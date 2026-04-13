State Parks co-hosts annual Washington Coast Cleanup on April 25

Washington residents are invited to celebrate Earth Day weekend by helping protect Washington’s beaches and marine life by volunteering at a state park during the annual Washington Coast Cleanup.

As a member of the Washington Clean Coast Alliance, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission co-hosts the opportunity to bring people together who love Washington’s coastlines and want to help protect and preserve it, a news release stated.

While cleanup events will take place at multiple sites along the Pacific Coast and Salish Sea, State Parks will host cleanups at 11 of its state parks, including Cape Disappointment, Fort Flagler, Fort Townsend, Fort Worden, Grayland Beach, Griffiths-Priday, Mystery Bay, Ocean City, Pacific Beach, Shine Tidelands and Twin Harbors.

State Parks collaborates with Washington CoastSavers to organize three beach cleanup events a year. The need for volunteers remains high, with a consistent year-over-year increase in debris removal.

From 2022 to 2025, there was a jump from 59,477 pounds to a staggering 163,443 pounds of garbage collected off beaches. Of that total, 584 volunteers collected 13,203 pounds of debris at last year’s Washington Coast Cleanup alone.

Volunteers should come prepared for variable weather conditions, wear sturdy footwear and bring a packed lunch with plenty of water. Upon check-in, participants will receive supplies for debris collection, though bringing reusable gloves is encouraged. Check-in stations will also serve as designated drop-off locations for collected marine debris.

To learn more about the Washington Coast Cleanup, view a list of all participating beaches and pre-register for the event, visit CoastSavers.org. A Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to state-managed lands on April 25.