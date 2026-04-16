Prep Roundup: Montesano battles elements in girls golf win over Elma

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano’s Makena Blancas putts during a win over Elma on Tuesday at the Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

Montesano’s girls golf and Aberdeen’s girls tennis team won as we review recent prep sports on the Harbor.

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GIRLS PREP GOLF

Montesano 192, Elma 240

Montesano battled the elements en route to a 192-240 victory over Elma on Tuesday at Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

Montesano was led by junior Makena Blancas, who won Medalist of the Match honors with a score of 43 over nine holes of golf.

Mackenzie Hart also posted a sub-50 score for the Bulldogs with a 46.

Elma was led by two-time state top-five placer Olivia Moore, who shot a 46 on Tuesday.

“This match was a testament to our girls’ hard work and mental fortitude. Cold weather, large wind gusts and pouring rain continued throughout the entirety of the round yet our girls never wavered. In fact, our girls excelled,” Monte head coach Tyler Grajek said. “They shot a new low-team score and some even recorded new personal best scores. Although the conditions were not in our favor, their positive attitudes and next shot mindset provided the edge we needed to get past a very game Elma squad. Elma has some great players on their team and it is always fun to share the course with them.”

Elma faces La Center at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Lewis River Golf Course.

Montesano plays at the Sibley Scramble on Monday at the Alderbrook Golf Course.

Montesano (192): Makena Blancas 43, Mackenzie Hart 46, Lucy Scott 51, Ashley Hill 52.

Elma (240): Olivia Moore 46, Kyla Rudy 56, Emmalin Gonzales 69, Lucero Cruz 69.

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Black Hills 108, Aberdeen 52

Aberdeen had one of its better performances of the season in a 108-52 loss to Black Hills on Wednesday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

Using the Stableford Scoring System (higher scores are better), the Bobcats had their highest score of the season with 52 points, led by Avery Yakovich and Ryan Spencer with 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Yakovich’s round was highlighted by a driving to the green on the par-4 7th hole and just missing a 20-foot eagle putt before tapping in for a birdie.

Aberdeen’s score was rounded out by Sveva Totaro (9 points), Nereida Cruz Ruiz (8) and Aylssa Caskey (6), with Cruz Ruiz drawing praise from head coach Macoy Gronseth.

“Nereida Cruz Ruiz played in her varsity match and played really well,” he said. “She

scored 8 points and really helped our team’s total. She has worked really hard this season and it

was fun to see that hard work pay off today.”

Black Hills, one of the top teams in the 2A class, was led by Ellie Johnson, who won Medalist honors with 34 points.

Aberdeen will compete at the Sibley Scramble on Monday at the Alderbrook Golf Course.

Black Hills (108): Ellie Johnson 34, Nat Buchanan 20, Megan Dolby 19, Lila Arris 19, AVa Echols 16.

Aberdeen (52): Avery Yakovich 17, Ryan Spencer 12, Sveva Totaro 9, Nereida Cruz Ruiz 8, Alyssa Caskey 6.

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GIRLS PREP TENNIS

Aberdeen 4, Tumwater 2

Led by the continued stellar play of its three singles athletes, Aberdeen remained unbeaten on the season with a 4-2 win over Tumwater on Wednesday in Tumwater.

The Bobcats (6-0) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after singles players Sophie Knutson, Kensie Ervin and Madi Ritter remained unbeaten on the season by sweeping their matches against their Thunderbirds opponents by a combined score of 36-7.

Aberdeen’s No. 3 doubles team of Cyan Sullivan and Iza Frye secured the Bobcats victory with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Tumwater’s Bill Su and Casey Clark.

“Highlights today came from Singles No. 2 Kenise Ervin, who faced an equally tough opponent. As usual, Ervin always put herself in good position on the court and had minimal errors,” Aberdeen head coach Ashley Kohlmeier said. “Also, super impressed with our Doubles No. 3 team. They are still new to tennis and are picking it up quickly and becoming a competitive duo.”

Aberdeen faces Shelton on Thursday at Shelton High School.

Singles: Sophie Knutson (Aberdeen) defeated Chloe Henderson (Tumwater) 6-0, 6-1. Kensie Ervin (A) def. Shylee Chang (T) 6-0, 6-3. Madi Ritter (A) def. Belle Binder (T) 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Ashton Spencer/Adela Schmiedeberg (T) def. Hadley Durr/Sawyer Shoemaker (A) 6-2, 6-0. Lillie Anne Sanders/Alexandra Parker (T) def. Hailey Fuquay/Leticia Alvarenga (A) 6-1, 6-0. Cyan Sullivan/Iza Frye (A) def. Bill Su/Casey Clark (T) 6-0, 6-3.

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PREP BASEBALL

Tumwater 9, Aberdeen 8

A furious final-inning comeback fell a run short for Aberdeen in a 9-8 loss to Tumwater on Wednesday at Tumwater High School.

The Bobcats (5-3, 3-1 2A Evergreen) fell behind 3-0 to the Thunderbirds (8-2, 4-0) in the bottom of the first inning capped by a solo home run by Liam Gustafson but responded with a pair of runs in the top of the third on a Sam Schreiber swipe of home and a Chad Fretts RBI single.

Tumwater’s Luke Overbay belted a Grand Slam home run in the bottom of the fourth and the T-Birds seemingly had a comfortable lead with two runs in the sixth to take a 9-2 lead into the Cats’ final at-bat.

But Aberdeen’s first four batters in the top of the seventh inning reached base, cutting the deficit to 9-4 on a Bubba Jones run-scoring single.

With two outs and the bases loaded, standout left fielder Donovaan Hedgpeth doubled to left to drive in three runs, putting Aberdeen down by just a run at 9-8.

With Hedgpeth at second representing the tying run, Overbay struck out Schreiber on three straight pitches to end the game and Aberdeen’s comeback hopes.

Center fielder Aidan Baker and Jones led the Bobcats with two hits apiece.

Mason Hill took the loss, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 11 hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 5 2-3 innings pitched.

Land’n Purdy pitched 1-3 off an inning without a hit or a walk.

With the loss, Aberdeen sits in third place in the 2A Evergreen Conference, one game behind Tumwater.

The Bobcats host Tumwater at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Pioneer Park.

Aberdeen 002 000 6 – 8 8 0

Tumwater 300 402 x – 9 11 0

WP: Konrad (3.1 IP, 2R, 2ER, 3H, 5BB, 3K). LP: Hill (5.2 IP, 9R, 8ER, 11H, 2BB, 2K). SV: Overbay (0.1 IP, 0R, H, K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Baker (2-4, 2B, RBI); Jones (2-4, 2R, RBI, 2SB); Hedgpeth (1-3, 2B, 3RBI); Schreiber (1-3, 2R, 3SB); Fretts (1-4, RBI); Matthews (1-3, R, RBI). Tumwater – Chase (3-4, 3B, 3R, RBI, SB); Overbay (2-3, HR, R, 5RBI, SB); Acker (2-3, 2B, 2R); Davis (1-2, 2B, 2R, RBI); Womach (1-3): Gustafson (1-4, HR, R, RBI); Stacy (1-3).