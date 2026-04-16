Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Elma ends Spring Break layoff with win over Forks

PHOTO BY CINDY MILES Elma’s Luis Torres, seen here in a file photo, helped the Eagles to a 3-1 win over Forks on Tuesday at Forks High School.

Elma picked up a key league win while Aberdeen lost for the first time this season as we review recent boys prep soccer games on the Harbor.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Elma 3, Forks 1

Elma ended its Spring Break layoff with a 3-1 win over Forks on Tuesday at Forks High School.

The Eagles (6-2-1 overall, 6-1-1 1A Evergreen) scored the lone goal of the first half when junior forwards Bryan Torres and Manny Venegas hooked up for a goal in the 38th minute.

Elma made it a 2-0 game when senior defenceman Matthew Wood scored off a corner kick from junior forward Luis Torres in the 56th minute.

The Spartans (4-6, 4-5) made it a one-goal game with a penalty-kick goal with 13 minutes left to play, but Venegas took a pass from sophomore midfielder Jordan Kain and netted his second of the game in the 73rd minute to put the finishing touch on the 3-1 victory.

With the win, Elma is tied with Montesano for second place in the 1A Evergreen League with 19 points.

Both teams trail Raymond-South Bend by eight points after the Ravens defeated the Bulldogs 7-0 on Tuesday.

The Eagles play at Rochester in a league game set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Elma 1 2 – 3

Forks 0 1 – 1

Scoring

First half – 1, Elma, Venegas (B. Torres), 38th minute.

Second half – 2, Elma, Wood (L. Torres), 56th minute. 3, Forks, 67th minute. 4, Elma, Venegas (Kain), 73rd minute.

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Tumwater 4, Aberdeen 1

Aberdeen’s undefeated streak came to an end with a 4-1 loss on Tuesday at Tumwater High School.

The Bobcats (8-1 overall, 3-1 2A Evergreen) fell behind early as the Thunderbirds (4-4-2, 3-1) got on the scoreboard with a goal in the 16th minute.

After shaking off what Bobcats head coach Larry Fleming said was some “Spring Break rust,” Aberdeen spent much of the game in the T-Birds end of the pitch.

Bobcats forward Gonzalo Blanes nearly tied the game early in the second half when a shot from the top of the 18-yard box rang off the crossbar.

But Tumwater’s defense held and the T-Birds would double the lead on a goal off a long free kick that was misplayed by the Aberdeen keeper in the 60th minute.

Two minutes later, the Bobcats cut the deficit in half when senior defender Cris Lopez scored on a long, curling shot.

With Aberdeen pushing numbers forward in the final 10 minutes of the game, Tumwater would score twice more to secure the victory, including a goal off a poorly-cleared ball off a corner kick and a cross to an unmarked player for the final goal of the game.

“We put a lot of effort in the entire match but just didn’t have the quality we needed to overall in regard to finishing and clearing the ball out of our defensive end,” Fleming said. “Hopefully, it was just our boys showing some rust from the long break. We will work hard in practice to improve for the next match.”

Fleming commended the performances of senior defenders Cris Lopez and Edgar Ceja along with midfielders Angel Corona and Gibran Garcia.

The loss was Aberdeen’s first in nine games this season and puts the Bobcats in a second-place tie in the 2A Evergreen Conference standings with Centralia, both teams with nine points.

Tumwater vaulted itself into the top spot with the win and 10 points to lead the league.

The Bobcats JV team won 3-2 on Tuesday, with Cris Perez, Adrian Nunez and Dylan Reyes scoring goals for Aberdeen.

The Bobcats are back in action against Centralia at 7 p.m. on Friday in Centralia.

Aberdeen 0 1 – 1

Tumwater 1 3 – 4

Scoring

First half – 1, Tumwater, 16th minute.

Second half – 2, Tumwater, 60th minute. 3, Aberdeen, Lopez, 62nd minute. 4, Tumwater. 5, Tumwater.

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Other games

Raymond-South Bend 7, Montesano 0