GGHI Business Recognition Awards nominees named

Summit Pacific Medical Center took home the Member of the Year prize at the 2025 GGHI Leader’s Banquet.

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.’s (GGHI) Leaders’ Banquet & Business Recognition Awards event is set for Friday, May 15 at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores. The nominees for the Business Recognition Awards have been announced.

Small Business of the Year: Raintree Veterinary Center, Game Freaks, Bennett’s Fish Shack, Moyer Multi Media, LLC

Large Business of the Year: Sierra Pacific, 1st Security Bank, Ascensus Specialties, Peak Credit Union

New Business of the Year: Timber and Targets, Fresh Foods Market, Boone Street Bar & Grill, McCleary Hotel

Non-Profit of the Year: 7th Street Theatre, Habitat for Humanity, Timber Tails K9 Rescue, YMCA of Grays Harbor

Government/Municipality of the Year: Grays Harbor PUD, Quinault Indian Nation, Port of Grays Harbor, Summit Pacific Medical Center

GGHI Member of the Year: Elma Grocery Outlet, Jodesha Broadcasting, Grays Harbor Stamp Works, Quinault Nation Enterprises

GGHI “Betsy Seidel” Ambassador of the Year

Last year, Betsy Seidel, who retired after 31 years of service, was named the first Ambassador of the Year. Spivey Realty Group took home multiple awards, including Best Dressed Table and Large Business of the Year. The Music Project: Unplugged earned New Business of the Year, Casa Mia Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria cooked up Small Business of the Year, North Beach PAWS was selected as Non-Profit of the Year, Grays Harbor College scored Government/Municipality of the Year and Summit Pacific Medical Center was named GGHI Member of the Year.

This year’s dinner catered by the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino team will feature marinated chargrilled tri tip, barbecue glazed chicken thighs, ranch style beans, seasonal vegetables, a baked potato bar with all the fixings, dinner rolls, green salad and dessert.

The event will also include a live auction. Funds raised through the auction directly support GGHI’s mission to build and strengthen business and industry for a prosperous community. Proceeds help GGHI implement initiatives that maintain, expand, and create economic opportunities throughout Grays Harbor.

Another popular element of the banquet is the table decorating contest. Businesses who purchase a full table have the exclusive opportunity to participate in accordance with the 2026 theme “Twilight on the Harbor.” The recommended color palette and décor elements include rich dark blues, grays, and blacks accented with gold and silver, along with twinkling lights, battery-powered candles, star details and other twilight-inspired touches.

The Leaders’ Banquet serves as GGHI’s annual opportunity to Raise the Paddle for the Greater Grays Harbor Foundation, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to supporting entrepreneurship and career opportunities for high school students in Grays Harbor.

Contact GGHI at 360-532-7888, email info@graysharbor.org or visit https://chamber.graysharbor.org/events/details/2026-gghi-leaders-banquet-business-recognition-awards-16343 for more information.