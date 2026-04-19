Prep Baseball Roundup: Montesano routs Tenino to retain state top ranking

Montesano pitcher Caden Grubb pitched a two-hit shutout during a 19-0 win over Tenino on Friday in Tenino.

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Montesano’s Carter Ames belts a two-run home run during a 19-0 win over Tenino on Friday in Tenino.

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Montesano first baseman Kole Kjesbu (left) stretches to record a putout during a 19-0 win over Tenino on Friday in Tenino.

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Aberdeen, Elma and Montesano all won as we review a busy weekend of prep baseball on the Harbor.

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PREP BASEBALL

Montesano 19, Tenino 0

Montesano remained undefeated on the season with a 19-0 thrashing of Tenino on Friday in Tenino.

The Bulldogs (14-0 overall, 7-0 1A Evergreen) had the game well in hand before the Beavers (1-12, 0-6) stepped to the plate.

Montesano scored seven runs in the first inning thanks to five hits, including an RBI double from outfielder Mason Fry and run-scoring singles from pitcher Caden Grubb, first baseman Kole Kjesbu and third baseman Casey Daniels.

The Bulldogs added five in the second, highlighted by a two-run home run from right fielder Carter Ames, and pushed the lead to 15-0 with three more runs in the top of the third.

Monte put the icing on the winning cake with four runs in the fifth that featured RBI singles from center fielder Tyson Perry and Grubb.

Grubb allowed just two hits while striking out six and not allowing a walk in five innings pitched to earn the win.

Perry went a perfect 3-for-3 to lead a Monte offense that had four players with multiple hits in the win.

Top-ranked Montesano is the only remaining unbeaten team in 1A Evergreen League play and takes on Hoquaim in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. on Monday in Hoquiam.

Montesano 753 04 – 19 15 0

Tenino 000 00 – 0 2 9

WP: Ca. Grubb (5 IP, 0R, 2H, 6K). LP: Bennett (1.2 IP, 12R, 6ER, 10H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Perry (3-3, 2R, RBI); Crites (2-2, 2B, 3R); Ca. Grubb (2-5, R, 3RBI); Fry (2-3, 2 2B, 3R, 2RBI); Ames (1-2, HR, R, 2RBI); Hendrickson (1-4, 2R); Bird (1-1, RBI); Kjesbu (1-3, R, RBI); Daniels (1-1, 2R, 3RBI, SB); Warner (1-1, R). Tenino – Johnson (1-2, 2B); Lewis (1-2).

Astoria 13, Hoquiam 3

Hoquiam saw the game get away from them in a 13-3 loss to Astoria on Thursday in Astoria, Oregon.

The Grizzlies (1-9) trailed 6-3 to the Fishermen (3-8) after scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning on a Joey Bozich RBI double and a Talan Abbott ground-ball single.

But in the bottom of the fifth, Hoquiam’s defense got bit by the error bug as six defensive miscues led to a seven-run inning for Astoria, leading to the Grizzlies’ 13-3 mercy-rule defeat.

“We did not play well, defensively,” Hoquiam head coach Steve Jump said. “We hit the ball well. … It was great game until the fifth inning.”

Catcher Ethan Byron and center fielder Danton Cole had two hits each to lead the Grizzlies.

Bozich took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Luke Montoure (1.2 IP, 5R, ER, 4H, BB, 2K) and Nico Bretz (0 IP, 2R, 0ER, 0H) pitched in relief for Hoquiam.

Eight Grizzlies errors led to eight unearned runs for the Fishermen.

Hoquiam 100 20 0 – 3 8 8

Astoria 402 07 – 13 9 0

WP: Norris (5 IP, 3R, 3ER, 8H, BB, 6K). LP: Bozich (3 IP, 6R, 4ER, 5H, BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Byron (2-3, 2 2B, R, RBI); Dan. Cole (2-3); Bozich (1-2, 2B, RBI); DeShazer (1-2, R); Thao (1-3); Abbott (1-2, RBI). Astoria – Kelly (2-2, HR, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Schacher (2-4, 2R); Hawkins (1-2, R, RBI); Gilmore (1-3, RBI); Norgaard (1-1, R, RBI); Crawford (1-2, R); Gramlich (1-2, 2B, 2R, 2RBI).

