 loss to Elma on Thursday in Hoquiam.

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NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Hoquiam starting pitcher Presley Wallin allowed two earned runs in a 6-0 loss to Elma on Thursday in Hoquiam.

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NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma pitcher Ashlynn Weld struck out 11 in tossing a three-hit shutout in a 6-0 win over Hoquiam on Thursday in Hoquiam.

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NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma’s Lynsee Bednarik connects with a pitch during a 6-0 win over Hoquiam on Thursday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

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NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma shortstop Aubree Simmons drove in three runs to lead the Eagles offense in a 6-0 win over Hoquiam on Thursday in Hoquiam.

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Elma beat Hoquiam for the second time this week while Aberdeen lost for the first time this season as we review Thursday’s Twin Harbors prep softball games.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Elma 6, Hoquiam 0

For the second time this week, Elma shutout Hoquiam.

Behind another quality outing from junior pitcher Ashlynn Weld, the Eagles beat the Grizzlies 6-0 in a 1A Evergreen League game on Thursday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

Elma (10-1 overall, 5-0 1A Evergreen) moved into a first-place tie with Montesano with the win over the Grizzlies (3-6, 2-4)

The Eagles scored a run in each of the third through fifth innings on two ground outs by catcher Raelynn Weld sandwiched around a run-scoring single by shortstop Aubree Simmons.

Up 3-0 in the top of the seventh, an RBI single from Ashlynn Weld followed later by a two-run triple from Simmons gave the Eagles some breathing room heading into the bottom half of the seventh.

But Ashlynn Weld didn’t need it, working around a one-out single off the bat of third baseman Rhonni Thompson to retire the side and record her second shutout victory over Hoquiam this week.

Simmons and Ashlynn Weld each had two hits and a triple in the game to lead the Eagles offense.

Thompson had two singles to lead Hoquiam.

Grizzlies pitcher Presley Wallin impressed against one of the state’s top offenses in the 1A class, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits without surrendering a walk and three strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Hallie Burgess allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts in two innings of relief for Hoquiam.

Hoquiam faces Seattle Christian at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Mill Creek Sportsplex in Walla Walla.

Elma hosts Montesano in a battle for the top spot in the league, and possibly the state rankings, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Elma.

Elma 001 110 3 – 6 9 1

Hoquiam 000 000 0 – 0 3 1

WP: A. Weld (7 IP, 0R, 3H, 11K). LP: Walllin (5 IP, 3R, 2ER, 6H, 3K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Simmons (2-4, 3B, 3RBI); A. Weld (2-3, 3B, 2R, RBI, 2SB); R. Weld (1-4, R, 2RBI); Jones (1-3, 2B, R); Bednarik (1-3); Cole (1-3, R); Trudell (1-3, R). Hoquiam – Thompson (2-3); Standstipher (1-3).

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Shelton 2, Aberdeen 1

Aberdeen suffered its first loss of the season with a 2-1 defeat to Shelton on Thursday in Shelton.

The Bobcats (4-1, 3-1 2A Evergreen) took the early lead when left fielder Audree Gaddis singled to leadoff the top of the first and came in to score on a single by catcher Alyssa Yakovich.

But the Highclimbers (7-3, 3-2) would take the lead on one swing of the bat when Hailey Schuffenhauer drove a Maysinn Jones pitch over the center-field fence for a two-run home run with no outs in the bottom of the fourth.

That would be the only blemish on Jones’ performance as the right-hander scattered seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings pitched.

But despite outhitting the Highclimbers 8-7, Aberdeen was stymied by Shelton pitcher Jonni Gouley, who retired the final six Bobcats she faced and allowed just the one earned run and struck out two without walking a batter over seven innings.

Aberdeen ended the game with six runners left on base.

With the loss, the Bobcats drop to second place in the 2A Evergreen Conference, a half-game behind W.F. West.

Aberdeen hosts Centralia at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Aberdeen 100 000 0 – 1 8 0

Shelton 000 200 x – 2 7 0

WP: Gouley (7 IP, R, ER, 8H, 2K). LP: Jones (6 IP, 2R, 2ER, 7H, 2BB, 8K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Gaddis (2-4, R, SB); Jones (2-3); Yakovich (1-3, RBI); Neal (1-3); C. Kohn (1-3); E. Kohn (1-3). Shelton – R. Rowland (2-3); Schuffenhauer (1-2, HR, R, 2RBI); Tyler (1-3, R); L. Rowland (1-3); Gouley (1-2); Fauula (1-3).

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Ocosta 11, Wahkiakum 1

Ocosta’s offense put this one away quickly with an 11-1 win over Wahkiakum on Thursday at Grand Army Memorial Park in Westport.

The Wildcats (4-2) scored nine runs combined over the first two innings to go up 9-0 against the Mules (2-4).

Ocosta scored four in the bottom of the first without a base hit as seven straight Wildcats reached base, thanks in large part to five walks in the frame.

The walk party continued as Ocosta’s Ellie Byers and Elly Mirante drew base on balls to lead off the second.

Ocosta pitcher Joanah Rosander made the Mules pay, belting the first pitch of the at-bat over the left-field fence for a three-run home run and a 7-0 lead.

An Autumn Cooke RBI ground out followed by an Alissa Lamm RBI single put Ocosta up 9-0 at the end of two innings.

The Wildcats added a run in the third on a Rosander single and walked off with the run-rule victory when right fielder Lorelei Britton singled to drive in Mirante in the bottom of the sixth.

Rosander allowed an unearned run on three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in five innings pitched to earn the win.

Ocosta’s offense drew 10 walks and scored three unearned runs in the win.

The Wildcats host Wishkah Valley at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Wahkiakum 001 00 – 1 3 2

Ocosta 451 01 – 11 5 3

WP: Rosander (5 IP, R, 0ER, 3H, 8K). LP: Hurley (4.2 IP, 11R, 7ER, 5H, 10BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Wahkiakum – Glovka (2-2); Hurley (1-3); Horman (0-2, R, SB); Hogue (0-3, RBI). Ocosta – Rosander (2-3, HR, 2R, 4RBI, SB); Mirante (1-2, 4R, 2SB); Britton (1-3, RBI); Lamm (1-2, 2RBI); Weimar (0-2, 2R, RBI); Blake (0-0, 2R, 2SB); Cooke (0-1, 2RBI).