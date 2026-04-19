Prep Roundup: Aberdeen lead slips away late in overtime loss to Centralia

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Yoanis Chignesse (right) races down the sideline during a loss to Centralia on Friday in Centralia.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Tyson Dunlap makes a play on a ball in the air during a 4-3 overtime loss to Centralia on Friday in Centralia.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen forward Gonzalo Blanes (left) retains possession during a 4-3 overtime loss to Centralia on Friday in Centralia.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Cris Lopez (right) looks up the field during an overtime loss to Centralia on Friday in Centralia.

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Aberdeen’s boys soccer team lost for the second game in a row as we review recent prep sports on the Harbor.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Centralia 4, Aberdeen 3

Aberdeen suffered a tough 4-3 overtime loss to Centralia on Friday in Centralia.

The Bobcats (8-2 overall, 3-2 2A Evergreen) and Tigers (8-3, 4-1) played a back-and-forth, offensive affair with both teams getting multiple point-blank shots throughout the match.

Just five minutes into the game, Aberdeen junior midfielder Gibran Garcia sent a ball up the sideline to senior forward Yoanis Chignesse, who beat two defenders to the end line and laid the ball across the face of the goal to senior forward Gonzalo Blanes, who converted for a 1-0 lead.

After the Tigers tied the game on a header off a lone free kick in the 16th minute, Aberdeen regained the lead when a corner kick from midfielder Ricky Granados was headed down by Chignesse. Josh Alacala got a foot to the ball and finished off the bottom of the crossbar in the 22nd minute.

Five minutes later, Aberdeen extended the lead when a long cross from Granados was headed down by Toni Wang. Blanes then converted with a shot from eight-yards away for a 3-1 lead.

That score held until the 68th minute, when a missed defensive assignment led to a Centralia goal.

Late into stoppage time, a rebound off a Centralia shot was put into the net by a Centralia forward to tie the game.

In the first five-minute overtime period, Centralia scored on a cross and finish to hand the Bobcats a gut-wrenching, sudden-death victory.

“This is a tough loss. We were literally in stoppage time and weren’t able to hold the lead,” Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming said. “We had great passing and shot creating, but a lack of the same quality in finishing cost us, along with not being able to defend smartly for the second match in a row.”

Fleming commended the play of senior defender Ryker Scott, Chignesse and Granados.

The Bobcats JV team lost 3-2 on Friday. Gerrardo Servellon scored both goals for Aberdeen.

With the loss, Aberdeen sits in a tie with W.F. West for third place in the 2A Evergreen Conference with nine points.

Aberdeen hosts the Bearcats in a league game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Aberdeen 3 0 0 – 3

Centralia 1 2 1 – 4

Scoring

First half – 1, Aberdeen, Blanes (Chignesse), 5th minute. 2, Centralia, 16th minute. 3, Aberdeen, Alcala (Granados), 22nd minute. 3, Aberdeen, Blanes (Wang), 27th minute.

Second half – 4, Centralia, 68th minute. 5, Centralia, 80th minute.

First overtime – 6, Centralia, 84th minute.

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GIRLS PREP GOLF

Hoquiam 252, Rochester 264

Hoquiam defeated Rochester 252-264 on Thursday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

The Grizzlies were led by Itzia Armas-Enriquez, who earned Medalist of the Match honors with a nine-hole round of 52.

“I am very proud of our team today. Many of the girls achieved personal bests and we showed up when it mattered most,” Hoquiam head coach Brooke Bogdanovich said. “It’s been great to see how much they are improving each day, both in their performance and their confidence. I’m excited to keep building on this progress as the season continues.”

Rochester (264): Gabriella Pietras 58, Adeline Neff 63, Gabriella Jimenez-Adames 69, Kiaya Theonnes 74.

Hoquiam (252): Itzia Armas-Enriquez 52, Ecko Bisher 63, Taylor Graham 67, Audrey Patten 70.