Ilwaco 10, Hoquiam 0

Hoquiam lost its fourth straight game in a 10-0 defeat to Ilwaco on Saturday in Ilwaco.

The Grizzlies (1-10) managed just two hits in the game against the Fishermen (10-1) as Ilwaco pitcher Corbin Johnson tossed five scoreless innings and struck out five to hand Hoquiam the loss.

While Hoquiam’s defense cleaned things up with two errors two days after committing eight errors in a loss, the Grizzlies offense was limited to a two-out single in the top of the second by second baseman Joey Bozich and a two-out single from catcher Ethan Byron in the fourth.

Three Grizzly pitchers combined to allow 10 runs (six earned) on seven hits and five walks with a strikeout.

Jaxson Howard took the loss, allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings pitched.

Hoquiam hosts top-ranked Montesano in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Hoquiam 000 00 – 0 2 2

Ilwaco 214 3x – 10 7 0

WP: Johnson (5 IP, 0R, 2H, 5K). LP: Howard (2.2 IP, 7R, 3ER, 6H, 2BB).

Leading hitters: Hoquiam – Byron (1-2); Bozich (1-2). Ilwaco – Hazen (2-4, HR, R, 2RBI, 2SB); Kaino (2-3, 2 2B, R, 2RBI); Pelas (1-3, R, 2SB); Fisher (1-2, 2B, R, 2RBI); Cunningham (1-1, 2R, SB).

Aberdeen 9, Centralia 2

Aberdeen’s offense pressured Centralia throughout a 9-2 win on Friday in Centralia.

The Bobcats (7-3, 5-1 2A Evergreen) had more stolen bases (11) than base hits (9) en route to the win over the Tigers (1-11, 0-7), led by catcher Sam Schreiber with three.

Aberdeen went up 2-0 on a Sam Schreiber steal of home followed by a Mylan Bruner RBI single in the top of the second.

A Mason Hill RBI sacrifice fly in the third followed by three runs in the fifth, capped by a two-run double from Bruner, had the Bobcats up 6-0.

Aberdeen added three more in the top of the seventh highlighted by a run-scoring singles from center fielder Aidan Baker capped by a squeeze bunt from Bruner to score shortstop Bubba Jones for a 9-1 lead.

Aberdeen pitcher Tyce Greene got the win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in a complete-game performance.

Bruner, Schreiber and Baker had two hits apiece for the Bobcats, with Bruner driving in four runs to lead Aberdeen.

The Bobcats sit a half-game behind first-place W.F. West in the 2A Evergreen Conference standings.

Aberdeen faces W.F. West in a showdown for first place at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Chehalis.

Aberdeen 201 030 3 – 9 9 0

Centralia 000 001 1 – 2 7 4

WP: Greene (7 IP, 2R, 2ER, 7H, BB, 3K). LP: Hoeff (6 IP, 6R, 4ER, 6H, 2BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Schreiber (2-3, 3B, 2B, 3R, 3SB); Baker (2-3, 2B, 2R, RBI, 2SB); Bruner (2-2, 2B, 4RBI); Hill (1-2, R, RBI, SB); Jones (1-3, 2R, 2SB); Hedgpeth (1-3, 2B, R, SB). Centralia – Holmes (2-2, 2B); Johnson (1-3, 3B, R); Lowe (1-4, 2B); Consath (1-3, R); Yeung (1-3).

Elma 14, Rochester 7

Elma handed Rochester its first league loss of the season with a 14-7 win on Friday at Elma’s Legacy Fields.

The Eagles (5-7, 3-6 1A Evergreen) led 3-2 over the Warriors (11-3, 9-1) when they took control of the game with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.

