Prep Roundup: Montesano gets back on track in win over Hoquiam

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Terek Gunter, seen here in a file photo, scored the opening goal in the Bulldogs’ 5-1 win over Hoquiam on Thursday in Hoquiam.

Montesano and Elma boys soccer teams remained tied in the 1A Evergreen League standings as we review Twin Harbors prep sports from Thursday.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Montesano 5, Hoquiam 1

Montesano bounced back from a tough defeat with a 5-1 win over Hoquiam on Thursday in Hoquiam.

Coming off a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of the Raymond-South Bend Ravens on Tuesday, the Bulldogs (7-2-1 overall, 7-1-1 1A Evergreen) scored early and often to beat the Grizzlies (3-7, 3-6) for the second time this season.

“It was a good rebound game after a disappointing loss to Raymond,” said Monte head coach Fidel Sanchez, whose team scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of the game. “We reset. We told the boys we were better than we showed last game and any time we step on the field, we’ve got to prove ourselves, it doesn’t matter who we play.”

Goals by senior forward Terek Gunter and junior midfielder Peter Bruland put Monte ahead 2-0 inside of 10 minutes and was followed by an Emery Wastson goal off a Daniel Schallon assist for a 3-0 lead in the 16th minute.

Bulldogs senior midfielder/forward Cris Tobar, who assisted on Gunter’s goal, scored off a feed from freshman Jace Damm in the 32nd minute for a 4-0 lead.

Hoquiam scored its lone goal of the game just before halftime when junior forward Michael Garcia was fouled in the penalty box. Junior midfielder J.B. Fabian converted the penalty kick to get Hoquiam on the scoreboard in the 37th minute.

Monte junior midfielder/forward Brady Whipple added a penalty-kick goal in the 49th minute to secure the Bulldogs’ victory.

“Very physical game tonight, even with Montesano seeing four yellow cards, it was just hard to play against,” Hoquiam head coach Daniel Langer said. “They were the better team for large parts of the game and when it mattered. We had large spells of possession and some opportunities, but never quite got up and going tonight. … While the scoreline may not reflect it, but our defense looked much better tonight. Unfortunately, just some counter attacks caught us out and some well-taken goals. We lost the ball in the midfield and front line a lot.”

Montesano sits in a tie with Elma for second place in the league standings with 22 points, five behind undefeated Raymond-South Bend.

Hoquiam has nine points and sits in a tie for sixth place with Tenino.

Hoquiam hosts Elma at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Monte plays at Tenino at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Montesano 4 1 – 5

Hoquiam 1 0 – 1

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Gunter (Tobar), 9th minute. 2, Montesano, P. Bruland, 10th minute. 3, Montesano, Watson (D. Schallon), 16th minute. 4, Montesano, Tobar (Damm), 32nd minute. 5, Hoquiam, Fabian, 37th minute.

Second half – 6, Montesano, B. Whipple, 49th minute.

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Elma 4, Rochester 0

Elma dominated from start to finish in a 4-0 victory over Rochester on Thursday in Rochester.

The Eagles (7-2-1, 7-1-1 1A Evergreen) led 2-0 over the Warriors (5-5, 5-4) after goals by sophomore midfielder Jordan Kain and junior forward Manny Venegas inside the first 20 minutes of play.

Second-half goals by junior co-captain Luis Torres and Venegas sealed the Eagles’ win to remain tied with Montesano for second place in the 1A Evergreen League standings.

“For the most part, we were completely able to control the game,” Elma head coach Carson Seaberg said. “With the amount of energy and excitement the boys had to be out there on the field and playing, it was contagious and exciting to see.”

Seaberg added his Eagles “had a couple of really nice goals,” including Kain’s goal, which started in Elma’s half of the field worked its way through midfield and into the attacking third in what the Eagles head coach said was “the kind of soccer you like to see out there.”

Venegas finished with two goals while standout junior midfielder Ivan Rodriguez had three assists to lead Elma.

Elma’s defense held Rochester to just two threatening scoring chances in the game, including a sprawling kick save from junior goal keeper Trey Yeager in the second half to preserve a clean sheet.

Elma plays at Hoquiam in a league game at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Elma 2 2 – 4

Rochester 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Elma, Kain (Rodriguez), 8th minute. 2, Elma, Venegas (B. Torres), 18th minute.

Second half – 3, Elma, L. Torres (Rodriguez), 46th minute. 4, Elma, Venegas (Rodriguez), 51st minute.

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GIRLS PREP TENNIS

Aberdeen 4, Shelton 2

Aberdeen’s formula for success proved fruitful once again in a 4-2 win over Shelton on Thursday in Shelton.

The Bobcats (7-0) were led by their three singles players of Sophie Knutson, Kensie Ervin and Madi Ritter, each of whom remained undefeated on the season in winning their individual matches by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Aberdeen’s No. 3 doubles pairing of Cyan Sullivan and Iza Frye won their match 6-2, 6-1 to secure the Bobcats victory and undefeated record.

“As has become the norm, our singles played quick and efficient tennis. Each of the three not dropping a single game. I don’t think that has happened in my 14 years as head coach. I cannot speak more highly of the play of Knutson, Ervin and Ritter. All 3 girls continue to be impressive on the court, and are actually getting better as the season progresses. It has happened that they give each other such good competition during our practices. It has been setting them up for success in their match play,” Aberdeen head coach Ashley Kohlmeier said. “The duo of Frye/Sullivan continue to be one of the most coachable and amenable teams on court. They compliment each other’s strengths and are playing great team tennis. … We head into the second part of our season with confidence, yet ready to be challenged.”

Aberdeen’s JV team won 6-2.

Aberdeen faces W.F. West at 3 p.m. on Monday in Chehalis.

Singles: Sophie Knutson (Aberdeen) defeated Leilani Juarez (Shelton) 6-0, 6-0. Kensie Ervin (A) def. Meira Lynema (S) 6-0, 6-0. Madi Ritter (A) def. Crystal Nrelson (S) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Willow Lovingfoss/Peyton Liles (S) def. Hadley Durr/Sawyer Shoemaker (A) 6-2, 6-2. Kaitlynn Dowling/Maria Zaragoza (S) def. Leticia Alvarenga/Hailey Fuquay (A) 6-2, 7-6 (7-2), 10-7. Cyan Sullivan/Iza Frye (A) def. Ryan Mittelstead/Abby Nelsen (S) 6-2, 6-1.