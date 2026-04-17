Prep Baseball Roundup: Aberdeen blisters Tumwater for key league victory

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen pitcher Bubba Jones, seen here in a file photo, earned the victory in a 10-3 win over Tumwater on Thursday in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen wouldn’t need late-inning heroics this time as we review Thursday’s prep baseball action on the Harbor.

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PREP BASEBALL

Aberdeen 10, Tumwater 3

Aberdeen showed no ill-effects of it’s final-inning rally falling just one run short one day earlier as the Bobcats beat Tumwater 10-3 on Thursday at Pioneer Park in Aberdeen.

Twenty-four hours after a tough 9-8 loss to the Thunderbirds (8-3 overall, 4-1 2A Evergreen), the Bobcats (6-3, 4-1) rode two big innings and quality pitching to a 10-3 win, keeping itself in the hunt for a potential 2A Evergreen Conference title.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the third, the Bobcats took the lead with four runs thanks to two critical Tumwater errors and a clutch two-run double off the bat of third baseman/pitcher Gabe Matthews.

One inning later, Aberdeen seized control of the game by scoring three runs without a hit – via two walks, two hit batters and two-run error – followed by three more runs on a Matthews RBI single and a two-run double from left fielder Donovaan Hedgpeth to take a 10-2 lead.

That was plenty of run support for Cats starting pitcher Bubba Jones and reliever Gabe Matthews (3 IP, R, ER, H, 2BB, 3K), who combined to allow three earned runs on six hits and six walks with five strikeouts.

Both teams had six hits in the game, but Aberdeen benefited from three Tumwater errors, leading to seven unearned runs, and drew five walks in the win.

Matthews went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI to lead the Bobcats offense.

With the victory, Aberdeen is tied with the T-Birds for second place in the league standings, one game behind W.F. West.

Aberdeen plays at Centralia at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Tumwater 011 010 0 – 3 6 3

Aberdeen 004 600 x – 10 6 0

WP: Jones (4IP, 2R, 2ER, 5H, 4BB, 2K). LP: Crawford (3 IP, 6R, 2ER, 4H, 5BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Tumwater – Overbay (2-3, HR, 2B, R, RBI); Bunn (2-4, 2B, RBI); Chase (1-4); Acker (1-3, R). Aberdeen – Matthews (3-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI, SB); Hedgpeth (2-3, 2B, 2RBI); Jones (1-3, 2R, SB); Baker (0-2, 2R); Schreiber (0-2, R, SB); Bruner (0-4, 2R, SB).

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Oakville 13, North Beach 2

North Beach fell to Oakville 13-2 in six innings on Thursday in Westport.

The Hyaks (4-4) trailed 3-1 after four innings and were still in the game behind 6-2 heading to the seventh, but the Acorns (2-4) put the game away with seven runs in the seventh that included five walks, three hits and an error.

North Beach first baseman Davy Carpenter was one of three Hyaks with a base hit in the game, driving in shortstop Owen O’Hare with a double in the bottom of the first inning to give North Beach an early lead.

The Hyaks scored their second run of the game on a bases-loaded walk to Max Marston to score Houston Pope in the fifth.

North Beach’s defense committed four errors in the game, leading to six unearned runs, while five Hyaks pitchers combined to allow eight hits and walk 14 Oakville batters in the loss.

The Hyaks host Forks in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Oakville 010 237 – 13 8 1

North Beach 100 010 – 2 3 4

WP: Davis (4.2 IP, 2R, ER, 3H, 3BB, 10K). LP: Palmer (1.1 IP, 2R, 0ER, 0H, 3BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Oakville – Klatush-Cabrera (2-3, 2B, R, 2RBI, SB); Napoleon (2-4, 3R, 2RBI); Charles (1-3, RBI); Kukhar (1-4, R, RBI, SB); A. Rhoades (1-3, 2R, SB); Hawes (1-1, 3R, SB). North Beach – Carpenter (1-2, 2B, RBI); O’Hare (1-3, R); Pope (1-3, R, 2SB); Marston (0-1, RBI, BB).