A three-run double by pitcher Bryston Crawford followed by an RBI double from catcher Levi Russell two batters later put Elma up 7-2.

Eagles first baseman Troy Rupe followed with a single to score right fielder Jackson Bucy to cap the five-run fourth.

Leading 9-7 in the bottom of the sixth, Elma scored five more runs – all with two outs – to take a 14-7 lead, highlighted by a Hunter Young RBI single in a frame that included two walks and two hit batters.

Rupe closed out the win by pitching a 1-2-3 seventh to secure a much-needed league win for the Eagles.

“I’m really proud of these boys, we played Elma baseball tonight,” Eagles head coach Austin Neary said. “We worked hard and bounced back. We are climbing the mountain at the right time.”

Crawford earned the win, allowing five unearned runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Rupe allowed two earned runs on a hit and a walk with a strikeout in two innings of relief.

Elma sits in third place in the 1A Evergreen League, 1.5 games ahead of Hoquiam, and will face Tenino in a league doubleheader at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Tenino.

Rochester 011 032 0 – 7 5 3

Elma 201 515 x – 14 11 4

WP: Crawford (5 IP, 5R, 0ER, 4H, 3BB, 6K). LP: Singleton (3.1 IP, 6R, 6Er, 6H, 4BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: Rochester – Driver (2-3, 2R, RBI, SB); Rodriguez (1-3, R, 3RBI, SB); Culp (1-2, 2B, R, RBI); Dahl (1-4, R, RBI). Elma – Rupe (3-4, 2B, R, 4RBI, SB); Young (2-5, 2R, RBI, SB); Lisle (2-3, 3R, SB); Sample (1-3, 3R, 2SB); Crawford (1-3, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Russell (1-2, 2B, RBI); Modersohn (1-3, R, RBI).

Forks 13, North Beach 0

North Beach lost to Forks 13-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday in Ocean Shores.

The Hyaks (4-5) managed just one hit, a single by center fielder Malik Patton, against the Spartans (4-3) and starting pitcher Connor Clark, who allowed just one his and three walks while striking out seven in four inning pitched.

North Beach pitcher Owen O’Hare, who was recently named one of the WIAA’s Athletes of the Week, allowed six runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts to take the loss.

Houston Pope (0 IP, 4R, 4ER, 4H, 3BB) and Jaxon Cooper (IP, 3R, 3ER, 3H, BB, 2K) also pitched for the Hyaks.

Forks 120 37 – 13 5 0

North Beach 000 00 – 0 1 3

WP: Clark (4 IP, 0R, H, 3BB, 7K). LP: O’Hare (4 IP, 6R, 2ER, 2H, 4BB, 10K).

Leading hitters: Forks – Helvey (2-4, 2R, 3RBI); Dent (1-3, R, 2RBI, SF); Gaydeski (1-2, R, 2RBI, 4SB); Barajas (1-2, R). North Beach – Patton (1-2); Carpenter (0-0, 2BB); O’Hare (0-1, BB).

Forks 12, North Beach 1

North Beach was swept by Forks after a 12-1 loss in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday in Ocean Shores.

The Hyaks (4-6) got on the board with a run in the bottom of the first when shortstop Owen O’Hare, on board with a one-out single, scored on a sacrifice fly from Aiden Delagne to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

But the Spartans (5-3) continued to score runs throughout the game, leading 4-1 after three innings and seizing control with four runs in the top of the fourth on two walks, two singles, two passed balls and a sac fly.

North Beach was held to four hits in the game, led by O’Hare, who went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored.

Davy Carpenter took the loss for the Hyaks, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on nine hits and five walks with nine strikeouts in 4 1-3 innings pitched.

Malik Patton (1.2 IP, 2R, 2ER, 3H, K) pitched in relief for North Beach.

The Hyaks face Ilwaco in a doubleheader at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Ilwaco.

Forks 220 422 – 12 12 0

North Beach 100 000 – 1 4 3

WP: Rawley (4 IP, R, ER, 2H, 3BB, 7K). LP: Carpenter (4.1 IP, 10R, 9ER, 9H, 5BB, 9K).

Leading hitters: Forks – Helvey (3-3, 2B, 3R, 2RBI); Dent (2-3, R, 2RBI); Hoschar (2-2, 2B, RBI); Gillett (1-1, R); Highfield (1-1, 2RBI); Barajas (1-3, 2R, RBI); Pressley (1-2, 2R). North Beach – O’Hare (2-2, 2B, R); Carpenter (1-3); Delagne (1-2, R, SB).

Adna 11, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 3

The third inning spelled doom for Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in an 11-3 loss to Adna on Saturday in Pe Ell.

The Titans (5-5) led 1-0 over the Pirates (12-1) on a Max Jarvis triple to score center fielder Kash Ruddell in the bottom of the first inning.

But Adna scored 10 runs in the top of the third on two errors, two walks, three hit batters, and five hits – including two doubles – to take a 10-1 lead.

Trailing 11-1 in the bottom of the seventh, PWV scored two runs on a single by pitcher/catcher Eddie Clements to complete the scoring.

Jarvis and Ruddell led the Titans with two hits apiece.

Clements took the loss, allowing 10 runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Jarvis allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in four innings of relief for PWV.

The Titans defense committed four errors, leading to 10 unearned runs for the Pirates.

PWV hosts Chief Leschi in a doubleheader at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Adna 00(10) 000 1 – 11 9 1

PWV 100 000 2 – 3 6 4

WP: Percival (5 IP, R, ER, 3H, BB, 5K). LP: Clements (3 IP, 10R, 0ER, 5H, 2BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Adna – Percival (2-4, R, RBI); Lound (2-4, R, RBI); Nakano (1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Trodahl (1-2); Bright (1-4, R); Ramirez (1-1, 2R, RBI); Pennington (1-4, 2R, 4RBI). PWV – Clements (2-4, 2RBI); Ruddell (2-3, R, SB); Jarvis (1-4, 3B, RBI); Neva (1-3, R); Lennox (0-1, R).

Ocosta 11, Wishkah Valley 1

Ocosta earned an 11-1 run-rule victory over Wishkah Valley on Friday in Westport.

The Wildcats (5-6) trailed 1-0 to the Loggers (0-2) until RBI doubles from second baseman/pitcher Bryce Bottelson and catcher Hudson Hartill gave Ocosta a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second.

From there, it was all Wildcats.

Ocosta took a 7-1 lead on a two-run single by left fielder/second baseman Aiden Burns in the fourth and went up 9-1 on a two-run single from shortstop Troy Griffith in the fifth.

The Wildcats earned the walk-off win when Bottelson singled to score Burns with Ocosta’s 11th and final run of the game.

Gherig Quinby and Bottelson had two hits apiece for Ocosta.

Starting pitcher Dominick Hanson-Miranda earned the win, surrendering an earned run on four hits and five walks with eight strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Bottelson allowed a hit with two strikeouts in one inning of relief for the Wildcats.

Ocosta plays at Mary M. Knight at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wishkah 010 000 – 1 4 2

Ocosta 023 222 – 11 7 0

WP: Hanson-Miranda (5 IP, R, ER, 4H, 5BB, 8K). LP: 7 (3.2 IP, 7R, 6ER, 5H, 3BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Wishkah – 7 (2-3, 2 2B, R, 2SB); 2 (1-3); 1 (1-2, SB). Ocosta – Bottelson (2-4, 2B, R, 3RBI, SB); G. Quinby (2-4, 2R, SB); Griffith (1-4, 2R, 2SB); Burns (1-3, 2R, 2RBI, 3SB); Hartill (1-2, 2B, R, RBI, SB); Arbona (0-1, 2R, SB); Easton (0-0, R, RBI).

Other scores

Oakville 16, Mary M. Knight 15

Naselle 10, Lake Quinault 0